BioNTech SE

Equities

BNTX

US09075V1026

Biotechnology & Medical Research

 04:00:00 2023-09-29 pm EDT
108.64 USD +6.48% +3.82% -27.68%
Sep. 29 Around 1.8 million Americans received COVID shots last week -IQVIA RE

October 02, 2023 at 06:16 am EDT

Latest news about BioNTech SE

Latest news about BioNTech SE

BIONTECH : A little help from the ECB
Around 1.8 million Americans received COVID shots last week -IQVIA RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Close Out Week Higher in Friday Trading MT
Pfizer, BioNTech's XBB.1.5-adapted COVID-19 Shot Secures Canadian Nod MT
Pfizer, BioNTech Get Health Canada Authorization for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine MT
Canada Approves Use of Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 Booster DJ
Pfizer and Biontech Receive Health Canada Authorization for Xbb.1.5-Adapted Monovalent Covid-19 Vaccine CI
Germany’s Cooling Inflation Nudges Stocks Higher MT
German court suspends mRNA patent trial against BioNTech RE
German Court Halts BioNTech, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Trial MT
EU, Moderna Said in Talks for New Supply Deal for COVID-19 Jab MT
EU in talks with Moderna over new deal for COVID vaccines - FT RE
Germany's BioNTech Drops Plans to Build Vaccine Manufacturing Plant in South Africa MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Climb Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Lower Monday MT
BioNTech, CEPI Sign Partnership for Mpox Vaccine MT
BioNTech Partners With Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to Develop Mpox Vaccine MT
BioNTech partners with CEPI to advance development of mpox vaccine RE
Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll RE
US CDC expects 'tripledemic' hospitalizations to remain high this year vs pre-pandemic levels RE
US pharmacy chains gear up to administer updated COVID shots RE
ICON to partner with US govt agency to test COVID vaccine candidates RE
US CDC urges broad use of updated COVID-19 shots RE
US CDC panel recommends broad use of updated COVID-19 vaccines RE
COVID vaccine manufacturers set list price between $120-$130 per dose RE

Chart BioNTech SE

Company Profile

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-11-05 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for BioNTech SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
102.64EUR
Average target price
138.17EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.61%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE Stock BioNTech SE
-27.68% 26 049 M $
VITASPRING BIOMEDICAL CO. LTD. Stock VitaSpring Biomedical Co. Ltd.
+4.17% 3 105 M $
STRUCTURE THERAPEUTICS INC. Stock Structure Therapeutics Inc.
-.--% 2 232 M $
ADOCIA Stock Adocia
+118.89% 90 M $
OLIPASS CORPORATION Stock OLIPASS Corporation
-47.70% 74 M $
VALBIOTIS Stock VALBIOTIS
+73.33% 75 M $
RENOVARO BIOSCIENCES INC. Stock Renovaro Biosciences Inc.
+333.98% 294 M $
CYBIN INC. Stock Cybin Inc.
+78.86% 128 M $
PEPTRON, INC. Stock Peptron, Inc.
+339.87% 516 M $
SHANGHAI ALLIST PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
+98.48% 2 409 M $
Bio Therapeutic Drugs
