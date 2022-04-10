Bionoid Pharma : Annual Financial Statements for Year Ending December 31 - 2021 Final

Consolidated Financial Statements of

BIONOID, INC.

December 31, 2021 and 2020

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Bionoid, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,260 $630 Property, plant and equipment 1,473 3,454 Accounts receivable 41,756 - Patents, trademarks 21,185 24,185 Investment in shares (Note 4) - 95,466 Total current assets 71,674 123,735 Total assets $ 71,674 $ 123,735 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Loans payable $ 133,652 $164,637 Accounts payable 9,049 - Other current liabilities - - Total current liabilities 140,605 164,637 Total liabilities $142,701 $164,637 Shareholders' equity Contributed surplus 19,117,093 19,085,761 Shareholders' contribution 9,560 9,560 Accumulated deficit (20,646,497) (20,579,745) Common stock 1,448,817 1,443,522 Total shareholders' equity (71,027) (40,902) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,674 $123,735 On behalf of the Board: (signed) "Wayne Cockburn" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Year ended Year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenue Gross sales $ 102,120 30,657 Less Cost of sales (40,296) (13,585) Gross profit before operating expenses 61,824 17,072 Operating expenses Dues and subscriptions 450 - Office expenses 1,941 251 Professional fees 4,955 6,000 Other expenses 15,610 43,302 22,956 49,453 Gross income (loss) $ 38,868 $ (32,381) Other expenses Loss on sale of shares $ (60,142) - Restatement of value of shares $ (406,330) Net income (loss) $ (21,274) $ (455,783)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Capital Stock (Number of Shares) Capital Stock ($) Contributed Surplus Deficit Total Shareholder's Equity (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2020 38,358 $ 1,443,522 $ 19,085,761 $ (20,579,745) $ (40,902) Balance, March 31, 2021 38,358 $ 1,443,522 $ 19,085,761 $ (20,546,157) $ 473,686 Shares issued for employment agreements 5,440,412 544 9,383 Shares issued for distribution agreement 41,803,126 4,180 72,097 Shares issued upon conversion of debt Balance, September 30, 2021 5,712,714 52,994,610 $ 571 1,448,817 $ 9,852 19,177,093 $ (20,570,091) $ 780 Shares issued for employment agreements Balance, December 31, 2021 1,000,000 53,994,610 $ 100 1,448,917 $ 1,725 19,178,818 $ (20,646,497) $ 780

