  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:22 2023-04-13 pm EDT
129.62 USD   +3.03%
Biontech : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
Biontech : Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2022 financial year
PU
Biontech : Joint report of the Management Board of BioNTech SE and the management of BioNTech Individualized mRNA Manufacturing GmbH on the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Sec. 293a of the German Stock Corporation Act
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BioNTech : Annual financial statements of BioNTech SE as of 31.12.2022

04/13/2023 | 02:55pm EDT
Annual Financial Statements of BioNTech SE, Mainz, December 31, 2022

In case of deviations of the English version of this document from the German version, the German version shall prevail.

Statements of Financial Position

2

Statements of Profit or Loss

3

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements

5

1 General Notes on the Annual Financial Statements

5

2 Notes on Accounting Policies

5

3 Notes to the Statements of Financial Position and the Statements of Profit or Loss

7

3.1

Intangible Assets and Property, Plant and Equipment

7

3.2

Financial Assets

8

3.3

Receivables and Other Assets

10

3.4

Cash on Hand and at Banks

10

3.5

Prepaid Expenses

10

3.6

Equity

10

3.7

Proposal for the Appropriation of Profit or Loss

12

3.8 Tax Provisions

12

3.9

Other Provisions

12

3.10

Liabilities

13

3.11 Deferred Income

13

3.12 Deferred Tax

13

3.13

Off-Statement of Financial Position Transactions and Other Financial

13

Obligations

3.14

Revenues

14

3.15 Cost of Sales

14

3.16

Research and Development Expenses

14

3.17

Sales and Marketing Expenses

14

3.18

General and Administrative Expenses

14

3.19

Other Operating Income

15

3.20

Other Operating Expenses

15

3.21

Financial Result

15

3.22

Other Notes to the Statements of Profit or Loss

15

3.23

Other Notes / Corporate Bodies

17

Statements of Changes in Fixed Assets

30

1

BioNTech SE, Mainz

Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022

Assets

  1. Fixed assets
  1. Intangible assets
  1. Purchased concessions, industrial and similar rights and assets, and licenses in such rights and assets
  2. Goodwill
  3. Advanced payments
  1. Property, plant and equipment
  1. Land, land rights and buildings, including buildings on third-party land
  2. Other equipment, furniture and fixtures
  3. Advanced payments and construction in progress
  1. Financial assets
  1. Shares in affiliated companies
  2. Loans to affiliated companies
  3. Equity investments
  4. Other loans
  1. Current assets
  1. Inventories
  1. Raw materials and supplies
  2. Advanced payments
  1. Receivables and other assets
  1. Trade receivables
  2. Receivables from affiliated companies
  3. Other assets
  1. Cash on hand and at banks
  1. Prepaid expenses

2

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

in millions

in millions

€59.8

€44.1

1.7

1.8

10.4

6.9

€71.9

€52.8

35.4

4.5

30.2

21.6

34.3

20.9

€99.9

€47.0

613.4

409.0

597.4

326.6

66.7

19.5

2.2

0.5

€1,279.7

€755.6

€1,451.5

€855.4

0.7

1.0

-

0.6

€0.7

€1.6

5,585.4

10,957.3

1,540.5

1,749.2

147.4

408.4

€7,273.3

€13,114.9

13,798.0

1,396.8

€21,072.0

€14,513.3

63.5

24.5

€21,135.5

€14,537.8

€22,587.0

€15,393.2

Equity and liabilities

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

in millions

in millions

A.

Equity

I.

Share capital

€248.6

€246.3

Treasury shares

(5.3)

(3.8)

Issued (share) capital

243.3

242.5

Conditional capital: €85.8 million (previous year: €24.6

II.

Capital reserve

1,295.4

1,883.8

III.

Retained earnings

9,445.4

5,132.4

IV.

Accumulated profit

8,961.2

5,132.3

€19,945.3

€12,391.0

  1. Provisions

1

Tax provisions

606.1

1,573.3

2

Other provisions

923.3

1,096.2

€1,529.4

€2,669.5

  1. Liabilities

1

Bonds

-

100.4

thereof convertible: nil (previous year: €100.4

million)

2

Trade payables

57.2

55.1

3

Liabilities to affiliated companies

389.6

71.6

4

Other liabilities

651.6

13.4

thereof for taxes: €622.9 million (previous year:

€2.5 million)

thereof for social security: €1.7 million (previous

year: €0.4 million)

€1,098.4

€240.5

D.

Deferred income

13.9

19.9

E.

Deferred tax liabilities

-

72.3

€22,587.0

€15,393.2

3

BioNTech SE, Mainz

Statements of Profit or Loss for the Period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Revenues Cost of sales Gross profit

Research and development expenses Sales expenses

General and administrative expenses Other operating income

thereof income from currency translation: €801.2

million (previous year: €466.4 million) Other operating expenses

Income from profit transfer

thereof from affiliated companies: €2,856.6

Years ended December 31,

2022

2021

in millions

in millions

in millions

€12,514.5

€14,933.8

(1,615.7)

(1,642.0)

€10,898.8

€13,291.8

(1,519.7)

(816.2)

(29.1)

(12.8)

(475.4)

(226.4)

1,041.3

638.9

(717.1)

(118.0)

€(1,700.0)

€(534.5)

2,863.3

2,691.6

10

million (previous year: €2,691.6 million)

Other interest and similar income

51.8

6.0

thereof from affiliated companies: €7.1 million

11

(previous year: €4.5 million)

Interest and similar expenses

(30.9)

(19.1)

thereof to affiliated companies: €19.1 million

12

(previous year: nil)

Expenses from loss transfer

(86.9)

(52.2)

€2,797.3

€2,626.3

13

Income taxes

(3,370.1)

(4,606.0)

14

Profit after tax

8,626.0

10,777.6

15

Net income

€8,626.0

€10,777.6

16

Profit / (loss) carryforward from the previous year

4,648.2

(512.9)

17

Allocations to retained earnings

(4,313.0)

(5,132.4)

18

Accumulated profit

€8,961.2

€5,132.3

4

Disclaimer

BioNTech SE published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 18:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
