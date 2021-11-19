Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BioNTech : and Pfizer Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the world looks forward to witnessing the awe-inspiring athleticism of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing in February, Pfizer and BioNTech are pleased to support as a COVID-19 Vaccine Donor to Olympic and Paralympic Athletes and Delegations. Together, Pfizer and BioNTech have pledged to donate doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the benefit of interested Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world, as well as other stakeholders of the Olympic Movement with key responsibilities for the delivery of the Games. 

It is expected that a significant portion of Games participants will have been vaccinated before arriving in Beijing, but Pfizer and BioNTech are collaborating with the International Olympic Committee to help enable eligible countries to optimize vaccination support in a very short timeline.

"We are thrilled that our COVID-19 vaccine will again help as part of the efforts to support Olympic and Paralympic athletes and delegations," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We hope they will enjoy a sense of global community while competing at the highest level."

"The return of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is an historic moment representing the global community and how we stand together," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "With more than 2 billion doses already delivered, our vaccine continues to help protect lives around the world and reconnect after these months when the virus has been separating us. We are honored to be able to contribute vaccines to support the safety of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

It is important to note that any doses delivered through this program by Pfizer and BioNTech will not be taken out of other existing programs but would be in addition to existing allocations and planned deliveries around the world.

Emergency uses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but have been authorized by the FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 5 years of age and older. COMIRNATY is licensed by the FDA for individuals 16 years of age and older. In addition, COMIRNATY is under EUA for individuals ages 12 through 15, a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older, and a booster dose for certain individuals 18 years of age and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see EUA Fact Sheets at www.cvdvaccine-us.com.

Disclaimer

BioNTech SE published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIONTECH SE
09:04aBIONTECH : and Pfizer Statement on COVID-19 Vaccine for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympi..
PU
09:04aBIONTECH : Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for its FixVac Candidate BNT111 in Advanced..
PU
08:55aBiontech, Pfizer Land US FDA's Emergency Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots fo..
MT
08:49aModerna Gets FDA Authorization of Booster Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
08:34aUS expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
AQ
08:26aPfizer and BioNTech Receive Expanded U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 V..
GL
08:26aPfizer and BioNTech Receive Expanded U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 V..
GL
06:59aBioNTech Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for BNT111 in Advanced Melanoma
DJ
06:55aBioNTech Secures FDA's Fast Track Designation for Potential Melanoma Treatment
MT
06:51aBioNTech's Skin Cancer Vaccine Candidate Wins US FDA's Fast Track Status
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIONTECH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 474 M 19 725 M 19 725 M
Net income 2021 9 220 M 10 407 M 10 407 M
Net cash 2021 10 001 M 11 289 M 11 289 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 231 M 66 191 M 65 731 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 241,10 €
Average target price 258,27 €
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE236.19%66 191
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.36%85 035
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.24%67 805
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.69%60 704
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.55%47 141
BEIGENE, LTD.42.80%34 621