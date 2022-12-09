Advanced search
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
170.30 USD   -0.88%
China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

12/09/2022 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 vaccination continues on the first day of 2022, in Berlin

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said China and Germany had reached an agreement on providing "German vaccines" to German nationals in China, after the German Chancellor recently said that BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine would be used by German expatriates.

Relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry told reporters on Friday at a regular press conference.

On Nov. 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech.

BioNTech's COVID vaccine would be the first non-Chinese coronavirus vaccine to be administered in China, although to just German nationals, as Beijing had until now insisted on administering domestically produced vaccines.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
