Bionoid Pharma : OTC Disclosure Statement Year End 2021 BINP Final

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Bionoid, Inc. (formerly Bionoid Pharma, Inc.) 5480 Glen Erin Drive Unit 105 Mississauga, Ontario L5M 5R3 CANADA _______________________________ (905) 505-0770 www.bionoidinc.comwayne@bionoidinc.com SIC Code: 5099 Annual Report For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021 . (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 53,994,610

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 52,994,610

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 38,358 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: (i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or (iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Impact Medical Solutions, Inc. June 27, 2006 - May 22, 2009 iTech Medical, Inc. May 22, 2009 - January 8, 2020 Kavtek Software, Corp. January 8, 2020 - July 22, 2020 Bionoid Pharma, Inc. July 22, 2020 - February 22, 2022 Bionoid, Inc. February 22, 2022 - present The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Delaware Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 5480 Glen Erin Drive Unit 105 Mississauga, Ontario L5M 5R3 CANADA The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 5970 SW 32nd Terrace Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33312 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None 2)Security Information Trading symbol: BINP Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Class A Common Shares CUSIP: 09076D101 Par or stated value: 0.0001 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding: Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record: 260,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 53,994,610 as of date: December 31, 2021 5,600 as of date: December 31, 2021 118 as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding: Transfer Agent as of date: as of date: Name: Securities Transfer Corp. Phone: 469-633-0101, ext. 106 Email: johnson@stctransfer.com Address: 2591 Dallas Parkway, Suite 102, Frisco, Texas 75034 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ 3)Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Date Dec. 31, 2019 Opening Balance Common: 95,568,365 Preferred: 0 Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares to market have individual -OR- 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. returned to treasury) share) at Issuance price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) with voting / investment control disclosed). Nature of Services Provided Jan. 8, 2020 Consolidatio n (see Note 1 below) nil Common n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Feb. 4, 2021 New Issuance 10,000,000 Preferred $0.001 No Wayne Cockburn Services provided (CEO) Restricted Insider Feb. 10, 2021 New Issuance 1,970,206 Common $0.0046 No Wayne Cockburn Services provided (CEO) Restricted Insider Feb. 10, 2021 New Issuance 250,000 Common $0.0046 No Dennis Reich Services provided (CMO) Restricted Insider Mar. 2, 2021 New Issuance 1,970,206 Common $0.0046 No Wayne Cockburn Services provided (CEO) Restricted Insider Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 37,544,273 Common $0.0046 No Pharmhouse LLC 1 Distribution Agreement Restricted Control Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 1,321,679 Common $0.0046 No Paul Vassilakos Distribution Agreement Restricted Rule 144 Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 500,000 Common $0.0046 No Fresh Factory Services 2 Distribution Agreement Restricted Rule 144 Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 700,000 Common $0.0046 No Ooiment Consulting 3 Distribution Agreement Restricted Rule 144 Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 620,000 Common $0.0046 No Kelly Morel Distribution Agreement Restricted Rule 144 Mar. 4, 2021 New Issuance 1,117,174 Common $0.0046 No Michael Baron Distribution Agreement Restricted Rule 144 Apr. 21, 2021 New Issuance 302,370 Common $0.0046 No Ian Nuttall Debt Conversion Restricted Control May 11, 2021 New Issuance 1,100,000 Common $0.0046 No SBC Investments 4 Debt Conversion Restricted Rule 144 May 14, 2021 New Issuance 1,000,000 Common $0.0046 No Walter Reich Services provided Restricted Rule 144 May 14, 2021 New Issuance 250,000 Common $0.0046 No Dennis Reich Services provided (CMO) Restricted Rule 144 June 2, 2021 New Issuance 2,155,172 Common $0.0046 No SBC Investments 4 Debt Conversion Restricted Rule 144 June 16, 2021 New Issuance 2,155,172 Common $0.0046 No Gora Consulting 5 Debt Conversion Restricted Rule 144 Sept, 2, 2021 New Charles Services Issuance Zablotsky Agreement 1,000,000 Common $0.0046 No RestrictedRule 144 Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date Dec. 31, 2021 Common: 53,994,610 Preferred: 10,000,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: 1 The controlling shareholder is Jenna Sherman

2 The controlling shareholder is Christopher Lindmeier

3 The controlling shareholder is Justin Ouimet

4 The controlling shareholder is Kathryn Fell

5 The controlling shareholder is Peter Strang B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.) 02/13/13 42,500 45,000 0 08/3/14 none David Muehsam Payment for patent 10/31/15 35,000 50,000 0 10/31/16 none Willy Moses loan 10/31/16 6,152 18,000 0 10/31/17 none Wayne Cockburn loan 08/5/20 50,000 50,000 0 08/05/21 none Harvest Farm Group 1 loan Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: 1 The controlling person is Mark Anderson 4) Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer Bionoid Pharma Inc. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 20:08:09 UTC.

