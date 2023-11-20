Stock BNTX BIONTECH SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : BioNTech SE

BioNTech SE

Equities

BNTX

US09075V1026

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-17 pm EST 		Intraday chart for BioNTech SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
99.39 USD -0.31% -0.17% -33.84%
09:30am BIONTECH : Management focus is on a strong balance sheet Alphavalue
Nov. 16 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Profit warning brings Hellofresh historic price loss DP
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about BioNTech SE

BIONTECH : Management focus is on a strong balance sheet Alphavalue
AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Profit warning brings Hellofresh historic price loss DP
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Dermapharm grows thanks to new subsidiary - nutritional supplements in demand DP
Dermapharm grows thanks to subsidiary Arkopharma and dietary supplements DP
HC Wainwright Adjusts BioNTech SE Price Target to $133 From $180, Maintains Buy Rating MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Lower in Monday Trading MT
BIONTECH : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral ZD
BioNTech SE completed the acquisition of Aexerna Therapeutics. CI
Transcript : BioNTech SE - Special Call CI
BIONTECH : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral ZD
BIONTECH : A more realistic view Alphavalue
Evonik's cost savings, animal feed demand drive Q3 profit beat RE
BioNTech SE agreed to acquire Aexerna Therapeutics. CI
Health Care Up After BioNTech Earnings -- Health Care Roundup DJ
Moderna, Inc. : melts like snow in the sun
Trending : BioNTech Reports Surprise Profit, Cuts Outlook DJ
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week Higher in Monday Trading MT
BioNTech Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Monday MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
BioNTech Shares Rise Following Surprise Third-Quarter Profit MT
Transcript : BioNTech SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 06, 2023 CI
BioNTech Cuts FY23 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue Guidance to EUR4 Billion MT
BioNTech's Q3 Earnings, Revenue Fall MT

Chart BioNTech SE

Chart BioNTech SE
More charts

Company Profile

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2024-03-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for BioNTech SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
91.30EUR
Average target price
127.14EUR
Spread / Average Target
+39.26%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Bio Therapeutic Drugs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE Stock BioNTech SE
-33.84% 23 627 M $
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+21.37% 90 318 M $
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+11.22% 85 336 M $
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Stock WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
+5.38% 35 178 M $
ARGENX SE Stock argenx SE
+29.11% 29 089 M $
GENMAB A/S Stock Genmab A/S
-24.18% 21 132 M $
BEIGENE, LTD. Stock BeiGene, Ltd.
-15.03% 19 454 M $
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Stock Legend Biotech Corporation
+29.33% 11 769 M $
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Stock Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
-8.79% 10 704 M $
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Stock Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
-35.83% 7 778 M $
Bio Therapeutic Drugs
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock BioNTech SE - Nasdaq
  4. News BioNTech SE
  5. BioNTech : Management focus is on a strong balance sheet
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer