Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioNTech SE    BNTX

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BioNTech : Pfizer, BioNTech File for Covid-19 Vaccine Approval in Europe

12/01/2020 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bojan Pancevski

BERLIN -- Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said they are seeking approval from the European Union for their coronavirus vaccine.

The companies, which have already applied for authorization in the U.S. and U.K., submitted an application on Monday to the European Medicines Agency. That application was accepted on Tuesday by the regulator, the companies said.

The vaccine could be marketed later this month if the EMA concludes that data from trials show sufficient proof of the vaccine's safety and efficiency, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The EMA declined to comment on the application.

The submission marked a milestone in the race to supply the world with a working vaccine to end the pandemic, said Ugur Sahin, the chief executive of BioNTech.

"We will continue to work with regulatory agencies around the world to enable the rapid distribution, should the vaccine receive the approval, contributing to the joint efforts to let the world heal and regain its normal pace of life," Dr. Sahin said.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and CEO, said: "We have known since the beginning of this journey that patients are waiting, and we stand ready to ship Covid-19 vaccine doses as soon as potential authorizations will allow us."

The companies said their vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy rate of 95%, or 94% for people over 65.

The companies have already filed similar submissions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. Their vaccine is being reviewed in other countries, including Canada, Japan and Australia.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show more than 62.25 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and nearly 1.47 million have died since the start of the outbreak.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 0516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 12.96% 124.24 Delayed Quote.266.71%
PFIZER, INC. 2.90% 38.31 Delayed Quote.3.21%
All news about BIONTECH SE
05:40aPfizer-BioNTech apply for EU emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
05:23aBIONTECH : Pfizer ask Europe to OK vaccine for emergency use
AQ
05:22aPfizer, BioNTech File for Covid-19 Vaccine Approval in Europe--Update
DJ
05:17aBIONTECH : Pfizer, BioNTech File for Covid-19 Vaccine Approval in Europe
DJ
05:16aBIONTECH : and Pfizer ask European regulator to allow emergency use of their COV..
AQ
05:00aPfizer and BioNTech Submitted Application for Conditional Marketing Authoriza..
GL
11/30Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
RE
11/30Health Care Flat As Moderna Gains On Vaccine Developments -- Health Care Roun..
DJ
11/30Moderna seeks U.S., EU vaccine authorization
RE
11/30Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization Monday after COVID-19 vaccine ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 482 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2020 -262 M -314 M -314 M
Net cash 2020 865 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
P/E ratio 2020 -88,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 060 M 29 915 M 30 007 M
EV / Sales 2020 50,2x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,89 €
Last Close Price 104,08 €
Spread / Highest target 8,72%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE266.71%29 915
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.63%76 052
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.02%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.43%54 464
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.56.53%38 135
GENMAB A/S61.59%25 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ