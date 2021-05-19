Log in
BIONTECH SE

BIONTECH : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating

05/19/2021
Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating. The target price continues to be set at USD 173.


Financials
Sales 2021 12 357 M 15 112 M 15 112 M
Net income 2021 6 910 M 8 450 M 8 450 M
Net cash 2021 7 694 M 9 408 M 9 408 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 439 M 46 976 M 47 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 87,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 146,08 €
Last Close Price 159,15 €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE138.59%46 976
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.55%86 626
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.19.57%60 935
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.18%56 006
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.41%54 236
BEIGENE, LTD.30.80%29 712