BioNTech : Annual Financial Statements 2022
Annual Financial Statements of BioNTech SE, Mainz, December 31, 2022
In case of deviations of the English version of this document from the German version, the German version shall prevail.
Statements of Financial Position
2
Statements of Profit or Loss
3
Notes to the Annual Financial Statements
5
1 General Notes on the Annual Financial Statements
5
2 Notes on Accounting Policies
5
3 Notes to the Statements of Financial Position and the Statements of Profit or Loss
7
3.1
Intangible Assets and Property, Plant and Equipment
7
3.2
Financial Assets
8
3.3
Receivables and Other Assets
10
3.4
Cash on Hand and at Banks
10
3.5
Prepaid Expenses
10
3.6
Equity
10
3.7
Proposal for the Appropriation of Profit or Loss
12
3.8 Tax Provisions
12
3.9
Other Provisions
12
3.10
Liabilities
13
3.11 Deferred Income
13
3.12 Deferred Tax
13
3.13
Off-Statement of Financial Position Transactions and Other Financial
13
Obligations
3.14
|
Revenues
|
14
|
3.15 Cost of Sales
|
14
|
3.16
|
Research and Development Expenses
|
14
|
3.17
|
Sales and Marketing Expenses
|
14
|
3.18
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
14
|
3.19
|
Other Operating Income
|
15
|
3.20
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
15
|
3.21
|
Financial Result
|
15
|
3.22
|
Other Notes to the Statements of Profit or Loss
|
15
|
3.23
|
Other Notes / Corporate Bodies
|
17
Statements of Changes in Fixed Assets
30
1
BioNTech SE, Mainz
Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022
Assets
-
Fixed assets
-
Intangible assets
-
Purchased concessions, industrial and similar rights and assets, and licenses in such rights and assets
-
Goodwill
-
Advanced payments
-
Property, plant and equipment
-
Land, land rights and buildings, including buildings on third-party land
-
Other equipment, furniture and fixtures
-
Advanced payments and construction in progress
-
Financial assets
-
Shares in affiliated companies
-
Loans to affiliated companies
-
Equity investments
-
Other loans
-
Current assets
-
Inventories
-
Raw materials and supplies
-
Advanced payments
-
Receivables and other assets
-
Trade receivables
-
Receivables from affiliated companies
-
Other assets
-
Cash on hand and at banks
-
Prepaid expenses
2
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
€59.8
|
€44.1
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
10.4
|
6.9
|
€71.9
|
€52.8
|
35.4
|
4.5
|
30.2
|
21.6
|
34.3
|
20.9
|
€99.9
|
€47.0
|
613.4
|
409.0
|
597.4
|
326.6
|
66.7
|
19.5
|
2.2
|
0.5
|
€1,279.7
|
€755.6
|
€1,451.5
|
€855.4
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
-
|
0.6
|
€0.7
|
€1.6
|
5,585.4
|
10,957.3
|
1,540.5
|
1,749.2
|
147.4
|
408.4
|
€7,273.3
|
€13,114.9
|
13,798.0
|
1,396.8
|
€21,072.0
|
€14,513.3
|
63.5
|
24.5
|
€21,135.5
|
€14,537.8
|
€22,587.0
|
€15,393.2
|
Equity and liabilities
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
A.
|
Equity
|
|
|
I.
|
Share capital
|
€248.6
|
€246.3
|
|
Treasury shares
|
(5.3)
|
(3.8)
|
|
Issued (share) capital
|
243.3
|
242.5
|
|
Conditional capital: €85.8 million (previous year: €24.6
|
|
|
II.
|
Capital reserve
|
1,295.4
|
1,883.8
|
III.
|
Retained earnings
|
9,445.4
|
5,132.4
|
IV.
|
Accumulated profit
|
8,961.2
|
5,132.3
|
|
|
|
€19,945.3
|
€12,391.0
Provisions
|
1
|
Tax provisions
|
606.1
|
1,573.3
|
2
|
Other provisions
|
923.3
|
1,096.2
|
|
|
€1,529.4
|
€2,669.5
Liabilities
|
1
|
Bonds
|
-
|
100.4
|
|
thereof convertible: nil (previous year: €100.4
|
|
|
|
million)
|
|
|
2
|
Trade payables
|
57.2
|
55.1
|
3
|
Liabilities to affiliated companies
|
389.6
|
71.6
|
|
4
|
Other liabilities
|
651.6
|
13.4
|
|
thereof for taxes: €622.9 million (previous year:
|
|
|
|
€2.5 million)
|
|
|
|
thereof for social security: €1.7 million (previous
|
|
|
|
year: €0.4 million)
|
|
|
|
|
€1,098.4
|
€240.5
|
D.
|
Deferred income
|
13.9
|
19.9
|
E.
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
72.3
|
|
|
€22,587.0
|
€15,393.2
BioNTech SE, Mainz
Statements of Profit or Loss for the Period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
Revenues Cost of sales Gross profit
Research and development expenses Sales expenses
General and administrative expenses Other operating income
thereof income from currency translation: €801.2
million (previous year: €466.4 million) Other operating expenses
Income from profit transfer
thereof from affiliated companies: €2,856.6
Years ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
in millions
|
€12,514.5
|
|
€14,933.8
|
(1,615.7)
|
|
(1,642.0)
|
|
€10,898.8
|
€13,291.8
|
(1,519.7)
|
|
(816.2)
|
(29.1)
|
|
(12.8)
|
(475.4)
|
|
(226.4)
|
1,041.3
|
|
638.9
|
(717.1)
|
|
(118.0)
|
|
€(1,700.0)
|
€(534.5)
|
2,863.3
|
|
2,691.6
|
10
|
million (previous year: €2,691.6 million)
|
|
|
Other interest and similar income
|
51.8
|
6.0
|
|
thereof from affiliated companies: €7.1 million
|
|
|
11
|
(previous year: €4.5 million)
|
|
|
Interest and similar expenses
|
(30.9)
|
(19.1)
|
|
thereof to affiliated companies: €19.1 million
|
|
|
12
|
(previous year: nil)
|
|
|
Expenses from loss transfer
|
(86.9)
|
(52.2)
|
|
|
€2,797.3
|
€2,626.3
|
13
|
Income taxes
|
(3,370.1)
|
(4,606.0)
|
14
|
Profit after tax
|
8,626.0
|
10,777.6
|
15
|
Net income
|
€8,626.0
|
€10,777.6
|
16
|
Profit / (loss) carryforward from the previous year
|
4,648.2
|
(512.9)
|
17
|
Allocations to retained earnings
|
(4,313.0)
|
(5,132.4)
|
18
|
Accumulated profit
|
€8,961.2
|
€5,132.3
Disclaimer
BioNTech SE published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 18:54:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
