Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioNTech SE    BNTX

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BioNTech : Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins U.K. Authorization

12/02/2020 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bojan Pancevski, Jenny Strasburg and Jared S. Hopkins

LONDON--The U.K. became the first Western nation to grant emergency-use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine, clearing a shot developed by Pfizer Inc. of the U.S. and BioNTech SE of Germany to be distributed in limited numbers within days.

The two-shot vaccine is also being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., where a similar authorization could come later this month and a rollout before the end of the year.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com, Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com and Jared S. Hopkins at jared.hopkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -8.23% 114.01 Delayed Quote.236.51%
PFIZER, INC. 2.87% 39.41 Delayed Quote.6.17%
All news about BIONTECH SE
02:34aPFIZER : UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
AQ
02:26aUK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world
RE
02:25aBIONTECH : Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins U.K. Authorization
DJ
02:18aPFIZER : UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
AQ
02:05aJGBs steady to lower on stimulus, vaccine hopes
RE
02:05aPfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine t..
GL
01:56aS.Korea shares post record closing high on chip sector outlook
RE
01:13aTrip.com is Finally Ready for Takeoff -- Heard on the Street
DJ
01:07aCovid-19 Vaccine Trials in Africa - What's Promising, and What's Problematic
AQ
12:46aAsian shares bounce on hopes for U.S. stimulus, vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 482 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2020 -262 M -317 M -317 M
Net cash 2020 865 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
P/E ratio 2020 -80,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 741 M 27 452 M 27 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 45,4x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,77 €
Last Close Price 94,45 €
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE236.51%27 452
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.94%76 052
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.18%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS36.91%54 464
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.57.04%38 135
GENMAB A/S61.59%25 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ