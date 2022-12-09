Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioNTech SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-12-09 pm EST
170.62 USD   -0.69%
01:15pWhite House doctors urge Americans to get updated COVID boosters
RE
01:15pPfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Approved in Canada for Kids Age 5 to 11
MT
12:57pHealth Canada Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Bivalent Booster for Kids 5 to 11 Years Old
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Bivalent Booster for Kids 5 to 11 Years Old

12/09/2022 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Canada's health regulator on Friday said it authorized Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's bivalent-adapted Covid-19 booster for children between the ages of five and 11 to support immunization against the Omicron variants.

Health Canada said the Pfizer-BioNTech booster targets the original Covid-19 strain as well as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

In early-October, the regulator authorized the booster for use in individuals 12 years of age and older, and on Friday it said that while the formulation will be the same for younger children, the dose administered will only be one-third of that used for the older cohort.

The booster was determined to be safe after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, and Health Canada said that vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect individuals against Covid-19.

Health Canada said that it requires Pfizer and BioNTech to provide all new information on the safety and efficacy of the bivalent-adapted booster vaccine to ensure that its benefits continue to outweigh any risks.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1257ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -0.66% 170.535 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
PFIZER, INC. 0.18% 51.8716 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
All news about BIONTECH SE
01:15pWhite House doctors urge Americans to get updated COVID boosters
RE
01:15pPfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Approved in Canada for Kids Age 5 to 11
MT
12:57pHealth Canada Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Bivalent Booster for Kids 5 to 11 Yea..
DJ
12:31pCanada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds
RE
07:17aPfizer, BioNTech Get FDA Fast-Track for Covid-19/Flu Combo Vaccine
DJ
07:11aPfizer, BioNTech Granted Fast Track Designation by US FDA for Combined COVID-19, Flu Va..
MT
07:03aPfizer, BioNTech Say FDA Granted Fast-Track Designation for Influenza, COVID-19 Combina..
MT
06:46aPfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Single-Dose mRNA-Based ..
GL
06:45aPfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Single-Dose mRNA-Based ..
AQ
12/08S&P snaps losing streak on jobless claims rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIONTECH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 476 M 17 376 M 17 376 M
Net income 2022 8 714 M 9 190 M 9 190 M
Net cash 2022 15 917 M 16 786 M 16 786 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 590 M 41 753 M 41 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 162,91 €
Average target price 203,46 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE-33.36%41 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.62%82 480
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.02%81 748
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.50%33 492
GENMAB A/S23.08%29 964
ARGENX SE18.78%21 851