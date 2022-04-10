Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bionoid Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BINP   US09076D1019

BIONOID PHARMA INC.

(BINP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/28 03:27:45 pm EDT
1.000 USD   -36.31%
2021BIONOID PHARMA : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
2021BIONOID PHARMA : Disclosure Statement for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
2020ITech Medical, Inc. will Change its Name to Kavtek Software Corp
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionoid Pharma : Annual Financial Statements for Year Ending December 31 - 2021 Final

04/10/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements of

BIONOID, INC.

December 31, 2021 and 2020

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Bionoid, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,260

$630

Property, plant and equipment

1,473

3,454

Accounts receivable

41,756

-

Patents, trademarks

21,185

24,185

Investment in shares (Note 4)

-

95,466

Total current assets

71,674

123,735

Total assets

$ 71,674

$ 123,735

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Loans payable

$ 133,652

$164,637

Accounts payable

9,049

-

Other current liabilities

-

-

Total current liabilities

140,605

164,637

Total liabilities

$142,701

$164,637

Shareholders' equity

Contributed surplus

19,117,093

19,085,761

Shareholders' contribution

9,560

9,560

Accumulated deficit

(20,646,497)

(20,579,745)

Common stock

1,448,817

1,443,522

Total shareholders' equity

(71,027)

(40,902)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

71,674

$123,735

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Wayne Cockburn"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Revenue

Gross sales

$ 102,120

30,657

Less Cost of sales

(40,296)

(13,585)

Gross profit before operating expenses

61,824

17,072

Operating expenses

Dues and subscriptions

450

-

Office expenses

1,941

251

Professional fees

4,955

6,000

Other expenses

15,610

43,302

22,956

49,453

Gross income (loss)

$ 38,868

$ (32,381)

Other expenses

Loss on sale of shares

$ (60,142)

-

Restatement of value of shares

$ (406,330)

Net income (loss)

$ (21,274)

$ (455,783)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

BIONOID, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Capital Stock (Number of

Shares)

Capital Stock

($)

Contributed

Surplus

Deficit

Total Shareholder's Equity (Deficit)

Balance, December 31, 2020

38,358

$

1,443,522

$

19,085,761

$

(20,579,745)

$

(40,902)

Balance, March 31, 2021

38,358

$

1,443,522

$

19,085,761

$

(20,546,157)

$

473,686

Shares issued for employment agreements

5,440,412

544

9,383

Shares issued for distribution agreement

41,803,126

4,180

72,097

Shares issued upon conversion of debt Balance, September 30, 2021

5,712,714 52,994,610

$

571 1,448,817

$

9,852 19,177,093

$

(20,570,091)

$

780

Shares issued for employment agreements Balance, December 31, 2021

1,000,000 53,994,610

$

100 1,448,917

$

1,725 19,178,818

$

(20,646,497)

$

780

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bionoid Pharma Inc. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 20:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIONOID PHARMA INC.
2021BIONOID PHARMA : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
2021BIONOID PHARMA : Disclosure Statement for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
2020ITech Medical, Inc. will Change its Name to Kavtek Software Corp
CI
2013iTech Medical, Inc Enters into Exclusive Distribution and Product Agreement with Back-A..
CI
2013iTech Medical, Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3 million in funding
CI
More news
Chart BIONOID PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Bionoid Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONOID PHARMA INC.170.27%54
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.25%238 332
DANAHER CORPORATION-9.03%214 260
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-19.33%104 116
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-4.35%76 994
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-13.55%69 410