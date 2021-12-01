Log in
    BNO   AU000000BNO5

BIONOMICS LIMITED

(BNO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
04:21aBionomics Secures US FDA Fast Track Designation for Social Anxiety Disorder Drug
MT
11/23Bionomics Files for US IPO
MT
11/22BIONOMICS : BNO Quarterly Activities Report
PU
Bionomics : 2021 AGM Executive Chairman's Presentation

12/01/2021
ersonal use only

TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS

CNS DISORDERS

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN'S PRESENTATION

ASX: BNO

OTCQB: BNOEF

02 December 2021

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

2

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drug candidates (including BNC210, BNC105, BNC101 and BNC375), its licensing agreement with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug

onlydiscovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing arrangements, delays or difficulties associated with conducting clinical trials, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed

useon our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.

Subject to the requirements of any applicable legislation or the listing rules of any stock exchange on which our securities are quoted, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

Bionomics has announced a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each of which will represent a number of the Company's ordinary shares in the United States. The Company has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but the registration statement has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

ersonalCertain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third party sources and Bionomics' own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not

i dependently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Emerging Leader in Neuropsychiatry

3

ersonal esuonly

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders

BNC210 entering Phase 2 for acute treatment in Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) - Established clinical PoC in GAD1 and Fast Track designation from FDA for SAD

BNC210 in ongoing Phase 2b ATTUNE trial with Fast Track designation from FDA for PTSD

Large underserved markets with over 22 million patients in the United States alone suffering from SAD and PTSD and no new FDA approved therapies in nearly two decades

Strategic partnership with Merck & Co. for cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease and other CNS conditions

Pipeline of partnering candidates targeting potassium (Kv) and sodium (Nav) ion channels

Well-capitalized balance sheet with multiple potential near term value-driving milestones

PoC = Proof of Concept

GAD = Generalized Anxiety Disorder

PTSD = Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

1. Wise et al 2020, Biological Psychiatry; Perkins et al 2021, Molecular Psychiatry

Focused CNS Pipeline with Multiple Potential Catalysts on the Horizon

`

PROGRAM

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

OWNED-

BNC210

Post-Traumatic Stress

Disorder (PTSD)

Study

200 patients, ~25 centers

in US

WHOLLY

α7 receptor NAM

Social Anxiety Disorder

(SAD)

lyno

150 patients, ~15 centers

in US

Study

seu

PROGRAM

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

`

COLLABORATIONS

2 candidates for cognitive

deficits

COLLABORATION

in Alzheimer's Disease

α7 receptor PAM

sonalre

+MDMA derivative

Memorandum of Understanding

to explore

& BNC210

EMP-01 (PTSD)

combination treatment regimen

for PTSD

NAM = Negative Allosteric Modulator

PAM = Positive Allosteric Modulator

4

EXPECTED TIMING

Study underway

Topline Data: 1H'23

Starting Ph2: YE'21

Topline Data: YE'22

EXPECTED TIMING

Ph1 Safety & biomarker

studies ongoing

Ongoing

FY2021 Recap and Key Milestones

only

use

CAPITAL RAISING

& FINANCIAL

PIPELINE

ersonal

POSITION

PROGRESS &

ADVANCEMENTS

5

RENEWED

VALUE-DRIVING

TRAJECTORY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bionomics Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:30:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
