Bioneer : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %)
Current Term
Previous Term
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate)
Corresponding Period of The Previous Year
Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
('22.2Q)
('22.1Q)
('21.2Q)
Sales
Amount
52,561
61,454
-8,893
(-14.47%)
54,109
-1,548
(-2.86%)
Accumulated Amount
114,015
-
-
103,991
10,024
9.64%
Operating Income
Amount
43
10,399
-10,356
(-99.59%)
22,644
-22,601
(-99.81%)
Accumulated Amount
10,443
-
-
40,792
-30,349
(-74.40%)
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax
Amount
1,791
11,655
-9,864
(-84.63%)
23,198
-21,407
(-92.28%)
Accumulated Amount
13,446
-
-
43,474
-30,028
(-69.07%)
Net Income
Amount
1,242
9,137
-7,895
(-86.41%)
17,369
-16,127
(-92.85%)
Accumulated Amount
10,379
-
-
32,679
-22,300
(-68.24%)
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company
Amount
-
-
-
-
-
Accumulated Amount
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Details of Information Released
Information Providers
IR/PR Division
Information Recipients
Domestic and foreign investors
Date&Time of Information Released
Frequent provision after the date of public announcement.
Title and Place of Event held
-
3. Contact Points
Disclosure Officer (tel.)
Doo Hyun Hwang Vice President(02-739-6083)
Disclosure Staff (tel.)
Jae Chul Song General Manager (02-739-6084)
Dept. Name (tel.)
IR/PR Division(02-739-6083)
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- The performance above is a preliminary estimate based on consolidation standards prepared following K-IFRS.
- The performance above is an estimate prepared for the investors' convenience before the accounting review of external auditors. Hence, the figures may change during the external auditors' review process.
