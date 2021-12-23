Bionoid Pharma : Interim Financial Statements for Period Ending Sept. 30 - 2021

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive
4
Income (Loss)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Page 1 of 20
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 2 of 20
Bionoid Pharma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
$5,052
Cash and cash equivalents
$630
Property, plant and equipment
1,473
3,454
Accounts receivable
-
-
Patents, trademarks
24,185
24,185
Investment in shares
60,142
95,466
Total current assets
90,852
123,735
Total assets
$90,852
$123,735
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
$133,652
Loans payable
$164,637
Accounts payable
2,444
-
Other current liabilities
4,509
-
Total current liabilities
140,605
164,637
Total liabilities
$140,605
$164,637
Shareholders' equity
19,117,093
Contributed surplus
19,085,761
Shareholders' contribution
9,560
9,560
Accumulated deficit
(20,625,223)
(20,579,745)
Common stock
1,448,817
1,443,522
Total shareholders' equity
(49,753)
(40,902)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$90,852
$123,735
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Wayne Cockburn"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 3 of 6
Bionoid Pharma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$18,359
$88,526
Gross sales
13,3341
30,657
Less Cost of sales
(2,276)
(3,431)
(23,619)
(13,585)
Gross profit before operating expenses
16,083
5,093
64,907
17,072
Operating expenses
450
639
Dues and subscriptions
438
-
Office expenses
1,941
367
3,265
251
Professional fees
2,678
75
9,742
6,000
Other expenses
10,851
4,058
13,618
43,302
15,920
4,938
27,264
49,453
Gross income (loss)
$163
$155
$37,643
$(32,381)
Other expenses
$(55,295)
-
Loss on sale of shares
$(102,580)
-
Restatement of value of shares
$(406,330)
Net income (loss)
$(55,132)
$155
$64,786
$(455,783)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page 4 of 6
Bionoid Pharma, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
Balance, December 31, 2020
Balance, March 31, 2021
Shares issued for employment agreements Shares issued for distribution agreement Shares issued upon conversion of debt
Balance, September 30, 2021
Capital Stock
Total
(Number of
Capital
Contributed
Shareholder's
Shares)
Stock ($)
Surplus
Deficit
Equity (Deficit)
38,358
$
1,443,522
$
19,085,761
$
(20,579,745)
$
(40,902)
38,358
$
1,443,522
$
19,085,761
$
(20,546,157)
$
473,686
5,440,412
544
9,383
41,803,126
4,180
72,097
5,712,714
571
9,852
52,994,610
$
1,448,817
$
19,177,093
$
(20,570,091)
$
780
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bionoid Pharma Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 17:36:06 UTC.