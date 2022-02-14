Log in
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BioNTech, Pfizer Down After FDA Postpones Meeting on Covid Vaccine in Children

02/14/2022 | 11:58am EST
By Michael Dabaie


BioNTech's American depositary receipts and shares of Pfizer Inc. were down in morning trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration postponed an advisory committee meeting for authorization of the companies' Covid-19 vaccine for young children.

Pfizer shares were down 3.7% to $48.93 and BioNTech ADRs were down 8.9% to $155.71.

The FDA said Friday it was notified by Pfizer that new data recently emerged regarding its emergency use authorization request for the vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

As part of its rolling submission, the company recently notified the agency of additional findings from its ongoing clinical trial, the FDA said.

"Based on the agency's preliminary assessment, and to allow more time to evaluate additional data, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making for potential authorization," the agency said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to extend their rolling submission to the FDA.

The trial in children 6 months through 4 is ongoing and data on the first two 3 microgram doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA on an ongoing basis.

In December 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech said the study would evaluate a third dose at least two months after the second dose in this age group.

"Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group," the companies said.

The companies said they expect to have three-dose protection data available in early April.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 1158ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -1.51% 14.302 Real-time Quote.-14.06%
BIONTECH SE -8.76% 156.18 Delayed Quote.-33.69%
PFIZER, INC. -3.06% 49.27 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 377 M 19 818 M 19 818 M
Net income 2021 9 229 M 10 526 M 10 526 M
Net cash 2021 8 963 M 10 223 M 10 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 201 M 41 288 M 41 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 149,89 €
Average target price 250,51 €
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-33.69%41 288
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.52%77 860
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.09%67 952
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.51%59 543
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.95%38 025
GENMAB A/S-15.55%22 269