China tackles medical supply snags, price gouging amid COVID fears

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China said on Saturday it
would stop checking truck drivers and ship crew transporting
goods domestically for COVID-19, removing a key bottleneck from
its supply chain network as a dismantling of the country's
zero-COVID policy gathers speed.
The country this week made a dramatic pivot toward economic
reopening, loosening key parts of the COVID policy in a shift
that has been welcomed by a weary public but also is now stoking
concerns that infections could spike and cause further
disruptions.
With Beijing requiring less testing and letting those with
mild to no symptoms quarantine at home, the focus has shifted to
ensuring adequate provisions of medicines and shoring up the
country's healthcare system, which experts say could be quickly
overwhelmed.
Three years after the coronavirus emerged in central China,
citizens were eager for Beijing to start to align with the rest
of the world, which has largely opened up in an effort to live
with COVID. After widespread protests, the authorities switched
course, sparking fear in a country with a relatively low
vaccination rate where people had been taught to fear the
disease.
Earlier this year, amid mass lockdowns, much of China's
supply chain network was thrown into chaos by requirements for
those involved in goods transportation to show negative COVID
test results or health codes at check points.
Removing those curbs aims especially at ensuring the smooth
supply of medicines and items such as antigen kits, authorities
said.
"No efforts should be spared to ensure smooth delivery of
medical supplies," China's transport ministry said in a notice.
Long queues have formed at pharmacies in many Chinese cities
by people looking to buy cough medicines, flu drugs and masks
and the state market regulator over the weekend warned against
price gouging in anti-COVID products.
The China's State Administration for Market Regulation
published guidelines to regulate the online sale of drugs,
masks, antigen testing reagents and food, cautioning internet
companies in particular not to "profiteer from the pandemic".
In another shift, China agreed to let Germany provide
BioNTech's COVID vaccine to German nationals in the
country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Beijing
had until now insisted on only administering domestically
produced vaccines.
"SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES"
China's abrupt easing has unnerved companies, many of which
had been frustrated by the policy but had adapted to the
inconveniences.
Sources at two Western carmakers with factories in China
told Reuters on Friday they were monitoring the situation on the
ground carefully.
One expressed concern the virus would spread quickly as
restrictions ease, increasing the likelihood of staff sickness
and potentially hurting output.
Another said the situation was "unpredictable", with the
relief this week at reopening potentially turning out to be
short-lived.
Others, however, describe the reopening an opportunity to be
seized, with major coastal provinces such as Guangdong and
Hainan busily arranging trips overseas to make up for trade
opportunities lost because of strict COVID border controls.
The city of Dongguan in China's manufacturing hub of
southern Guangdong Province said it held a conference to
mobilise businesses to go out, "explore markets and grab
orders."
Dongguan's commerce bureau said 92 representatives from 52
companies in the city have applied to participate in a trade
expo in the United Arab Emirates this month. The government is
also arranging trips to trade fairs and exhibitions in places
including Hong Kong, Japan, and the United States, the bureau
said in a statement.
China, which has all but shut its borders to international
travel and curbed non-essential travel by citizens for nearly
three years, shortened quarantines by two days for inbound
travellers last month. Wednesday's measures did not mention
overseas travel.
MIXED FEELINGS
Feelings were similarly mixed on the streets of China's
largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai.
"Business has not picked up since the measures were eased.
People are cautious. I'd say business is down about 60% from one
and a half weeks ago," said Chen Zhengyan, who owns a hair salon
in Chaoyang, Beijing's largest district.
He said that with fewer customers, he had only asked half of
his staff to come in.
In Shanghai, which has removed several requirements
including having a test result to enter restaurants, people
gingerly ventured out for errands or strolls along popular
shopping streets and tourist spots.
"I am happy that Shanghai is finally coming back to life,
but we still need to be cautious about our health. We should
wear masks and protect ourselves carefully," said an engineer
who gave his surname as Xi as he took photos of the city's
skyline on the Bund.
China reported 13,585 new locally transmitted COVID cases
for Friday, of which 3,034 were symptomatic and 10,551 were
asymptomatic. This was down from 16,592 the previous day and
sharply lower from record highs hit earlier this month, amid
less testing.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting
by Jason Xue in Shanghai, Liz Lee in Beijing and Victoria
Waldersee in Berlin; Editing by William Mallard)