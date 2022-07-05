Bionime : Announcement of the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/05
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Tsai,Gan-Ren
Independent Director:Kuo,Li-Jen
Independent Director:Lu,Hsueh-Yu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Tsai,Gan-Ren/Professor f Department of Medical
Laboratory and Biotechnology, Chung Shan Medical University
Independent Director:Kuo,Li-Jen/Independent Director of Sunnic
Technology & Merchandise Inc.
Independent Director:Lu,Hsueh-Yu/General Manager of VEGA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin
Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An
Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Zeng,Hui-Jin/Partner, Deputy Director, Chief Operating
Officer, Chief Strategy Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
Independent Director:Liu,Mei-An/Deputy General Manager of FUBON FINANCIAL
HOLDING VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Independent Director:Chen,Rui-Xin/Former Deputy Director at the Trademark
Division, Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, MOEA.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/05
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.