  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
124.57 USD   +1.63%
08:35a
RE
07:35aBioNTech, Duality Biologics Enter Licensing Agreement for Cancer Treatments
DJ
06:46a
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BioNTech, DualityBio to develop cancer treatment drugs in over $1.5-bln deal

04/03/2023 | 08:35am EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech said on Monday that it signed a deal with Chinese biotech company DualityBio to co-develop and commercialize two cancer antibody drug candidates.

DualityBio will receive upfront payments totalling $170 million and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of potentially more than $1.5 billion, as well as single-digit to double-digit tiered royalties, the companies said in a joint statement.

They said they will co-develop the candidates DB-1303 and DB-1311 as a combination therapy in solid tumours.

Both agents belong to the class of so-called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which are intended to destroy cancer cells in a targeted manner while avoiding damage to healthy tissue.

DualityBio will retain commercial rights for Mainland China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region, while BioNTech will hold commercial rights in the rest of the world.

However, DualityBio has an option to co-commercialize one of the two product candidates, DB-1311, in the United States, the companies said.

DualityBio's lead candidate, DB-1303, has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which aims to speed up the development and testing of new drugs, and is currently in the second of three phases of clinical development.

Late in March, BioNTech had signed a deal with privately held OncoC4 Inc to co-develop and commercialize its cancer antibody drug candidate. (Reporting by Linda Pasquini, additional reporting by Patricia Weiss; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BIONTECH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 058 M 6 582 M 6 582 M
Net income 2023 1 883 M 2 046 M 2 046 M
Net cash 2023 19 618 M 21 315 M 21 315 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 631 M 30 021 M 30 021 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 530
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 114,65 €
Average target price 169,78 €
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Poetting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-17.08%30 021
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.89%87 693
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.10%81 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.85%33 897
GENMAB A/S-11.97%24 631
BEIGENE, LTD.-2.01%22 499
