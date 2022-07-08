BioNTech : Pfizer and BioNTech Announce U.S. FDA Approval of their COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY® For Adolescents 12 through 15 Years of Age - Form 6-K

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce U.S. FDA Approval of their COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY® For Adolescents 12 through 15 Years of Age





•COMIRNATY® is the first and only COVID-19 vaccine to be granted FDA approval for adolescents 12 years and older, following emergency use authorization in May 2021

•Approval of the two-dose primary series is based on the totality of data through six months post-dose 2 in individuals 12 through 15 years of age

•Favorable safety profile observed across more than 2,200 adolescents who participated in the clinical trial





NEW YORK, USA and MAINZ, GERMANY, July 8, 2022 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, "Pfizer") and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech") today today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the companies' supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for their COVID-19 vaccine, known as COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), to include individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The vaccine was previously made available to this age group in the U.S. under emergency use authorization (EUA), and to date more than 9 million 12- to 15-year-old adolescents in the U.S. have completed a primary series.[i]





Today's approval is based on data from a Phase 3 clinical trial of 2,260 participants 12 through 15 years of age. A two-dose primary series of the vaccine (30-µg dose) elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers (GMTs) of 1,239.5, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in a subset of adolescents one month after the second dose. This compared well (was non-inferior) to GMTs elicited by participants aged 16 to 25 years old (705.1 GMTs) in an earlier analysis.In the trial, a two-dose primary series of the vaccine (30-µg dose) was also 100% effective (95% confidence interval [CI, 87.5, 100.0]) in preventing COVID-19, measured between a week and more than four months after the second dose. During this time, all 30 cases of confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 were in the placebo group (n=1,109) and no cases were in the COMIRNATY group (n=1,119). The only SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern identified from the confirmed COVID-19 cases in this age group was Alpha as the efficacy analysis was conducted between November 2020 and May 2021, which was before the Delta and Omicron surges. No cases of severe disease occurred in either the COMIRNATY or placebo group. The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical data for the vaccine, with a favorable safety profile observed across 6 months of safety follow-up data after the second dose.





Pfizer and BioNTech also filed these data with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities around the world.





COMIRNATY is now the only COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA as a two-dose primary series for individuals 12 years and older. An EUA for a primary series in U.S. adolescents ages 12 through 15 years was previously granted in May 2021 based on initial data from the same pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. Longer-term follow-up data, announced in November 2021, confirmed the safety and effectiveness of COMIRNATY in adolescents 12-15 years of age and were required for licensure. In the European Union the conditional marketing authorization in this age group was granted by EMA in August 2021.





COMIRNATY was previously FDA approved for individuals 16 years and older in August 2021. Pfizer and BioNTech have also submitted a sBLA to the U.S. FDA to extend the approval of COMIRNATY to include booster doses for individuals ages 16 years and older, who are currently authorized under EUA.





COMIRNATY, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the United

States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer) and other countries. Pfizer and BioNTech also are pursuing regulatory approvals for this age group in other countries where emergency use authorizations or equivalents have been granted.





U.S. Indication & Authorized Use





Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 6 months of age and older.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is FDA authorized to provide:





Primary Series

•a 3-dose primary series to individuals 6 months through 4 years of age

•a 2-dose primary series to individuals 5 years of age and older

•a third primary series dose to individuals 5 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise





Booster Series

•a single booster dose to individuals 5 through 11 years of age who have completed a primary series with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

•a first booster dose to individuals 12 years of age and older who have completed a primary series with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA)

•a first booster dose to individuals 18 years of age and older who have completed primary vaccination with a different authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. The booster schedule is based on the labeling information of the vaccine used for the primary series

•a second booster dose to individuals 50 years of age and older who have received a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine

•a second booster dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise and who have received a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine





COMIRNATY®INDICATION

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is a vaccine approved for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 12 years of age and older.





COMIRNATY® AUTHORIZED USES

COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to provide:





Primary Series

•a third primary series dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise





Booster Dose

•a first booster dose to individuals 12 years of age and older who have completed a primary series with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY®

•a first booster dose to individuals 18 years of age and older who have completed primary vaccination with another authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. The

booster schedule is based on the labeling information of the vaccine used for the primary series

•a second booster dose to individuals 50 years of age and older who have received a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine

•a second booster dose to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise and who have received a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine





Emergency Use Authorization

Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by FDA, but have been authorized by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID 19) in individuals 6 months of age and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.





INTERCHANGEABILITY

FDA-approved COMIRNATY ® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine FDA-authorized for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 years of age and older can be used interchangeably by a vaccination provider when prepared according to their respective instructions for use.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION





Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

•have any allergies

•have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

•have a fever

•have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

•are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system

•are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

•have received another COVID-19 vaccine

•have ever fainted in association with an injection





•Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) may not protect all vaccine recipients

•You should not receive COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if you have had a severe allergic reaction to any of its ingredients or had a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of COMIRNATY®or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

•There is a remote chance that COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. If the vaccine recipient experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital





Seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness





•Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)have occurred in some people who have received the

vaccine, particularly 7 days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age.





Seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms after receiving the vaccine:

•Chest pain

•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

•Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart





•Fainting can happen after getting injectable vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). Sometimes people who faint can fall and hurt themselves. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask the vaccine recipient to sit or lie down for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine

•Some people with weakened immune systems may have reduced immune responses to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA)

•In people 12 through 15 years of age, the most common side effects (≥8%) were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever, joint pain, injection site swelling, and injection site redness.

•In people 16 through 55 years of age, the most common side effects (≥10%) were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, and injection site swelling.

•In people 56 years of age and older, the most common side effects (≥10%) were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, injection site swelling, fever, and injection site redness.





These may not be all the possible side effects of the vaccine. Call the vaccination provider or healthcare provider about bothersome side effects or side effects that do not go away.

•Individuals should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Report vaccine side effects to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The VAERS toll-free number is 1‐800‐822‐7967 or report online to www.vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. You can also report side effects to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985





Click for Fact Sheets and Prescribing Information for individuals 5 years of age and older:

Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet (6 months through 4 years of age)

Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet (5 through 11 years of age)

Recipients and Caregivers Fact Sheet (12 years of age and older)

COMIRNATY® Full Prescribing Information (16 years of age and older), DILUTE BEFORE USE, Purple Cap

COMIRNATY® Full Prescribing Information (16 years of age and older), DO NOT DILUTE, Gray Cap

EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (6 months through 4 years of age), DILUTE BEFORE USE, Maroon Cap

EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (5 through 11 years of age), DILUTE BEFORE USE, Orange Cap

EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (12 years of age and older), DILUTE BEFORE USE, Purple Cap

EUA Fact Sheet for Vaccination Providers (12 years of age and older), DO NOT DILUTE, Gray Cap





About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value

in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn,YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.





Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of July 8, 2022. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.





This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine program, and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, also known as COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (BNT162b2) (including the approval of the vaccine for use in individuals 12 years through 15 years of age, the sBLA submission to extend the approval of COMIRNATY to include booster doses for individuals ages 16 years and older, who are currently authorized under EUA, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials, potential regulatory submissions, the anticipated timing of data readouts, regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and supply) involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as risks associated with preclinical and clinical data (including Phase 1/2/3 or Phase 4 data), including the data discussed in this release, for BNT162b2, any monovalent or bivalent vaccine candidates or any other vaccine candidate in the BNT162 program in any of our studies in pediatrics, adolescents or adults or real world evidence, including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical, clinical or safety data and further analyses of existing preclinical, clinical or safety data; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results, including the rate of vaccine effectiveness and safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in additional analyses of the Phase 3 trial and additional studies, in real world data studies, or in larger, more diverse populations following commercialization; the ability of BNT162b2, any monovalent or bivalent vaccine candidates or any future vaccine to prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus variants; the risk that more widespread use of the vaccine will lead to new information about efficacy, safety, or other developments, including the risk of additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious; the risk that preclinical and clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including during the peer review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and by regulatory authorities; whether and when additional data from the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal publications and, if so, when and with what modifications and interpretations; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from these and any future preclinical and clinical studies; whether and when other potential submissions to extend the approval of COMIRNATY to include booster doses for individuals ages 16 years and older will be submitted and whether and whether and when submissions to request emergency use or conditional marketing authorizations for BNT162b2 in additional populations, for a potential booster dose for BNT162b2, any monovalent or bivalent vaccine candidates or any potential future vaccines (including potential future annual

boosters or re-vaccination) and/or other biologics license and/or emergency use authorization applications or amendments to any such applications may be filed in particular jurisdictions for BNT162b2, any monovalent or bivalent vaccine candidates or any other potential vaccines that may arise from the BNT162 program, including a potential variant based, higher dose, or bivalent vaccine, and if obtained, whether or when such emergency use authorizations or licenses will expire or terminate; whether and when any applications that may be pending or filed for BNT162b2 (including the application submission to the FDA to extend the approval of COMIRNATY to include booster doses for individuals ages 16 years and older or any requested amendments to the emergency use or conditional marketing authorizations), any monovalent or bivalent vaccine candidates, or other vaccines that may result from the BNT162 program may be approved by particular regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the vaccine's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the vaccine's efficacy and, if approved, whether it will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling or marketing, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of a vaccine, including development of products or therapies by other companies; disruptions in the relationships between us and our collaboration partners, clinical trial sites or third-party suppliers; the risk that demand for any products may be reduced or no longer exist which may lead to reduced revenues or excess inventory; risks related to the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine; challenges related to our vaccine's formulation, dosing schedule and attendant storage, distribution and administration requirements, including risks related to storage and handling after delivery by Pfizer; the risk that we may not be able to successfully develop other vaccine formulations, booster doses or potential future annual boosters or re-vaccinations or new variant-based vaccines; the risk that we may not be able to maintain or scale up manufacturing capacity on a timely basis or maintain access to logistics or supply channels commensurate with global demand for our vaccine, which would negatively impact our ability to supply the estimated numbers of doses of our vaccine within the projected time periods as previously indicated; whether and when additional supply agreements will be reached; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; challenges related to public vaccine confidence or awareness; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.





A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.





About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

BioNTech Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer including the program to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) (BNT162b2) (including the sBLA approval of the vaccine for use in individuals 12 years through 15 years of age, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials, the anticipated timing of regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals or authorizations and anticipated manufacturing, distribution and supply); our expectations regarding the potential characteristics of BNT162b2 in our clinical trials and/or in commercial use based on data observations to date; the ability of BNT162b2 to prevent COVID-19 caused by emerging virus variants; the expected time point for additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our clinical trials; the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or emergency use authorization or equivalent in additional populations, for a potential booster dose for BNT162b2 or any potential future vaccines including a potential variant based, higher dose, or bivalent vaccine (including potential submissions for a potential booster dose for children 5 through 11 years of age and potential future annual boosters or re-vaccinations); our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our estimated product shelf life at various temperatures; disruptions in the relationships between us and our collaboration partners, clinical trial sites or third-party suppliers; the demand for any products may be reduced or no longer exist; the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine; the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT16b2 to support clinical development and market demand, including our production estimates for 2022; the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; challenges related to public vaccine confidence or awareness; and uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on BioNTech's trials, business and general operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to meet the pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create a vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization; the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other potential difficulties.





For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech's Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.





[i] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 Vaccination Demographics in the United States,National. Available at: https://data.cdc.gov/Vaccinations/COVID-19-Vaccination-Demographics-in-the-United-St/km4m-vcsb/data . Accessed May 2, 2022.





