  1. Markets
  2. Stock Etats-Unis
  3. BioNTech SE
  4. News
  5. BioNTech : A missed opportunity
Security BNTX

BIONTECH SE

Equities BNTX US09075V1026

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-18 pm EDT Intraday chart for BioNTech SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
110.36 USD -2.53% +3.22% -26.53%
09:44pm BIONTECH : A missed opportunity Alphavalue
Aug. 18 BIONTECH : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD

BIONTECH : A missed opportunity

Today at 03:44 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about BioNTech SE

BIONTECH : A missed opportunity Alphavalue
BIONTECH : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Friday MT
BIONTECH : Lower costs improve profitability Alphavalue
Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans RE
Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study RE
Dermapharm move to SDax top - Jefferies praises profitability DP
Dermapharm becomes more optimistic after first half-year - share price jumps DP
Dermapharm becomes more optimistic after first half year DP
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Move Lower in Tuesday's Session MT
BioNTech Names Chief Legal Officer MT
BioNTech Appoints James Ryan as Chief Legal Officer Effective September 1, 2023 CI
Explainer-What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? RE
New Covid vaccines are on the way as 'Eris' variant rises RE
BIONTECH : The signs don't all point in the same direction Alphavalue
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts End Week Moderately Lower MT
HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on BioNTech to $180 From $181, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Germany's Evonik second-quarter core profit slumps 38% RE
With Eris on the rise, US CDC sees no major shift in COVID variants RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Wednesday MT
Novavax to sell 7% stake to South Korea's SK Bioscience RE
TD Cowen Cuts BioNTech's Price Target to $100 From $109, Maintains Market Perform Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on BioNTech to $116 From $119, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT
BIONTECH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating MD
European Midday Briefing: Weak China Data Dampens Sentiment DJ

Chart BioNTech SE

Chart BioNTech SE
More charts

Company Profile

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-11-05 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for BioNTech SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
101.48EUR
Average target price
142.55EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.48%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE
Chart Analysis BioNTech SE
-26.53% 26 461 M $
ARGENX SE
Chart Analysis argenx SE
+28.83% 28 565 M $
GENMAB A/S
Chart Analysis Genmab A/S
-16.52% 23 396 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-3.69% 31 611 M $
BEIGENE, LTD.
Chart Analysis BeiGene, Ltd.
-12.23% 20 379 M $
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Legend Biotech Corporation
+32.93% 12 035 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Chart Analysis Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
-10.45% 10 445 M $
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Chart Analysis Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
-13.65% 10 437 M $
EXELIXIS, INC.
Chart Analysis Exelixis, Inc.
+31.55% 6 718 M $
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Chart Analysis Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.
-11.87% 6 523 M $
Bio Therapeutic Drugs
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer