BioNTech faces first German lawsuit over alleged COVID vaccine side effects

HAMBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - BioNTech will go
to court on Monday to defend itself against a lawsuit from a
German woman who is seeking damages for alleged side effects of
its COVID-19 vaccine, the first of potentially hundreds of cases
in the country.
The woman, exercising her right under German privacy law for
her name not to be made public, is suing the German vaccine
maker for at least 150,000 euro ($161,500) in damages for bodily
harm as well as compensation for unspecified material damage,
according to the regional court in Hamburg which is hearing the
case and law firm Rogert & Ulbrich, which is representing her.
The plaintiff claims she suffered upper-body pain, swollen
extremities, fatigue and sleeping disorder due to the vaccine.
The first hearing is on Monday.
Tobias Ulbrich, a lawyer at Rogert & Ulbrich, told Reuters
he aimed to challenge in court the assessment made by European
Union regulators and German vaccine assessment bodies that the
BioNTech shot has a positive risk-benefit profile.
German pharmaceutical law states that makers of drugs or
vaccines are only liable to pay damages for side-effects if
"medical science" shows that their products cause
disproportionate harm relative to their benefits or if the label
information is wrong.
BioNTech, which holds the marketing authorisation in Germany
for the shot it developed with Pfizer, said it concluded
after careful consideration that the case was without merit.
"The positive benefit-risk profile of Comirnaty remains
positive and the safety profile has been well characterised,"
the biotech firm said, referring to the vaccine's brand name.
It noted about 1.5 billion people had received the shot
across the world, including more than 64 million in Germany.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says that BioNTech's
Comirnaty, the most commonly used in the Western world, is safe
to use.
In a media briefing last week, the EMA reaffirmed the
benefit of all COVID shots it approved, including BioNTech's,
saying in the first year of the pandemic alone, vaccines were
estimated to have helped save almost 20 million lives globally.
It has said there is a very small risk of myocarditis and
pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation, following
vaccination with Comirnaty, mainly for young males.
Unexpected side-effects after a drug has regulatory approval
are rare. The unprecedented speed at which COVID vaccines were
developed during the pandemic meant that potential uncommon
side-effects may not have been detected as readily as they might
have been in traditionally longer trials.
EMA has said that safety monitoring had not been compromised
during the fast-track assessment.
The EMA had registered almost 1.7 million spontaneous
reports of suspected side-effects by May, which translates into
about 0.2 for every 100 administered doses.
Almost 768 million vaccine doses have been administered in
the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the 27 EU
member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
The most common temporary side-effects are headache, fever,
fatigue and muscle pain.
The EMA also monitors adverse events or illness after
vaccination, and checks for frequencies that surpass normal
rates in the non-vaccinated population.
LIABILITY
It is not clear who would pay the legal costs or
compensation if the plaintiff wins the case.
Sources have said some of the EU's bulk purchase agreements
with vaccine makers, including BioNTech-Pfizer, contained full
or partial liability waivers for both legal costs and potential
compensation, which could force EU governments to bear some of
the costs.
Like many countries, Germany also has a public sector
financial support scheme for people who suffer permanent harm
from vaccines, known as a no-fault compensation programme, but
participation in the programme does not block someone seeking
damages separately.
The United States has granted manufacturers immunity from
liability for COVID vaccines that receive regulatory approval.
Rogert & Ulbrich says it has filed about 250 cases for
clients seeking damages for alleged side-effects of COVID-19
vaccines.
Another law firm, Caesar-Preller, says it is representing
100 cases, with both firms saying separately they cover almost
all cases in Germany between them.
A handful of similar cases have been filed in Italy.
($1 = 0.9289 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; additional
reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Natalie Grover and Sam
Tobin in London; editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)