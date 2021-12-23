Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bionoid Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BINP   US09076D1019

BIONOID PHARMA INC.

(BINP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bionoid Pharma : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021

12/23/2021 | 05:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Contents

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

4

Income (Loss)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Page 1 of 20

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 2 of 20

Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

$5,052

Cash and cash equivalents

$630

Property, plant and equipment

1,473

3,454

Accounts receivable

-

-

Patents, trademarks

24,185

24,185

Investment in shares

60,142

95,466

Total current assets

90,852

123,735

Total assets

$90,852

$123,735

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

$133,652

Loans payable

$164,637

Accounts payable

2,444

-

Other current liabilities

4,509

-

Total current liabilities

140,605

164,637

Total liabilities

$140,605

$164,637

Shareholders' equity

19,117,093

Contributed surplus

19,085,761

Shareholders' contribution

9,560

9,560

Accumulated deficit

(20,625,223)

(20,579,745)

Common stock

1,448,817

1,443,522

Total shareholders' equity

(49,753)

(40,902)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$90,852

$123,735

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Wayne Cockburn"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 3 of 6

Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$18,359

$88,526

Gross sales

13,3341

30,657

Less Cost of sales

(2,276)

(3,431)

(23,619)

(13,585)

Gross profit before operating expenses

16,083

5,093

64,907

17,072

Operating expenses

450

639

Dues and subscriptions

438

-

Office expenses

1,941

367

3,265

251

Professional fees

2,678

75

9,742

6,000

Other expenses

10,851

4,058

13,618

43,302

15,920

4,938

27,264

49,453

Gross income (loss)

$163

$155

$37,643

$(32,381)

Other expenses

$(55,295)

-

Loss on sale of shares

$(102,580)

-

Restatement of value of shares

$(406,330)

Net income (loss)

$(55,132)

$155

$64,786

$(455,783)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 4 of 6

Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

Balance, December 31, 2020

Balance, March 31, 2021

Shares issued for employment agreements Shares issued for distribution agreement Shares issued upon conversion of debt

Balance, September 30, 2021

Capital Stock

Total

(Number of

Capital

Contributed

Shareholder's

Shares)

Stock ($)

Surplus

Deficit

Equity (Deficit)

38,358

$

1,443,522

$

19,085,761

$

(20,579,745)

$

(40,902)

38,358

$

1,443,522

$

19,085,761

$

(20,546,157)

$

473,686

5,440,412

544

9,383

41,803,126

4,180

72,097

5,712,714

571

9,852

52,994,610

$

1,448,817

$

19,177,093

$

(20,570,091)

$

780

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bionoid Pharma Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIONOID PHARMA INC.
05:37pBIONOID PHARMA : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
05:37pBIONOID PHARMA : Disclosure Statement for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021
PU
2020ITech Medical, Inc. will Change its Name to Kavtek Software Corp
CI
More news
Chart BIONOID PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Bionoid Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONOID PHARMA INC.0.00%54
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.92%256 801
DANAHER CORPORATION43.91%228 436
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.32.82%129 395
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG54.69%82 573
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION40.12%79 809