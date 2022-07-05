Bionime : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.
07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: BIONIME CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
Time of announcement
17:27:12
Subject
Announcement of members of the first order audit
committee of the Company.
Date of events
2022/07/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/05
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Not applicable.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Not applicable.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin
Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An
Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin/Partner, Deputy Director, Chief Operating
Officer, Chief Strategy Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan.
Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An/Deputy General Manager of FUBON FINANCIAL
HOLDING VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION.
Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin/Former Deputy Director at the Trademark
Division, Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, MOEA.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):Not applicable.
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/05
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.