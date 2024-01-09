By Josh Beckerman

BioNTech shares were down 3.4% after the company projected 2024 revenue of about 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion), compared with the average estimate of $4.11 billion from analysts polled by FactSet.

The stock was recently at $108.04 and is down about 29% over the past 52 weeks.

The immunotherapy company expects topline growth in 2025.

BioNTech, widely known for its Covid-19 vaccine, has been expanding in areas including oncology. The company said Tuesday that "late-stage trials are ongoing in multiple oncology indications, and we plan to have ten or more potentially registrational trials in our pipeline by the end of 2024."

