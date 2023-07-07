Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BIONOMICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday July 07, 2023
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security +securities that The +securities have Date of
code Security description have ceased ceased due to cessation
BNOAO OPTION EXPIRING
VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
BNOAO OPTION EXPIRING
VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
378,600 Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
3,500,000 Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
25/05/2023
30/06/2023
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BIONOMICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code BNO
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
Registration Number
53075582740
1.5 Date of this announcement 7/7/2023
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
BNOAO : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
378,600
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
25/5/2023
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Expiry of non KMP Options
ASX +Security Code and Description
BNOAO : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
3,500,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Lapse of Options issued to KMP officer
Date of cessation
30/6/2023
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? No
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description +securities on issue
BNO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 1,468,735,424
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description +securities on issue
BNOAO : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES 117,211,315
BNOAS : WARRANTS 142,000,000
