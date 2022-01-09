Log in
    BNO   AU000000BNO5

BIONOMICS LIMITED

(BNO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/07 12:10:54 am
0.1 AUD   +4.17%
Bionomics : Presentation for H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022

01/09/2022 | 04:58pm EST
ersonal use only

TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS

CNS DISORDERS

Corporate Presentation

Nasdaq: BNOX

ASX: BNO

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference January 10 - 13, 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

2

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drug candidates (including BNC210, BNC105, BNC101 and BNC375), its licensing agreement with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical

onlytrials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including

u expected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing arrangements, delays or difficulties associated with conducting clinical trials, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Bionomics that any of its expectations, projections or plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those expectations, projections or plans due to the

userisks and uncertainties inherent in Bionomics business and other risks described in Bionomics' filings with the SEC. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

Subject to the requirements of any applicable legislation or the listing rules of any stock exchange on which our securities are quoted, we disclaim any intention or obligation to ersonalupdate any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this presentation.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third party sources and Bionomics' own i ternal estimates and research. While we believe these third party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our

wn internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Emerging Leader in Neuropsychiatry

3

Diversified, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders

ersonal esuonly

BNC210 in ongoing Phase 2 for acute treatment in Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) - Established clinical PoC in GAD1 and Fast Track designation from FDA for SAD

BNC210 in ongoing Phase 2b ATTUNE trial with Fast Track designation from FDA for PTSD

Large underserved markets with over 22 million patients in the United States alone suffering from SAD and PTSD and no new FDA approved therapies in nearly two decades

Strategic partnership with Merck & Co. for cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease and other CNS conditions

Pipeline of partnering candidates targeting potassium (Kv) and sodium (Nav) ion channels

Well-capitalized balance sheet with multiple potential near term value-driving milestones

PoC = Proof of Concept

GAD = Generalized Anxiety Disorder

PTSD = Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

1. Wise et al 2020, Biological Psychiatry; Perkins et al 2021, Molecular Psychiatry

Focused CNS Pipeline with Multiple Potential Catalysts on the Horizon

`

PROGRAM

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

only

Post-Traumatic Stress

Disorder (PTSD)

Study

200 patients across ~25

centers in US

BNC210

Social Anxiety Disorder

(SAD)

Study

α

150 patients across ~15

centers in US

7 receptor NAM

use

+MDMA derivative

Memorandum of Understanding

to explore

EMP-01 (PTSD)

combination treatment regimen for PTSD

2 candidates for cognitive

deficits

COLLABORATION

in Alzheimer's disease

α7 receptor PAM

ersonal

PAIN

Candidate

Nav1.7/1.8 Inhibitors

COGNITION

Series Lead

Kv3.1/3.2 Activators

NAM = Negative Allosteric Modulator

PAM = Positive Allosteric Modulator

4

EXPECTED TIMING

Study underway

Topline Data: 1H'23

Study underway

Topline Data: YE'22

Ongoing

Phase 1 safety & biomarker studies ongoing

Ongoing

A Differentiated Approach: The α7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor

5

Normalizing Effect Utilizing Allosteric Modulation

Targeting Distinct CNS Conditions with Neurotransmitter Imbalance

1

2

Ca2+ flow

Channel opens:

through the

ACh binds to

Ca2+

only

channel when

BNC 210 (NAMs)

α7 receptor

α7 receptors

+ Anxiety

orthosteric

are activated

+ PTSD

sites

Hypercholinergic

+ Depression

use

Disease States

Transmembrane

Binding Domain

ersonal

Hypocholinergic

3

4

Allosteric drug

Disease States

PAMs / NAMs

PAM

bind to α7

transmembrane binding

Indications

receptor

Ca2+

domain restores normal

allosteric sites

activity

Ca2+ = Calcium ions

ACh = Acetylcholine

NAM = Negative Allosteric Modulator

PAM = Positive Allosteric Modulator

Cholinergic = System associated with memory, selective attention, and emotional processing cognitive functions

PTSD = Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

CIAS = Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

ADHD = Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bionomics Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
