BIONTECH : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 12 357 M 15 112 M 15 112 M Net income 2021 6 910 M 8 450 M 8 450 M Net cash 2021 7 694 M 9 408 M 9 408 M P/E ratio 2021 5,52x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 38 439 M 46 976 M 47 005 M EV / Sales 2021 2,49x EV / Sales 2022 2,49x Nbr of Employees 2 200 Free-Float 87,3% Chart BIONTECH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 146,08 € Last Close Price 159,15 € Spread / Highest target 24,9% Spread / Average Target -8,21% Spread / Lowest Target -42,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BIONTECH SE 138.59% 46 976 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 18.55% 86 626 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 19.57% 60 935 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -9.18% 56 006 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 8.41% 54 236 BEIGENE, LTD. 30.80% 29 712