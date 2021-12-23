Bionoid Pharma : Disclosure Statement for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021 12/23/2021 | 05:37pm GMT Send by mail :

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Bionoid Pharma, Inc. 5480 Glen Erin Drive Unit 105 Mississauga, Ontario L5M 5R3 CANADA _______________________________ (905) 505-0770 www.bionoidpharma.com bionoidpharma@gmail.com SIC Code: 5099 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 . (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 38,358 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 9 In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Impact Medical Solutions, Inc. June 27, 2006 - May 22, 2009 iTech Medical, Inc. May 22, 2009 - January 8, 2020 Kavtek Software, Corp. January 8, 2020 - July 22, 2020 Bionoid Pharma, Inc. July 22, 2020 - present The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Delaware Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 5480 Glen Erin Drive Unit 105 Mississauga, Ontario L5M 5R3 CANADA The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 5970 SW 32nd Terrace Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33312 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2) Security Information Trading symbol: BINP Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Shares CUSIP: 09076D101 Par or stated value: 0.0001 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 9 Total shares authorized: 260,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 52,994,610 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 5,600as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 118 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Securities Transfer Corp. Phone: 469-633-0101, ext. 106 Email: johnson@stctransfer.com Address: 2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 102, Frisco, Texas 75034 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date Dec. 31, 2019 Common: 95,568,365 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares to market have individual -OR- "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 9 returned to share) at price at with voting / Nature of treasury) Issuance the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) Jan. 8, 2020 Consolidatio nil Common n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n (see Note 1 below) Feb. 4, 2021 New 10,000,000 Preferred $0.001 No Wayne Services Restricted Insider Issuance Cockburn provided (CEO) Feb. 10, 2021 New 1,970,206 Common $0.0046 No Wayne Services Restricted Insider Issuance Cockburn provided (CEO) Feb. 10, 2021 New 250,000 Common $0.0046 No Dennis Reich Services Restricted Insider Issuance provided (CMO) Mar. 2, 2021 New 1,970,206 Common $0.0046 No Wayne Services Restricted Insider Issuance Cockburn provided (CEO) Mar. 4, 2021 New 37,544,273 Common $0.0046 No Flora C LLC 1 Distribution Restricted Control Issuance Agreement Mar. 4, 2021 New 1,321,679 Common $0.0046 No Paul Vassilakos Distribution Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Agreement Mar. 4, 2021 New 500,000 Common $0.0046 No Fresh Factory Distribution Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Services 2 Agreement Mar. 4, 2021 New 700,000 Common $0.0046 No Ooiment Distribution Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Consulting 3 Agreement Mar. 4, 2021 New 620,000 Common $0.0046 No Kelly Morel Distribution Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Agreement Mar. 4, 2021 New 1,117,174 Common $0.0046 No Michael Baron Distribution Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Agreement Apr. 21, 2021 New 302,370 Common $0.0046 No Ian Nuttall Debt Restricted Control Issuance Conversion May 11, 2021 New 1,100,000 Common $0.0046 No SBC Debt Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Investments 4 Conversion May 14, 2021 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0046 No Walter Reich Services Restricted Rule 144 Issuance provided May 14, 2021 New 250,000 Common $0.0046 No Dennis Reich Services Restricted Rule 144 Issuance provided (CMO) June 2, 2021 New 2,155,172 Common $0.0046 No SBC Debt Restricted Rule 144 Issuance Investments 4 Conversion June 16, 2021 New 2,155,172 Common $0.0046 No Gora Consulting Debt Restricted Rule 144 Issuance 5 Conversion OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 9 Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date Sept 30, 2021Common: 52,994,610 Preferred: 10,000,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: The controlling shareholder is Ariel Maman The controlling shareholder is Christopher Lindmeier The controlling shareholder is Justin Ouimet The controlling shareholder is Kathryn Fell The controlling shareholder is Peter Strang Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). 02/13/13 42,500 45,000 0 08/3/14 none David Muehsam Payment for patent 10/31/15 35,000 50,000 0 10/31/16 none Willy Moses loan 10/31/16 10,630 18,000 0 10/31/17 none Wayne Cockburn loan 08/5/20 50,000 50,000 0 08/05/21 none Harvest Farm Group loan 1 Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: 1 The controlling person is Mark Anderson Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: U.S. GAAP ☒ IFRS OTC Markets Group Inc. A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: U.S. GAAP ☒ IFRS OTC Markets Group Inc.

Original Document

Disclaimer Bionoid Pharma Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

