Pfizer, BioNTech to Sell Further 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to U.S. Government

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have agreed to supply an additional 200 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to the U.S. government, bringing the total under their existing supply agreement to 500 million doses.

The additional doses that will be bought will help the U.S. government ensure broad vaccine access into next year, said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive of Pfizer.

The companies said they expect to deliver 110 million of the additional doses by the end of the year, and the remaining 90 million no later than April 30, 2022.

The U.S. government also has the option to buy an updated version of the vaccine to address potential variants as well as new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized, the companies said. Eligible U.S. residents will continue to receive the vaccine for free, under a government commitment for free access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine hasn't been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the agency has authorized it for emergency use.

In June, Pfizer and BioNTech said they planned to provide the U.S. government with 500 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine for donation to the world's poorest nations.

