  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Bioneer Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A064550   KR7064550007

BIONEER CORPORATION

(A064550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
32200.00 KRW   -3.74%
03:24aBIONEER : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
PU
05/27BIONEER : Outcomes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/01BIONEER : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bioneer : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)
※ The information contained in this report is estimated, it is subject to change according to actual settlement.
1. Details of Business Performance
Classification(unit : Mil.KRW, %) Current Term Previous Term Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Preceding Period(Increase/Decrease Rate) Corresponding Period of The Previous Year Amount Increased/Decreased Compared to the Corresponding Period of The Previous Year (Increase/Decrease Rate)
('22.2Q) ('22.1Q) ('21.2Q)
Sales Amount 52,561 61,454 -8,893
(-14.47%) 		54,109 -1,548
(-2.86%)
Accumulated Amount 114,015 - - 103,991 10,024
9.64%
Operating Income Amount 43 10,399 -10,356
(-99.59%) 		22,644 -22,601
(-99.81%)
Accumulated Amount 10,443 - - 40,792 -30,349
(-74.40%)
Profit from continuing operation before corporate income tax Amount 1,791 11,655 -9,864
(-84.63%) 		23,198 -21,407
(-92.28%)
Accumulated Amount 13,446 - - 43,474 -30,028
(-69.07%)
Net Income Amount 1,242 9,137 -7,895
(-86.41%) 		17,369 -16,127
(-92.85%)
Accumulated Amount 10,379 - - 32,679 -22,300
(-68.24%)
Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company Amount - - - - -
Accumulated Amount - - - - -
- - - - - -
2. Details of Information Released Information Providers IR/PR Division
Information Recipients Domestic and foreign investors
Date&Time of Information Released Frequent provision after the date of public announcement.
Title and Place of Event held -
3. Contact Points Disclosure Officer (tel.) Doo Hyun Hwang Vice President(02-739-6083)
Disclosure Staff (tel.) Jae Chul Song General Manager (02-739-6084)
Dept. Name (tel.) IR/PR Division(02-739-6083)
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- The performance above is a preliminary estimate based on consolidation standards prepared following K-IFRS.

- The performance above is an estimate prepared for the investors' convenience before the accounting review of external auditors. Hence, the figures may change during the external auditors' review process.
※ Relevant Disclosure 2022-08-01 Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (Fair Disclosure)

Disclaimer

Bioneer Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 224 B - -
Net income 2021 27 160 M - -
Net cash 2021 61 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 831 B 636 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart BIONEER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bioneer Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONEER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Han-Oh Park Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Pyung Jeong Director, MD & Head-Management Support
Han-Yi Park Director, Vice President & Head-Diagnostic Science
Jae-Ha Kim Director, Vice President & Head-Nona Bio Business
Bok-Yong Lee Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONEER CORPORATION-33.74%636
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-17.71%74 945
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.69%71 717
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.89%62 675
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.23%40 262
BIONTECH SE-35.94%40 135