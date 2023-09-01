BIONTECH : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
Today at 04:28 am
Jefferies confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is set at 111 versus 108 USD.
|120.93 USD
|-3.32%
|+1.58%
|-19.50%
