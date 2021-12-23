Bionoid Pharma : Disclosure Statement for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 38,358
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Impact Medical Solutions, Inc. June 27, 2006 - May 22, 2009 iTech Medical, Inc. May 22, 2009 - January 8, 2020 Kavtek Software, Corp. January 8, 2020 - July 22, 2020 Bionoid Pharma, Inc. July 22, 2020 - present
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Delaware
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
5480 Glen Erin Drive
Unit 105
Mississauga, Ontario
L5M 5R3 CANADA
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
5970 SW 32nd Terrace
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33312
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
BINP
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Class A Common Shares
CUSIP:
09076D101
Par or stated value:
0.0001
Total shares authorized:
260,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
52,994,610
as of date: September 30, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
5,600as of date: September 30, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
118
as of date: September 30, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Securities Transfer Corp.
Phone:
469-633-0101, ext. 106
Email:
johnson@stctransfer.com
Address:
2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 102, Frisco, Texas
75034
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date Dec. 31, 2019
Common: 95,568,365
Preferred: 0
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
to market
have individual
-OR-
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
returned to
share) at
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
Issuance
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
Jan. 8, 2020
Consolidatio
nil
Common
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n (see Note
1 below)
Feb. 4, 2021
New
10,000,000
Preferred
$0.001
No
Wayne
Services
Restricted
Insider
Issuance
Cockburn
provided (CEO)
Feb. 10, 2021
New
1,970,206
Common
$0.0046
No
Wayne
Services
Restricted
Insider
Issuance
Cockburn
provided (CEO)
Feb. 10, 2021
New
250,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Dennis Reich
Services
Restricted
Insider
Issuance
provided (CMO)
Mar. 2, 2021
New
1,970,206
Common
$0.0046
No
Wayne
Services
Restricted
Insider
Issuance
Cockburn
provided (CEO)
Mar. 4, 2021
New
37,544,273
Common
$0.0046
No
Flora C LLC 1
Distribution
Restricted
Control
Issuance
Agreement
Mar. 4, 2021
New
1,321,679
Common
$0.0046
No
Paul Vassilakos
Distribution
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Agreement
Mar. 4, 2021
New
500,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Fresh Factory
Distribution
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Services 2
Agreement
Mar. 4, 2021
New
700,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Ooiment
Distribution
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Consulting 3
Agreement
Mar. 4, 2021
New
620,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Kelly Morel
Distribution
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Agreement
Mar. 4, 2021
New
1,117,174
Common
$0.0046
No
Michael Baron
Distribution
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Agreement
Apr. 21, 2021
New
302,370
Common
$0.0046
No
Ian Nuttall
Debt
Restricted
Control
Issuance
Conversion
May 11, 2021
New
1,100,000
Common
$0.0046
No
SBC
Debt
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Investments 4
Conversion
May 14, 2021
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Walter Reich
Services
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
provided
May 14, 2021
New
250,000
Common
$0.0046
No
Dennis Reich
Services
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
provided (CMO)
June 2, 2021
New
2,155,172
Common
$0.0046
No
SBC
Debt
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
Investments 4
Conversion
June 16, 2021
New
2,155,172
Common
$0.0046
No
Gora Consulting
Debt
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
5
Conversion
Shares Outstanding on Date of This
Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date Sept 30, 2021Common: 52,994,610
Preferred: 10,000,000
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
The controlling shareholder is Ariel Maman
The controlling shareholder is Christopher Lindmeier
The controlling shareholder is Justin Ouimet
The controlling shareholder is Kathryn Fell
The controlling shareholder is Peter Strang
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
Issuance
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
02/13/13
42,500
45,000
0
08/3/14
none
David Muehsam
Payment for
patent
10/31/15
35,000
50,000
0
10/31/16
none
Willy Moses
loan
10/31/16
10,630
18,000
0
10/31/17
none
Wayne Cockburn
loan
08/5/20
50,000
50,000
0
08/05/21
none
Harvest Farm Group
loan
1
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
1 The controlling person is Mark Anderson
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
U.S. GAAP☒ IFRS
