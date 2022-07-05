Bionime : Announcement of the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/05 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Tsai,Gan-Ren Independent Director:Kuo,Li-Jen Independent Director:Lu,Hsueh-Yu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Tsai,Gan-Ren/Professor f Department of Medical Laboratory and Biotechnology, Chung Shan Medical University Independent Director:Kuo,Li-Jen/Independent Director of Sunnic Technology & Merchandise Inc. Independent Director:Lu,Hsueh-Yu/General Manager of VEGA TECHNOLOGIES INC. 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin/Partner, Deputy Director, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Strategy Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An/Deputy General Manager of FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin/Former Deputy Director at the Trademark Division, Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, MOEA. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/05 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.