Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioNTech SE    BNTX

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioNTech : Press Conference Presentation English

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 04:05am EDT

BioNTech expands manufacturing capacities

September 17, 2020

This slide presentation includes forward-looking statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this slide presentation concerning the future expectations of BioNTech, its plans and prospects, includingthe Company's views with respect to the potential for mRNA therapeutics; the planned next steps in BioNTech's pipeline programs and specifically including, but not limited to, statements regarding plans to initiate clinical trials of BioNTech's product candidates and expectations for data announcements with respect to BioNTech's product candidates; the development of commercial capabilities and the transition of BioNTech to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company; its expectations with respect to interactions with regulatory authorities such as FDA and EMA, including the potential approval of BioNTech's or its collaborators' current or future drug candidates; expected royalty and milestone payments in connection with BioNTech's collaborations; BioNTech's anticipated cash usage for fiscal year 2020 and beyond; the creation of long-term value for BioNTech shareholders; the ability of BioNTech to successfully develop and commercialize a vaccine for COVID-19 in partnership with Pfizer and Fosun Pharma; the timing for any potential emergency use authorizations or approvals for BNT162; and the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical development and, if approved, market demand, including its production estimates for 2020 and 2021 and the impact of COVID-19 on our clinical trials and business operations, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "expects," "plans," "potential," "target," "continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of the management team of BioNTech and on the information currently available to the management team of BioNTech, and are subject to change. The Company will not necessarily inform you of such changes. These forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different than any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the Company's ability to discover and develop its novel product candidates and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates; the pre-clinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development of product candidates; actions of the Company's collaborators regarding continued product development and product commercialization; actions of regulatory authorities, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials or the ability of the Company to obtain marketing authorization for its product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; the Company's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; competition from others using technology similar to the Company's and others developing products for similar uses; the Company's ability to manage operating expenses; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to support its business activities and establish and maintain its existing and future collaborations and new business initiatives; the Company's dependence on collaborators and other third parties for development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of products; the outcome of litigation; and unexpected expenditures. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. The mRNA vaccines and other product candidates discussed in this slide presentation are investigational products being developed by BioNTech and its collaborators and are not currently approved by the FDA, EMA or any other regulatory authority.

2

New site significantly expands capacities for COVID-19 vaccine production

Marburg

To become one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Germany and Europe

750

300

million doses

highly skilled

employees to rapidly

additional yearly capacity

scale-up the COVID-19

once fully operational

production

250

Fully

equipped

million doses

for the production of

additional capacity in

recombinant proteins

H1/2021

as well as cell and gene

therapies

3

GMP-certified facility with flexible operation and highly skilled workforce

100-year tradition of

innovation

  • Established in 1904
  • Emil von Behring developed the antitoxin for Diphtheria and Tetanus
  • He used the Nobel Prize money in medicine to finance the foundation of the manufacturing facility

Excellent infrastructure

  • Life science industry park spread:
    • 67 hectares
    • 10 companies
    • 6,000 employees
  • Excellent transport links:
    • 60min to the Frankfurt airport
    • 90min to BioNTech's Headquarters

State-of-the-art, multi- platform GMP certified manufacturing facility

  • Significant investments and developments over the past years
  • Fully equipped bioreactors
  • Cell culture lab & storage
  • 300 highly skilled employees

Antibodies and Cell &

Gene development and manufacturing

  • Potential for expansion:
    • Cell & Gene therapies
    • Viral vectors
    • Antibodies
  • New Establishment:
    • mRNA cancer vaccines
    • Advanced quality control methods
    • Etc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioNTech SE published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 08:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIONTECH SE
04:07aBioNTech buys German site from Novartis to boost vaccine output
RE
04:05aBIONTECH : Press Conference Presentation English
PU
04:01aBIONTECH : to Acquire GMP Manufacturing Site to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Producti..
AQ
04:01aBIONTECH : to Acquire GMP Manufacturing Site to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Producti..
AQ
04:00aBioNTech to Acquire GMP Manufacturing Site to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Product..
GL
09/16PFIZER : BioNTech to Receive up to EUR375M in Funding from German Federal Minist..
AQ
09/15SOME VOLUNTEERS QUIT J&J COVID-19 TR : investigator
RE
09/15Germany grants BioNTech, CureVac $745 million to speed up COVID-19 vaccine wo..
RE
09/15FACTBOX : The race for a coronavirus vaccine
RE
09/15Germany Boosts Investment in Covid-19 Vaccine Research
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2020 -99,8 M -117 M -117 M
Net cash 2020 1 191 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2020 -93,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 327 M 15 729 M 15 682 M
EV / Sales 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 68,09 €
Last Close Price 55,96 €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE94.89%15 729
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.03%82 997
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.20%69 506
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.58%61 023
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.47.87%34 484
GENMAB A/S56.53%24 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group