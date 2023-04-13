Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:43 2023-04-13 pm EDT
129.61 USD   +3.02%
02:55pBiontech : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
02:55pBiontech : Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2022 financial year
PU
02:55pBiontech : Joint report of the Management Board of BioNTech SE and the management of BioNTech Individualized mRNA Manufacturing GmbH on the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Sec. 293a of the German Stock Corporation Act
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BioNTech : Proxy form, power of attorney and instruction form

04/13/2023 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Please turn to give instructions.

Registration and proxy form

Ordinary General Meeting of BioNTech SE on 25 May 2023

Last name, First name*

Street*

Shareholder number*

ZIP/City*

Number of shares*

* Mandatory fields

Please use oneof the registration options below and send the form to the registration address by the registration deadline on 18 May 2023, 24:00 (CEST) to BioNTech SE, c/o Computershare Operations Center, 80249 Munich, Germany, Email: anmeldestelle@computershare.de. After registration has been completed, it is still possible to issue a power of attorney and, if necessary, instructions using this form (by mail or e-mail to the above address no later than Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 24:00 (CEST) (time of receipt)). Since the form is processed automat- ically, additional information outside the specified fields cannot be taken into account.

1 Registration

My/our shareholding is hereby registered for the above-mentioned general meeting in one ofthe following ways.

Power of attorney and instructions to the proxies nominated by the company

I/We authorize the proxies appointed by the company (Dr. Oliver Hennig, Munich und Jan Kürschner, Munich) individually subject to the disclosure of my/our name(s) and with the right to sub-authorize, to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of BioNTech SE to be held in Mainz on 25 May 2023 and to exercise the voting rights as marked overleaf under number 3.

Personal participation

I/We will come to the meeting myself. Please send the confirmation of registration(s) to my/our address stated above.

Note: In the case of a registered joint account, two confirmations of registration will be issued to the joint account holder in as equal shares as possible. If only one co-owner of the joint depository is to attend the meeting, please enter his/her details under item 2. In the case of a registered legal entity, a representative/authorized representative of the legal entity will attend the meeting. The representative's power of representation/authorization will be evidenced separately.

Representation by an authorised party

I/we authorize the person named under number 2 to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of BioNTech SE to be held in Mainz on 25 May 2023. The authorization takes place by disclosing the name(s) and includes the exercise of all shareholder rights, including the right to vote and the right to sub-authorize. Voting rights may also be exercised by an association of shareholders. I/we have expressly informed the authorized representative of the information on data protection and the transfer of personal data. A confirmation of registration will be sent to the authorized third party so that they can exercise their voting rights.

2 Information about the authorized person

In this section, please enter the data of the authorized person required for processing.

First name of the authorized representative*

Last name of the authorized representative*

Street*

Number*

Country

ZIP*

Place or registered office of the company*

  • Mandatory fields

Signature(s) resp. person(s) making the declaration (legible)

Ordinary General Meeting of BioNTech SE on 25 May 2023

Last name, First name*

Street*

Shareholder number*

ZIP/City*

Number of shares*

* Mandatory fields

3 Issuing instructions

Resolution proposals according to the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger)

Yes

No Abstain

2.

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021

...................................

3.

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2022

...................................

4.

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Management Board

5.

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board

6. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 as well as the auditor for any audit or review of interim financial information during the year ................................................................................................................

7. Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report .....................................................................................

8. Resolution on elections to the Supervisory Board

8.1. Baroness Nicola Blackwood .....................................................................................................................

8.2. Dr. Ulrich Wandschneider .........................................................................................................................

8.3. Michael Motschmann ................................................................................................................................

  1. Resolution on the Amendment to Sec. 16 para. 5 of the Articles of Association to authorise the
    Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting ...........................................
  2. Resolution on the Amendment to Sec. 16 para. 4 of the Articles of Association on the participation of members of the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by means of video and audio transmission ...............
  3. Resolution on the approval of the conclusion of four domination and profit and loss transfer agreements
    1. Approval of the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Company as controlling company and BioNTech Idar-Oberstein Services GmbH as dependent company...................
    2. Approval of the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the
      Company as controlling company and NT Security and Services GmbH as dependent company ........
    3. Approval of the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the
      Company as controlling company and BioNTech BioNTainer Holding GmbH as dependent company ....
    4. Approval of the conclusion of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Company as controlling company and BioNTech Individualized mRNA Manufacturing GmbH as dependent company .......

You can cast your votes on properly submitted, admissible countermotions and election proposals in the Investor Portal.

Disclaimer

BioNTech SE published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 18:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BIONTECH SE
02:55pBiontech : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
02:55pBiontech : Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2022 financial year
PU
02:55pBiontech : Joint report of the Management Board of BioNTech SE and the management of BioNT..
PU
02:55pBiontech : Annual financial statements of BioNTech SE as of 31.12.2022
PU
02:55pBiontech : Proxy form, power of attorney and instruction form
PU
04/11Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight
RE
04/11Pharma, Tech Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/10JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on BioNTech SE to $128 From $142, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
04/05Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences File Patent Infringement Lawsuit against Pfizer..
AQ
04/05Arbutus Biopharma Sues Pfizer, BioNTech Over Alleged COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Infringeme..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIONTECH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 066 M 6 660 M 6 660 M
Net income 2023 1 948 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
Net cash 2023 19 279 M 21 167 M 21 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 615 M 30 319 M 30 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 530
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 114,59 €
Average target price 166,75 €
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Poetting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-16.25%30 319
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.71%87 561
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.48%84 069
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.38%35 310
BEIGENE, LTD.15.89%26 626
GENMAB A/S-9.69%25 522
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer