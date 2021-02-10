Log in
BioNTech SE

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
BioNTech : Starts Vaccine Production at New Site in Germany

02/10/2021 | 04:48am EST
By Cecilia Butini

BioNTech SE said Wednesday that it has started production of the coronavirus vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc. at a new facility in Marburg, Germany.

The German biotechnology company said the site is for the production and processing of mRNA, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of the vaccine. The resulting drug product will then be transported to a partner site for filling and finishing of the vaccine under sterile conditions, BioNTech said.

Production processes at the new facility will need to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the submission of required information to the agency will take place in February and March, the company added. The first vaccines manufactured in Marburg are scheduled for distribution in early April, BioNTech said.

The Marburg site will have an annual production capacity of up to 750 million vaccine doses, the company said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 0448ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.65% 117.53 End-of-day quote.44.17%
PFIZER INC. 0.43% 34.97 End-of-day quote.-5.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 432 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2020 -381 M -462 M -462 M
Net cash 2020 836 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
P/E ratio 2020 -67,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 359 M 28 300 M 28 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 52,1x
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 94,30 €
Last Close Price 97,01 €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE44.17%28 300
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.52%84 362
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.12%68 647
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.53%55 570
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.57%51 102
BEIGENE, LTD.43.53%33 923
