Bioneer : Outcomes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders



○ Item 1: Approval of a limit on directors' remuneration



- Votes for: 9,373,320

(% of votes cast: 86.5 / % of total issued share capital: 36.3)

- Votes against: 1,459,372

(% of votes cast: 13.5 / % of total issued share capital: 5.7)

- Votes withheld: 6,514

(% of votes cast: 0.1 / % of total issued share capital: 0.0)



○ Item 2: Approval of a limit on auditor's remuneration



- Votes for: 8,560,581

(% of votes cast: 79.0 / % of total issued share capital: 33.2)

- Votes against: 2,269,073

(% of votes cast: 20.9 / % of total issued share capital: 8.8)

- Votes withheld: 9,462

(% of votes cast: 0.1 / % of total issued share capital: 0.0)



*Votes Cast: 10,839,116 (42.0%)

**Total Issued Share Capital: 25,810,251

