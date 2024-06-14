ADELAIDE, Australia, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass, June 14, 2024 - Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX) ("Bionomics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, potential first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system ("CNS") disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that, Bentleys SA Audit Partnership ("Bentleys") has been appointed as auditor for the Company with Wolf & Company PC ("Wolf") being appointed for its future US based audit requirements.

This formal announcement follows the resignation of Ernst & Young Global Limited ("EY"), and ASIC's consent to the resignation in accordance with s329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Company recently undertook an audit tender process in line with its policy regarding the regular review of its external auditor and its intention to redomicile to the US. The Company considered length of tenure, experience and costs associated with the audit. The Board believes that the appointment of Bentleys (with Wolf ) is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

In accordance with s327C of the Corporations Act 2001, Bentleys will hold office until the next Annual General Meeting at which shareholders will formally approve the new auditor.

The Board of Directors would like to thank E&Y for their past assistance and services provided to the Company.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, potential first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system ("CNS") disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions. Bionomics' pipeline also includes preclinical assets that target Kv3.1/3.2 and Nav1.7/1.8 ion channels being developed for CNS conditions of high unmet need.