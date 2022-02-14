BioNTech, Pfizer Down After FDA Postpones Meeting on Covid Vaccine in Children

By Michael Dabaie

BioNTech's American depositary receipts and shares of Pfizer Inc. were down in morning trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration postponed an advisory committee meeting for authorization of the companies' Covid-19 vaccine for young children.

Pfizer shares were down 3.7% to $48.93 and BioNTech ADRs were down 8.9% to $155.71.

The FDA said Friday it was notified by Pfizer that new data recently emerged regarding its emergency use authorization request for the vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

As part of its rolling submission, the company recently notified the agency of additional findings from its ongoing clinical trial, the FDA said.

"Based on the agency's preliminary assessment, and to allow more time to evaluate additional data, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making for potential authorization," the agency said.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to extend their rolling submission to the FDA.

The trial in children 6 months through 4 is ongoing and data on the first two 3 microgram doses in this age group are being shared with the FDA on an ongoing basis.

In December 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech said the study would evaluate a third dose at least two months after the second dose in this age group.

"Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group," the companies said.

The companies said they expect to have three-dose protection data available in early April.

