BioNTech : Starts Vaccine Production at New Site in Germany

By Cecilia Butini

BioNTech SE said Wednesday that it has started production of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc. at a new facility in Marburg, Germany.

The German biotechnology company said the site is for the production and processing of mRNA, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of the vaccine. The resulting drug product will then be transported to a partner site for filling and finishing of the vaccine under sterile conditions, BioNTech said.

Production processes at the new facility will need to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the submission of required information to the agency will take place in February and March, the company added. The first vaccines manufactured in Marburg are scheduled for distribution in early April, BioNTech said.

The Marburg site will have an annual production capacity of up to 750 million vaccine doses, the company said.

02-10-21 0448ET