    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
127.45 USD   +0.13%
BioNTech to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update on March 27, 2023
AQ
03/09GSK set for US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues
RE
03/06Protection From Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines May Start to Fade After Two Months, Finnish Study Says
MT
BioNTech to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Update on March 27, 2023

03/13/2023 | 07:46am EDT
MAINZ, Germany, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2022 on Monday, March 27th, 2023. BioNTech invites investors and the general public to join a conference call and webcast with investment analysts on the same day at 8.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. CEST) to report its financial results and provide a corporate update for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. 

To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this link. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a pin will be provided. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance.

The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.BioNTech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

BioNTech Contacts

Investor Relations
Michael Horowicz 
+1 (617) 955 7420
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de



Financials
Sales 2022 16 583 M 17 686 M 17 686 M
Net income 2022 8 818 M 9 405 M 9 405 M
Net cash 2022 16 272 M 17 355 M 17 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 040 M 30 973 M 30 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-15.16%30 973
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.54%79 724
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.53%73 847
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.96%33 773
GENMAB A/S-16.22%23 075
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.68%22 573