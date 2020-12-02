BioNTech : Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins U.K. Authorization

By Bojan Pancevski, Jenny Strasburg and Jared S. Hopkins

LONDON--The U.K. became the first Western nation to grant emergency-use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine, clearing a shot developed by Pfizer Inc. of the U.S. and BioNTech SE of Germany to be distributed in limited numbers within days.

The two-shot vaccine is also being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., where a similar authorization could come later this month and a rollout before the end of the year.

