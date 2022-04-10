Bionoid Pharma : Annual Financial Statements for Year Ending December 31 - 2021 Final
Consolidated Financial Statements of
BIONOID, INC.
December 31, 2021 and 2020
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Bionoid, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,260
$630
Property, plant and equipment
1,473
3,454
Accounts receivable
41,756
-
Patents, trademarks
21,185
24,185
Investment in shares (Note 4)
-
95,466
Total current assets
71,674
123,735
Total assets
$ 71,674
$ 123,735
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Loans payable
$ 133,652
$164,637
Accounts payable
9,049
-
Other current liabilities
-
-
Total current liabilities
140,605
164,637
Total liabilities
$142,701
$164,637
Shareholders' equity
Contributed surplus
19,117,093
19,085,761
Shareholders' contribution
9,560
9,560
Accumulated deficit
(20,646,497)
(20,579,745)
Common stock
1,448,817
1,443,522
Total shareholders' equity
(71,027)
(40,902)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
71,674
$123,735
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Wayne Cockburn"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenue
Gross sales
$ 102,120
30,657
Less Cost of sales
(40,296)
(13,585)
Gross profit before operating expenses
61,824
17,072
Operating expenses
Dues and subscriptions
450
-
Office expenses
1,941
251
Professional fees
4,955
6,000
Other expenses
15,610
43,302
22,956
49,453
Gross income (loss)
$ 38,868
$ (32,381)
Other expenses
Loss on sale of shares
$ (60,142)
-
Restatement of value of shares
$ (406,330)
Net income (loss)
$ (21,274)
$ (455,783)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
BIONOID, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
Capital Stock (Number of
Shares)
Capital Stock
($)
Contributed
Surplus
Deficit
TotalShareholder's Equity (Deficit)
Balance, December 31, 2020
38,358
$
1,443,522
$
19,085,761
$
(20,579,745)
$
(40,902)
Balance, March 31, 2021
38,358
$
1,443,522
$
19,085,761
$
(20,546,157)
$
473,686
Shares issued for employment agreements
5,440,412
544
9,383
Shares issued for distribution agreement
41,803,126
4,180
72,097
Shares issued upon conversion of debtBalance, September 30, 2021
5,712,71452,994,610
$
5711,448,817
$
9,85219,177,093
$
(20,570,091)
$
780
Shares issued for employment agreementsBalance, December 31, 2021
1,000,00053,994,610
$
1001,448,917
$
1,72519,178,818
$
(20,646,497)
$
780
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
