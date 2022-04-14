COVID SCIENCE-Fourth shot protects against severe Omicron outcomes; COVID may increase risk of rare eye blood clots

April 14 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some
recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants
further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Fourth vaccine dose protects vs Omicron for at least a month
A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer
and BioNTech provided significant added protection
against severe disease, hospitalization and death for at least a
month in older individuals, according to a study from Israel
conducted when the Omicron variant was dominant.
The estimated effectiveness of the fourth dose during days 7
to 30 after it was administered compared with a third dose given
at least fourth months earlier was 45% against infection, 55%
for symptomatic disease, 68% for hospitalization, 62% for severe
disease and 74% for death, the research team reported on
Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2201688.
The study compared 182,122 individuals aged 60 and older who
received a fourth dose and 182,122 very similar people who had
received a third dose but not a fourth.
"The results of our real-world study suggest that a fourth
vaccine dose is, at least initially, effective against the
Omicron variant," the researchers said. "Additional follow-up
will allow further assessment of the protection provided by the
fourth dose over time." A recently published https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2201570
larger Israeli study that looked only at rates of breakthrough
infections and serious illness after the fourth dose found that
efficacy waned quickly versus infection but held steady versus
severe illness.
COVID-19 may increase risk for rare eye clots
Patients with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of rare
vision-threatening blood clots in the eye for months afterward,
new findings suggest.
Because SARS-CoV-2 infections increase the risk of blood
vessel obstructions at other sites in the body, researchers
studied nearly half a million COVID-19 patients to see whether
they would develop clots in the veins or arteries of the retina,
the nerve tissue at the back of the eye that receives images and
sends them to the brain. Over the next six months, 65 patients
had a retinal vein occlusion. While that number is low, it
reflects a statistically significant 54% increase compared with
pre-COVID infection rates, according to a report published on
Thursday in JAMA Ophthalmology https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2790988.
Retinal artery clots were 35% more common after COVID-19 than
before, but that difference might have been due to chance. The
clots most often occurred in patients with other conditions that
increased their risk of blood vessel problems, such as diabetes,
high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
Clot risk did not appear to be associated with the severity
of the coronavirus infection. The study cannot prove that
COVID-19 caused the clots in these patients' eyes, the
researchers noted, saying larger studies of the issue are
needed.
Risk of breakthrough infections tied to psychiatric problems
People with mental health problems are at higher risk for
breakthrough infections after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, new
data show.
Researchers in California tracked more than a quarter of a
million fully vaccinated patients in the U.S. Veterans Affairs
health system. Nearly all were men, and roughly half had
received at least one psychiatric diagnosis in the past five
years. Overall, 14.8% developed COVID infections despite
vaccination. Compared to study participants without a
psychiatric diagnosis, those over age 65 with substance abuse,
psychotic disorders, bipolar disorder, adjustment disorder or
anxiety faced up to a 24% higher risk of breakthrough
infections, the study found. For those under 65, risks were up
to 11% higher than for those without a psychiatric history, the
researchers reported on Thursday in JAMA Network Open https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2791033.
"Our research suggests that increased breakthrough
infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be
entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing
conditions," said study leader Aoife O'Donovan of the San
Francisco VA Health Care System. "It's possible that immunity
following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for
people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less
protection to newer variants."
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)