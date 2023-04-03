BioNTech, DualityBio to develop cancer treatment drugs in over $1.5-bln deal

April 3 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech said
on Monday that it signed a deal with Chinese biotech company
DualityBio to co-develop and commercialize two cancer antibody
drug candidates.
DualityBio will receive upfront payments totalling $170
million and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory
and commercial milestone payments of potentially more than $1.5
billion, as well as single-digit to double-digit tiered
royalties, the companies said in a joint statement.
They said they will co-develop the candidates DB-1303 and
DB-1311 as a combination therapy in solid tumours.
Both agents belong to the class of so-called antibody-drug
conjugates (ADCs), which are intended to destroy cancer cells in
a targeted manner while avoiding damage to healthy tissue.
DualityBio will retain commercial rights for Mainland China,
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau
Special Administrative Region, while BioNTech will hold
commercial rights in the rest of the world.
However, DualityBio has an option to co-commercialize one of
the two product candidates, DB-1311, in the United States, the
companies said.
DualityBio's lead candidate, DB-1303, has received Fast
Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), which aims to speed up the development and testing of new
drugs, and is currently in the second of three phases of
clinical development.
Late in March, BioNTech had signed a deal with privately
held OncoC4 Inc to co-develop and commercialize its cancer
antibody drug candidate.
(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, additional reporting by Patricia
Weiss; Editing by Sharon Singleton)