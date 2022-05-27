Bioneer : Outcomes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Outcomes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|
1. Details of Matters Resolved
|
○ Item 1: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration
→ Approved as Proposed
○ Item 2: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration
→ Approved as Proposed
|
2. Date of General Meeting of Shareholders
|
2022-05-27
|
3. Other information useful for making investment decisions
|
○ Item 1: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration
- Votes for: 9,373,320
(% of votes cast: 86.5 / % of total issued share capital: 36.3)
- Votes against: 1,459,372
(% of votes cast: 13.5 / % of total issued share capital: 5.7)
- Votes withheld: 6,514
(% of votes cast: 0.1 / % of total issued share capital: 0.0)
○ Item 2: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration
- Votes for: 8,560,581
(% of votes cast: 79.0 / % of total issued share capital: 33.2)
- Votes against: 2,269,073
(% of votes cast: 20.9 / % of total issued share capital: 8.8)
- Votes withheld: 9,462
(% of votes cast: 0.1 / % of total issued share capital: 0.0)
*Votes Cast: 10,839,116 (42.0%)
**Total Issued Share Capital: 25,810,251
|
※Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
2022-04-15 Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
2022-04-15 Closure of Register of Shareholders or Designation of Record Date
2022-05-27 Outcomes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Disclaimer
Bioneer Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:48:14 UTC.