BioNTech : Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement with the European Commission - Form 6-K

Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement with the European Commission





NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, MAY 26, 2023 - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced they have reached an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to amend their existing contract to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union.





The amended agreement reflects the companies' commitment to working collaboratively to help address ongoing public health needs, while respecting the principles of the original agreement. It includes rephasing of delivery of doses annually through 2026. In addition, the agreement includes an aggregate volume reduction, providing additional flexibility for EU Member States. The EC will maintain access to future adapted COVID-19 vaccines and the ability to donate doses, in alignment with the original agreement.





COVID-19 vaccination has played an important role in saving lives and livelihoods across Europe. In the first year of their rollout, vaccines were estimated to have averted over 4 million COVID-19-related deaths in Europe and 6 million hospitalizations globally, saving hospital resources worth €56 billion.i,ii The vaccination campaign in Europe helped reopen millions of large and small businesses across the region and helped stabilize the wider European economy, which saw a national average 7% reduction in GDP during the first pandemic year, 2020.iii,iv,v,vi,vii





U.S. INDICATION & AUTHORIZED USE

AUTHORIZED USE





Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original and Omicron BA.4/BA.5) is FDA authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 6 months of age and older.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

•have any allergies

•have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

•have a fever

•have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

•are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system

•are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

•have received another COVID-19 vaccine

•have ever fainted in association with an injection





•The vaccine may not protect everyone





•A person should NOT get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent if they have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine*, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, or COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) or to any ingredients in these vaccines.





•There is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. If you experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital





Seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms:





•difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness









•Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). The observed risk is higher among adolescent males and adult males under 40 years of age than among females and older males, and the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low.





Seek medical attention right away if the vaccine recipient has any of the following symptoms:

•Chest pain

•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

•Feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart





Additional symptoms, particularly in children, may include:

•Fainting

•Unusual and persistent irritability

•Unusual and persistent poor feeding

•Unusual and persistent fatigue or lack of energy

•Persistent vomiting

•Persistent pain in the abdomen

•Unusual and persistent cool, pale skin





•Fainting can happen after getting injectable vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination





•People with weakened immune systems may have a reduced immune response to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent





Side effects that have been reported with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) include:

oSevere allergic reactions

oNon-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face

oMyocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle)

oPericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

oInjection site pain/tenderness

oTiredness

oHeadache

oMuscle pain

oChills

oJoint pain

oFever

oInjection site swelling

oInjection site redness

oNausea

oFeeling unwell

oSwollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy)

oDecreased appetite

oDiarrhea

oVomiting

oArm pain

oFainting in association with injection of the vaccine

oDizziness

oIrritability





These may not be all the possible side effects of these vaccines. Call the vaccination provider or healthcare provider about bothersome side effects or side effects that do not go away.





•Individuals should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Report vaccine side effects to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The VAERS toll-free number is 1‐800‐822‐7967 or report online to www.vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. In addition, individuals can report side effects to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985













Please click for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent Vaccination Provider and Recipient and Caregiver EUA Fact Sheets





*Monovalent formulation is no longer authorized for use in the United States.





