Bionime : Announcement of the re-election of the Chairperson of the Board of directors.
07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
Provided by: BIONIME CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
Time of announcement
17:26:05
Subject
Announcement of the re-election of the
Chairperson of the Board of directors.
Date of events
2022/07/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/05
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Huang,Chun-Mu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Huang,Chun-Mu/Chairman and General Manager of Bionime Corporation.
5.Name of the new position holder:Huang,Chun-Mu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Huang,Chun-Mu/Chairman and General Manager of Bionime Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.