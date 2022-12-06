Advanced search
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS ADR

(BVXV)
11/30BiondVax announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
11/30BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/29BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Says Preclinical Trial of COVID-19 Inhaled Antibody Therapy Shows 'Statistically Significant' Results
MT
Professor Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein joins BiondVax's Scientific Advisory Board

12/06/2022 | 07:31am EST
Jerusalem, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Professor Dr. med. Matthias Dobbelstein has been appointed a member of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Dobbelstein has served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Oncology at the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), Germany since 2005 and is also an Associate Member of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPI-NAT). He received his training as a physician at the University of Munich (LMU) and performed research as a virologist and cancer biologist at Princeton University (USA), the University of Marburg (Germany) and the University of Southern Denmark.

Professor Dobbelstein’s research interests focus on principles of infections and cancer, including the application of anti-cancer drugs as antivirals, as well as alpaca-derived NanoAbs (nanosized antibodies also known as nanobodies and VHH antibodies) as therapeutics. His collaboration with Professor Dr. Dirk Görlich at MPI-NAT as highlighted in their 2021 EMBO Journal article titled “Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by highly potent, hyperthermostable, and mutation-tolerant nanobodies” forms the scientific basis of BiondVax’s exclusive license for development and commercialization of an innovative, self-administered, inhaled NanoAb for the treatment of COVID-19. As recently reported, a preclinical trial of the inhaled anti-COVID-19 NanoAbs demonstrated significantly milder illness and faster recovery in comparison to infected hamsters treated with inhaled placebo.

In addition, Professor Dobbelstein, together with Professor Görlich, is collaborating with BiondVax under a five-year strategic research agreement for the discovery, characterization and cloning of additional NanoAbs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and macular degeneration. BiondVax holds an exclusive option for exclusive licenses for development and commercialization of each of these NanoAbs.

Professor Ruth Arnon, head of BiondVax’s SAB and The Paul Ehrlich Professor of Immunology at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Matthias’ broad and relevant expertise to BiondVax’s SAB. With his deep knowledge of molecular oncology, virology, and immunology, Matthias’s unique cross-discipline expertise aligns well with BiondVax’s mission to develop a pipeline of innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses.

Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, BiondVax’s Chief Science Officer, remarked, “We have been enjoying productive scientific cooperation with Professor Dobbelstein over the past year through our collaboration to develop his and Professor Görlich’s translational NanoAb research into a drug candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, which is currently being tested in a preclinical study. As previously disclosed, BiondVax and its scientific partners at MPI-NAT and UMG have decided that we will focus the next NanoAbs pipeline products on treatment of psoriasis and related skin autoimmune diseases and NanoAbs for the treatment of asthma. On behalf of BiondVax’s executive team, I am pleased to welcome Matthias to our SAB and am confident his deep scientific and clinical knowledge will meaningfully contribute to further building BiondVax into an innovative multi-asset pharmaceutical company.

Professor Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein stated, “Throughout my collaboration with BiondVax’s team over the past year, I have been impressed with the team’s professionalism, expertise, creativity, and motivation to develop innovative pharmaceutical products. Our NanoAb collaboration is hopefully only the first step of BiondVax’s drive towards developing and manufacturing a diverse pipeline of innovative technologies. I am pleased to join the company’s scientific advisory board, a role through which I hope to contribute to the company’s new growth.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financings, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic and commercial potential of nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs); and the timing of NanoAb proof-of-concept studies and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of a delay in proof-of-concept studies and the commencement of clinical trials for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that the company may not raise capital on acceptable terms or at all, the risk that the company will not submit a compliance plan acceptable to Nasdaq, the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk that clinical trials relating to NanoAbs will fail in whole or in part; the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax’s ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax’s ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

© GlobeNewswire 2022
