BioNTech : and Pfizer Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics

As the world looks forward to witnessing the awe-inspiring athleticism of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing in February, Pfizer and BioNTech are pleased to support as a COVID-19 Vaccine Donor to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes and Delegations. Together, Pfizer and BioNTech have pledged to donate doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the benefit of interested Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world, as well as other stakeholders of the Olympic Movement with key responsibilities for the delivery of the Games.

It is expected that a significant portion of Games participants will have been vaccinated before arriving in Beijing, but Pfizer and BioNTech are collaborating with the International Olympic Committee to help enable eligible countries to optimize vaccination support in a very short timeline.

"We are thrilled that our COVID-19 vaccine will again help as part of the efforts to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes and delegations," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We hope they will enjoy a sense of global community while competing at the highest level."

"The return of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is an historic moment representing the global community and how we stand together," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "With more than 2 billion doses already delivered, our vaccine continues to help protect lives around the world and reconnect after these months when the virus has been separating us. We are honored to be able to contribute vaccines to support the safety of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

It is important to note that any doses delivered through this program by Pfizer and BioNTech will not be taken out of other existing programs but would be in addition to existing allocations and planned deliveries around the world.

Emergency uses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but have been authorized by the FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 5 years of age and older. COMIRNATY is licensed by the FDA for individuals 16 years of age and older. In addition, COMIRNATY is under EUA for individuals ages 12 through 15, a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older, and a booster dose for certain individuals 18 years of age and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see EUA Fact Sheets at www.cvdvaccine-us.com.