Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 602 M 711 M 711 M Net income 2020 32,0 M 37,8 M 37,8 M Net cash 2020 713 M 843 M 843 M P/E ratio 2020 682x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 21 111 M 24 961 M 24 947 M EV / Sales 2020 33,9x EV / Sales 2021 4,00x Nbr of Employees 1 400 Free-Float 92,4% Chart BIONTECH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 79,07 € Last Close Price 88,64 € Spread / Highest target 22,2% Spread / Average Target -10,8% Spread / Lowest Target -45,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BIONTECH SE 209.33% 24 961 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -9.13% 74 021 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 51.15% 59 902 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 1.79% 57 949 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 82.84% 43 934 BEIGENE, LTD. 68.92% 25 523