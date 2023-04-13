BioNTech : Proxy form, power of attorney and instruction form

Please turn to give instructions. ►

Registration and proxy form

Ordinary General Meeting of BioNTech SE on 25 May 2023

Last name, First name* Street* Shareholder number* ZIP/City* Number of shares* * Mandatory fields

Please use oneof the registration options below and send the form to the registration address by the registration deadline on 18 May 2023, 24:00 (CEST) to BioNTech SE, c/o Computershare Operations Center, 80249 Munich, Germany, Email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de. After registration has been completed, it is still possible to issue a power of attorney and, if necessary, instructions using this form (by mail or e-mail to the above address no later than Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 24:00 (CEST) (time of receipt)). Since the form is processed automat- ically, additional information outside the specified fields cannot be taken into account.

1 Registration

My/our shareholding is hereby registered for the above-mentioned general meeting in one ofthe following ways.

► Power of attorney and instructions to the proxies nominated by the company

I/We authorize the proxies appointed by the company (Dr. Oliver Hennig, Munich und Jan Kürschner, Munich) individually subject to the disclosure of my/our name(s) and with the right to sub-authorize, to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of BioNTech SE to be held in Mainz on 25 May 2023 and to exercise the voting rights as marked overleaf under number 3.

► Personal participation

I/We will come to the meeting myself. Please send the confirmation of registration(s) to my/our address stated above.

Note: In the case of a registered joint account, two confirmations of registration will be issued to the joint account holder in as equal shares as possible. If only one co-owner of the joint depository is to attend the meeting, please enter his/her details under item 2. In the case of a registered legal entity, a representative/authorized representative of the legal entity will attend the meeting. The representative's power of representation/authorization will be evidenced separately.

► Representation by an authorised party

I/we authorize the person named under number 2 to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of BioNTech SE to be held in Mainz on 25 May 2023. The authorization takes place by disclosing the name(s) and includes the exercise of all shareholder rights, including the right to vote and the right to sub-authorize. Voting rights may also be exercised by an association of shareholders. I/we have expressly informed the authorized representative of the information on data protection and the transfer of personal data. A confirmation of registration will be sent to the authorized third party so that they can exercise their voting rights.

2 Information about the authorized person

In this section, please enter the data of the authorized person required for processing.

First name of the authorized representative*

Last name of the authorized representative*

Street* Number* Country ZIP* Place or registered office of the company*