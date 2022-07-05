Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bionime Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4737   TW0004737002

BIONIME CORPORATION

(4737)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
73.50 TWD   +0.82%
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.
PU
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of the re-election of the Chairperson of the Board of directors.
PU
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionime : Announcement of the re-election of the Chairperson of the Board of directors.

07/05/2022 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BIONIME CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/05 Time of announcement 17:26:05
Subject 
 Announcement of the re-election of the
Chairperson of the Board of directors.
Date of events 2022/07/05 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/05
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Huang,Chun-Mu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:Huang,Chun-Mu/Chairman and General Manager of Bionime Corporation.
5.Name of the new position holder:Huang,Chun-Mu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:Huang,Chun-Mu/Chairman and General Manager of Bionime Corporation.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/07/05
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Bionime Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIONIME CORPORATION
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of members of the first order audit committee of the Company.
PU
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of the re-election of the Chairperson of the Board of directors.
PU
05:43aBIONIME : Announcement of the members of the 5th Remuneration Committee.
PU
07/04BIONIME : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividends ratio
PU
06/27BIONIME : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
PU
06/22BIONIME : Approved the proposal of Release the Prohibition on Directors from Participation..
PU
06/22BIONIME : Announcement of the company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders to comprehensi..
PU
05/11Bionime Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/14Bionime containerized applications have proven to quickly go to the cloud and leverage ..
AQ
03/29Bionime Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 850 M 62,2 M 62,2 M
Net income 2021 87,4 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net Debt 2021 1 718 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 4 454 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BIONIME CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bionime Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONIME CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Mu Huang Chairman & General Manager
Hui Chen Chen CFO & Senior Manager-Accounting
Pi Hsuan Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Yu Jen Hsu Assistant Manager-Operations
Tai Hsiung Chiang Director & Deputy General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONIME CORPORATION-3.03%150
BIOMÉRIEUX-21.46%12 097
DIASORIN S.P.A.-24.54%7 414
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.5.93%5 474
10X GENOMICS, INC.-68.54%5 313
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-8.25%4 420