BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd. focuses on the wholesale of chemical raw material products. The Company is engaged in the sale of chemical raw materials for the manufacture of industrial, medical, appliance, aero, automotive, mechanical, and electronic industries in the Southeast Asia region. The Company is also engaged in the business of developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. Its non-invasive blood screening tests analyze changes in ribonucleic acid (RNA) to detect the risk potentiality of approximately 11 different diseases. It offers a range of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, Polyester Resin 9509 and Polyester Resin 2802. The FRP and other raw materials it offers are used to produce a variety of goods, including handrails, bench tops, cleanroom panels, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing.