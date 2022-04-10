Log in
    BINP   US09076D1019

BIONOID PHARMA INC.

(BINP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/28 03:27:45 pm EDT
1.000 USD   -36.31%
Bionoid Pharma : OTC Disclosure Statement Year End 2021 BINP Final

04/10/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Bionoid, Inc. (formerly Bionoid Pharma, Inc.)

5480 Glen Erin Drive

Unit 105 Mississauga, Ontario L5M 5R3 CANADA _______________________________

(905) 505-0770 www.bionoidinc.comwayne@bionoidinc.com

SIC Code: 5099

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 . (the "Reporting Period")

  • As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 53,994,610

  • As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610

  • As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 38,358

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No:

1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Impact Medical Solutions, Inc. June 27, 2006 - May 22, 2009

iTech Medical, Inc. May 22, 2009 - January 8, 2020

Kavtek Software, Corp. January 8, 2020 - July 22, 2020

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. July 22, 2020 - February 22, 2022 Bionoid, Inc. February 22, 2022 - present

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Delaware

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

5480 Glen Erin Drive

Unit 105

Mississauga, Ontario

L5M 5R3 CANADA

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

5970 SW 32nd Terrace

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33312

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

BINP

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Class A Common Shares

CUSIP:

09076D101

Par or stated value:

0.0001

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:

260,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 53,994,610 as of date: December 31, 2021 5,600 as of date: December 31, 2021 118 as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Transfer Agent

as of date: as of date:

Name:

Securities Transfer Corp.

Phone:

469-633-0101, ext. 106

Email:

johnson@stctransfer.com

Address:

2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 102, Frisco, Texas 75034

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Date Dec. 31, 2019

Opening Balance

Common: 95,568,365 Preferred: 0

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

to market

have individual

-OR-

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

returned to treasury)

share) at Issuance

price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

with voting / investment control disclosed).

Nature of Services Provided

Jan. 8, 2020

Consolidatio n (see Note 1 below)

nil

Common

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Feb. 4, 2021

New Issuance

10,000,000

Preferred

$0.001

No

Wayne Cockburn

Services provided (CEO)

Restricted

Insider

Feb. 10, 2021

New Issuance

1,970,206

Common

$0.0046

No

Wayne Cockburn

Services provided (CEO)

Restricted

Insider

Feb. 10, 2021

New Issuance

250,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Dennis Reich

Services provided (CMO)

Restricted

Insider

Mar. 2, 2021

New Issuance

1,970,206

Common

$0.0046

No

Wayne Cockburn

Services provided (CEO)

Restricted

Insider

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

37,544,273

Common

$0.0046

No

Pharmhouse

LLC 1

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Control

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

1,321,679

Common

$0.0046

No

Paul Vassilakos

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Fresh Factory

Services 2

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

700,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Ooiment Consulting 3

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

620,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Kelly Morel

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144

Mar. 4, 2021

New Issuance

1,117,174

Common

$0.0046

No

Michael Baron

Distribution Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144

Apr. 21, 2021

New Issuance

302,370

Common

$0.0046

No

Ian Nuttall

Debt Conversion

Restricted

Control

May 11, 2021

New Issuance

1,100,000

Common

$0.0046

No

SBC Investments 4

Debt Conversion

Restricted

Rule 144

May 14, 2021

New Issuance

1,000,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Walter Reich

Services provided

Restricted

Rule 144

May 14, 2021

New Issuance

250,000

Common

$0.0046

No

Dennis Reich

Services provided (CMO)

Restricted

Rule 144

June 2, 2021

New Issuance

2,155,172

Common

$0.0046

No

SBC Investments 4

Debt Conversion

Restricted

Rule 144

June 16, 2021

New Issuance

2,155,172

Common

$0.0046

No

Gora Consulting

5

Debt Conversion

Restricted

Rule 144

Sept, 2, 2021

New

Charles

Services

Issuance

Zablotsky

Agreement

1,000,000 Common

$0.0046

No

RestrictedRule 144

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date Dec. 31, 2021 Common: 53,994,610 Preferred: 10,000,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  • 1 The controlling shareholder is Jenna Sherman

  • 2 The controlling shareholder is Christopher Lindmeier

  • 3 The controlling shareholder is Justin Ouimet

  • 4 The controlling shareholder is Kathryn Fell

  • 5 The controlling shareholder is Peter Strang

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note Issuance

Outstanding Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrued ($)

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

02/13/13

42,500

45,000

0

08/3/14

none

David Muehsam

Payment for patent

10/31/15

35,000

50,000

0

10/31/16

none

Willy Moses

loan

10/31/16

6,152

18,000

0

10/31/17

none

Wayne Cockburn

loan

08/5/20

50,000

50,000

0

08/05/21

none

Harvest Farm Group

1

loan

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

1

The controlling person is Mark Anderson

4)

Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

