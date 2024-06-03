ASCO 2024
This Slide Presentation Includes Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress, and results of BioNTech's research and development programs, including BioNTech's current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, enrollment, and completion of studies or trials and related preparatory work and the availability of results, and the timing and outcome of applications for regulatory approvals and marketing authorizations; the targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials, and the registrational potential of any trial BioNTech may initiate; and BioNTech's collaboration and licensing agreements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on BioNTech's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are neither promises nor guarantees. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data, including the data discussed in this presentation, and including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; future commercial demand; competition related to BioNTech's product candidates, including those with different mechanisms of action and different manufacturing and distribution constraints, on the basis of, among other things, efficacy, cost, convenience of storage and distribution, breadth of approved use, side-effect profile and durability of immune response; the timing of and BioNTech's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates; BioNTech's and its counterparties' ability to manage and source necessary energy resources; BioNTech's ability to identify research opportunities and discover and develop investigational medicines; the ability and willingness of BioNTech's third-party collaborators to continue research and development activities relating to BioNTech's development candidates and investigational medicines; the impact of COVID-19 on BioNTech's development programs, supply chain, collaborators and financial performance; unforeseen safety issues and potential claims that are alleged to arise from the use of products and product candidates developed or manufactured by BioNTech; BioNTech's and its collaborators' ability to commercialize and market BioNTech's product candidates, if approved; BioNTech's ability to manage its development and expansion; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; BioNTech's ability to effectively scale its production capabilities and manufacture its products and product candidates; risks relating to the global financial system and markets; and other factors not known to BioNTech at this time. You should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in BioNTech's Report on Form 6-K for the period ended March 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Towards a Potentially Curative Approach to Cancer: Differentiated Combinations
Immunomodulators
Novel checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, immune agonists
Immunomodulators
- Focus on the most relevant and crucial IO pathways
- Targeting different complementary players in the complex cancer immunity cycle may promote a thorough and durable anti-tumor effect
Targeted therapy
- Potent and precise therapies could rapidly reduce tumor burden
- Designed to have clinical efficacy across the entire disease continuum including late lines
Synergy
Synergy
Space for
potentially
curative
Targeted
approaches
mRNA
therapy
vaccines
ADCs, CAR-T,
Synergy
TCR-T, small
molecules
mRNA cancer vaccines
- Could eliminate polyclonal residual disease with individualized vaccines for potential long-term impact
- Polyspecific activity by targeting multiple antigens at once
ADC = antibody-drug conjugate; CAR-T = chimeric antigen receptor-T-cell ; TCR-T = T-cell receptor engineered T-cell; IO = immuno oncology.
Our Multi-PlatformImmuno-Oncology Pipeline Today
Phase 1
Phase 1/2
Phase 2
Phase 3
BNT116
BNT142 (CD3xCLDN6)
BNT1112
BNT316/ONC-392 (gotistobart)4 (CTLA-4)
Adv. NSCLC
Multiple CLDN6-pos. adv. solid tumors
aPD(L)1-R/R melanoma, + cemiplimab
anti-PD-1/PD-L1 experienced NSCLC
BNT151 (IL-2 variant)
Autogene cevumeran/BNT1221
BNT113
BNT323/DB-13035 (HER2)
Multiple solid tumors
Multiple solid tumors
1L rel./met. HPV16+ PDL-1+ head and neck
HR+/HER2-low met. breast cancer
cancer, + pembrolizumab
BNT211 (CLDN6)
BNT152 + BNT153 (IL-7, IL-2)
Multiple solid tumors
BNT1162
BNT323/DB-1303
5
(HER2)
PLANNED
Multiple solid tumors
HER2-expressing rec. endometrial cancer
BNT311/GEN10463 (acasunlimab; PD-L1x4-1BB)
1L adv. PD-L1≥ 50% NSCLC, + cemiplimab
BNT221
Multiple solid tumors
Autogene cevumeran/BNT1221
Refractory metastatic melanoma
BNT312/GEN10423 * (CD40x4-1BB)
1L adv. melanoma, + pembrolizumab
BNT321 (sLea)
Multiple solid tumors
Metastatic PDAC
Autogene cevumeran/BNT122
1
BNT313/GEN10533 (CD27)
Adj. ctDNA+ stage II or III CRC
BNT322/GEN10563
Multiple solid tumors
Multiple solid tumors
BNT314/GEN10593 (EpCAMx4-1BB)
Autogene cevumeran/BNT1221
Multiple solid tumors
Adj. PDAC, + atezolizumab + mFOLFIRINOX
BNT326/YL2026 (HER3)
Multiple solid tumors
BNT316/ONC-392 (gotistobart)4 (CTLA-4)
BNT311/GEN10463 (acasunlimab; PD-L1x4-1BB)
mCRPC, + radiotherapy
R/R met. NSCLC, +/- pembrolizumab
Legend
BNT316/ONC-392 (gotistobart)4 (CTLA-4)
BNT316/ONC-392 (gotistobart)4 (CTLA-4)
Multiple solid tumors
mRNA
Plat.-R. ovarian cancer, + pembrolizumab
BNT321 (sLea)
adjuvant PDAC, +mFOLFIRINOX
Cell therapy
BNT323/DB-13035 (HER2)
Multiple solid tumors
Next generation IO
BNT324/DB-13115 (B7H3)
Multiple solid tumors
BNT325/DB-13055 (TROP2)
ADCs
Multiple solid tumors
BNT411 (TLR7)
Small molecules
Multiple solid tumors
1. Partnered with Genentech, member of Roche Group; 2. Partnered with Regeneron; 3. Partnered with Genmab; 4. Partnered with OncoC4; 5. Partnered with DualityBio; 6. Partnered with MediLink Therapeutics. *Two phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors are ongoing in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor +/- chemotherapy.
NSCLC = non-small cell lung cancer; mCRPC = metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HPV = human papillomavirus; PDAC = pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; CRC = colorectal cancer; CLDN = claudin; IL = interleukin; 1L = first line; R/R = relapsed/refractory; HER2/HER3 = human epidermal growth factor 2/3; sLea = sialyl Lewis A antigen; TROP2 = trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2, EpCAM = epithelial cell adhesion molecule; ctDNA = circulating tumor DNA; PD-1 = programmed cell death protein 1; PD-L1 = programmed cell death-ligand 1; CD = cluster of differentiation; 4-1BB = CD137; CTLA-4 = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; mFOLFIRINOX = modified folinic acid-fluorouracil-irinotecan- oxaliplatin; TLR7 = toll-like receptor 7; ADC = antibody-drug conjugate; IO = immuno oncology.
BioNTech at ASCO 2024
Modality
Program
Abstract #
Type
Abstract title
Date, time & location
Acasunlimab (DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB) alone or in
• Onsite Poster Display
BNT311/
combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts)
• Saturday, 1 June 2024 (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
GEN1046
2533
Poster
with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
• Session: Developmental Therapeutics -
(acasunlimab)
(mNSCLC): initial results of a randomized, open-label, phase
Immunotherapy
2 trial
• Location: Hall A, Poster Board 12
BNT327/
PM8002
Protein-based
5524 Poster
Efficacy and Safety of PM8002, a Bispecific Antibody Targeting PD-L1 and VEGF-A, as a Monotherapy in Patients with Solid Tumors: Clinical Data from Advanced Cervical Cancer and Platinum-resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer Cohorts
- Onsite Poster Display
- Monday, 3 June 2024 (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
- Session: Gynecologic Cancer
- Location: Hall A, Poster Board 395
therapeutics
BNT327/
PM8002
BNT326/
YL202
Autogene
mRNA therapeutics
cevumeran
and vaccines
(BNT122,
RO7198457)
Cell therapies
BNT211
8533 Poster
3034 Poster
3526 Poster
5038 Poster
A Phase Ib/IIa Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of
•
Onsite Poster Display
• Monday, 3 June 2024 (1:30 PM - 4:30 PM)
PM8002, a Bispecific Antibody Targeting PD-L1 and VEGF-A,
• Session: Lung Cancer - Non-small Cell Metastatic
as a Monotherapy in Patients with advanced NSCLC
• Location: Hall A, Poster Board 397
YL202/BNT326, a HER3-targeted ADC, in patients with locally
•
Onsite Poster Display
• Saturday, 1 June 2024 (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and
• Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Molecularly
breast cancer: Preliminary results from a first-in human phase
Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
I trial
• Location: Hall A, Poster Board 179
•
Onsite Poster Display
Preliminary results correlating post-operative ctDNA status
•
Saturday, 1 June 2024 (1:30 PM - 4:30 PM)
with disease-free survival in Stage II (high risk) / III Colorectal
•
Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer - Colorectal and
Cancer Patients in the BNT000-001 epidemiology study
Anal
• Location: Hall A, Poster Board 189
•
Onsite Poster Display
Real-world evidence of overall survival (OS) and treatment
•
Sunday, 2 June 2024 (9:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
patterns of patients (pts) with testicular germ cell tumors
•
Session: Genitourinary Cancer - Prostate, Testicular,
(DCT) receiving palliative chemotherapy in the United States
and Penile
• Location: Poster Board 356
1 BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)
Acasunlimab (DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB) Alone or in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Previously Treated Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer:
Initial Results of a Randomized, Open-Label Phase 2 Trial
Joachim Aerts, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, Netherlands, et. al., ASCO 2024, Poster #2533
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)1: a Bispecific Antibody to Combine Checkpoint Blockade and Conditional T-CellCo-Stimulation in Multiple Solid Tumors
Inert Fc, dual targeted 4-1BBco-stimulation that is conditional on PD-L1 binding
4-1BB-expressing cell (e.g., T-cell)
Conditional 4-1BB
agonist activity
4-1BBPD-1 Checkpoint
BNT311/blockade
GEN1046PD-L1
Novel mechanism that enhances T- and natural killer cell functions
Enhanced recruitment of immune cells
Infiltrating immune
Enhanced NK
cells
Enhanced
cells activity
T-cell activation
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab) binding affinity:
KD PD-L1: 0.16 nmol/L,
4-1BB:0.15 nmol/LPD-L1-expressing cell (e.g. cancer cell, antigen-presenting cell; ir immune-cell)
Muik A, et al. Cancer Discov 2022; 12:1248−1345.
Reactivation
T-cell proliferation and
differentiation
of exhausted
Enhanced
T cell
effector T cell
activity
GEN 1046
4-1BB
Cytokines
Granzyme
PD-1
PD-L1
Perforin
Chemokines
Background information:
- Most patients with mNSCLC without actionable gene alterations have limited treatment options following progression on first-line checkpoint inhibitor- containing therapy2
- Single-agentchemotherapy remains the main second-line treatment option, despite limited effectiveness (docetaxel ORR: 13‒17%; median OS <10 months) and considerable toxicity 3-5
- Preclinical PK/PD findings suggest that combining acasunlimab with additional PD-1blockade may further potentiate and prolong anti-tumoractivity by allowing optimal 4-1BB engagement and more complete blockade of PD-1signaling6-8
- Partnered with Genmab; 2. Insa A, et al. Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2022;169:103538. 3. Ahn MJ, et al. Ann Oncol. 2023;34:S1305-6;4. Borghaei H, et al. Ann Oncol. 2024;35:66-76; 5.Horn L, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2017;35:3924-33.6. Bajaj G, et al. J Immunother Cancer. 2021;9:A821, 7. Blum J, et al. J Immunother Cancer, 2022;10(suppl 2):A1253.,8. Capello M, et al. Cancer Res. 2023;83(suppl 7):3283. Fc = fragment crystallizable region; PD-L1 = programmed cell death ligand 1; PD-
- = programmed cell death protein 1; NK = natural killer; mNSCLC = metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; ORR = objective response rate; OS = overall survival, 4-1BB = CD137, PK/PD = pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics.
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)1: Phase 2, Randomized, Open-Label Trial in Patients with Previously Treated mNSCLC (NCT05117242)
Key inclusion criteria
N=126*
Age ≥ 18 years
mNSCLC with disease progression
Randomization
stratified by
after ≥ 1 prior anti-PD-L1 treatment
PD-L1
Confirmed PD-L1 expression
expression
and
histology
ECOG PS 0-1
Adequate hematologic and renal/hepatic function
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)*
100 mg IV Q3W cycles 1-2, then 500 mg, IV, Q6W
*Enrollment discontinued in Dec 2023
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)** 100 mg IV + pembrolizumab,
200 mg, IV, Q3W
- Enrollment discontinued in Feb 2024
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)* 100 mg IV + pembrolizumab,
400 mg, IV, Q6W
Treatment continued until
- Progressive disease, unacceptable toxicity, or other reason for discontinuation, or
- ≤ 35 doses (Q3W) or ≤ 18 doses (Q6W) of pembrolizumab
Key endpoints
Primary: ORR by RECIST v1.1 per investigator
Secondary: DOR, PFS, OS, AEs and laboratory abnormalities
Selected exploratory endpoints: PK, biomarkers
Dosing:
*Following safety run-in for combination regime cohorts, up to 40 centrally PD-L1 pts per arm; pts were randomized to three arms
Please note: Not powered for inter-arm comparison
Aim of current analysis:
Evaluate safety and efficacy of BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)1 in recurrent (non-small cell) lung cancer
1. Partnered with Genmab. mNSCLC = metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed cell death ligand 1; ECOG PS = Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status scale; IV = intravenously; QXW = every X weeks; ORR = overall response rate; RECIST = Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors; DOR = duration of response; PFS = progression-free survival; OS = overall survival; AE = adverse event; PK = pharmacokinetics.
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)1: Well Manageable Treatment in All Three Arms, with Numerically Lower AE Incidence when Combined with Pembro Q6W
Phase 2 study (NCT05117242): Safety profile
Aerts, J. et al. presented at ASCO 2024. Poster #2533.
TRAEs reported in ≥5% of patients in any treatment group2
Incidence (%)
Liver-related events emerging as a prominent AE that is manageable with steroids and/or Tx delay
Data cutoff: March 22, 2024. One grade 5 TRAE (immune mediated hepatitis) was observed in the acasunlimab + pembro Q3W arm.
a. Liver related events include alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyltransferase increased, hypertransaminasemia, hepatitis, and immune-mediated hepatitis. Mono, acasunlimab monotherapy; combo Q3W, acasunlimab + pembro Q3W; combo Q6W, acasunlimab + pembro Q6W.
1. Partnered with Genmab. AE = adverse event; pembro = pembrolizumab; QxW = every X weeks; TRAE = treatment related adverse events.
BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab)1: Demonstrated Encouraging Activity - Numerically Highest mDOR and 12-Mo OS when Combined with Pembro Q6W
Phase 2 study (NCT05117242): Anti-tumor activity (PD-L1+ subset)
Aerts, J. et al. presented at ASCO 2024. Poster #2533.
Anti-tumor activity by treatment group and best overall response2
in tumor size (%)
Data cutoff: March 22, 2024. Centrally confirmed PD-L1+ patients are shown.
BaselinefromChange
a.
n=24 for unconfirmed ORR.
b.
n=27 for unconfirmed ORR.
Highest 6-month PFS (34%) when acasunlimab is combined with pembro Q6W
Data cutoff: March 22, 2024. Centrally confirmed PD-L1+ patients with post-baseline scans are shown. Dashed lines indicate 20%
and -30%
1. Partnered with Genmab. 2. Data cutoff: April 5, 2024. Centrally confirmed PD-L1+ patients with post-baseline scans are shown. Dashed lines indicate 20% and −30%.
PD-L1 = programmed cell death ligand 1; pembro = pembrolizumab; QxW = every X weeks; TPS = tumor proportion score; ORR = objective response rate; DCR = disease control rate; mDOR = median duration of response; PFS = progression free survival; Mo = month(s); OS = overall survival.; NR = not reached; CI = confidence interval; NA = not applicable.
