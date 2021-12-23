Bionoid Pharma : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 2 of 20