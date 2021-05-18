Log in
    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
Press Release: BioNTech Broadens Management Board by Appointing Jens Holstein as CFO

05/18/2021 | 06:00am EDT
   MAINZ, Germany, May 18, 2021 -- 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_rmdE-CSAIk2-3GGju_A-d6fPc_P9QEH4IRzYbpxGVkbAbS01d0zEdRohE9PWUXdFqvRwfk-V-Hh4TUEPxaTHA== 
BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company"), announced today 
that the Supervisory Board has appointed Jens Holstein to the Management 
Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As of July 1, 2021, Jens 
Holstein will join the Management Board to help strengthen BioNTech on 
its growth trajectory as a global, fully integrated immunotherapy 
company with an approved or authorized product. He previously served as 
CFO for MorphoSys AG and in various CFO and general management roles 
within the Fresenius SE Group. Jens Holstein takes over the CFO role 
from Dr. Sierk Poetting who will fully focus on his tasks as Chief 
Operating Officer (COO) going forward. 
 
   Under Sierk Poetting's leadership, BioNTech grew from approximately 300 
employees when he joined the company in 2014, to more than 2,000 
employees to date. In his position as CFO, Sierk has played a 
fundamental role in BioNTech's successful IPO in October 2019 as the 
eighth German company to be listed on Nasdaq. Over the past months, 
Sierk's and his teams' efforts have been crucial to the expansion of 
BioNTech's manufacturing partner network to meet the global demand of 
the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, including the Marburg site, which is one 
of the largest mRNA manufacturing facilities worldwide. In his role as 
COO, he will drive the further development and execution of a digital 
strategy, which is comprised of the automation of R&D and production and 
the further expansion of BioNTech's global manufacturing footprint, 
including the recently announced site in Singapore. 
 
   "The success of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine development program 'Project 
Lightspeed' has led to the accelerated transformation to a global 
immunotherapy company which requires extensive manufacturing capacities 
to support worldwide supply. The extension of the Management Board 
allows Sierk to further focus on manufacturing as well as the digital 
transformation of BioNTech," said Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of the 
BioNTech Supervisory Board. "We are looking forward to Jens Holstein 
joining the Management Board. He has extensive international business 
and financial leadership experience of more than 25 years in the 
pharmaceutical industry. Jens is an excellent addition to drive 
BioNTech's next phase of growth and jointly foster the foundation for 
long-term, global success." 
 
   "Through the development of a well-tolerated and effective COVID-19 
vaccine, BioNTech has achieved a historic breakthrough for science. This 
first product authorized for use marked a crucial milestone in the 
Company's growth path. I am thrilled to join the Management Board at 
this exciting time in the Company's development," said Jens Holstein. 
"With the proceeds from the COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech will be in a 
position to accelerate its research pipeline in cancer therapies, 
infectious diseases, regenerative therapies, inflammatory reactions, as 
well as autoimmune diseases. I'm looking forward to supporting this 
outstanding team in fulfilling its mission of improving the health of 
people worldwide." 
 
   As CFO, Jens will work closely with the other Management Board members 
to drive BioNTech's financial performance. He will be responsible for 
Finance, Tax, Treasury, Human Resources and Purchasing. In addition, 
Jens will play a leadership role in the development and execution of the 
Company's regional expansion plans. 
 
   Prior to joining BioNTech, Jens was CFO of dual-listed MorphoSys AG 
where he was instrumental in building a fully integrated 
biopharmaceutical company. Before joining MorphoSys in 2011, Jens served 
in multiple CFO positions as well as general management roles within the 
Fresenius SE Group. He served as Regional CFO for the region EME 
(Europe/Middle East) and as Managing Director of Fresenius Kabi 
Deutschland GmbH. From 2006 to 2010, he was Regional Chief Financial 
Officer of Fresenius Kabi Asia Pacific Ltd., based in Hong Kong. Prior 
to this appointment, Jens Holstein was Managing Director of Fresenius 
ProServe GmbH, and CFO and Labor Director of the company's subsidiary 
Wittgensteiner Kliniken AG. Earlier positions within Fresenius included 
General Manager of hospitalia care GmbH, Commercial Manager of the 
Projects & Service business unit of Fresenius AG and Commercial Manager 
of hospitalia international GmbH. Jens Holstein also spent several years 
in the consulting industry, including in M&A with positions in Frankfurt 
and London. Jens Holstein holds a Diploma in Business Administration 
from the University of Münster, Germany. He is also a Non-Executive 
Member of the Board of Directors at global genomic diagnostics company 
Veracyte Inc. 
 
   About BioNTech 
 
   Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy 
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious 
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery 
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel 
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates 
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, 
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint 
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based 
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house 
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are 
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious 
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has 
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global 
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal 
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, 
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. 
 
   For more information, please visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OV4iHqxreaCSbbjGOFBFqK2QZG9hpoPf-S4Eam1R2Aioigyx8KbOQ4XjbxfphAa0YmzN6On6jxUIOLu7gtTclA== 
www.BioNTech.de 
 
   Forward-Looking Statements 
 
   This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech 
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be 
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat 
COVID-19; the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT162 to 
support clinical development and market demand, including our production 
estimates for 2021; and the potential benefits of BioNTech's leadership 
hires. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on 
BioNTech's current expectations and beliefs of future events. The 
forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises 
nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these 
forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's 
control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from 
those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You 
should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading 
"Risk Factors" in BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year 
Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is 
available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this 
press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes 
no duty to update this information unless required by law. 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Jasmina Alatovic 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=46Xxny1P3wTHxcZh_bu9rSqyibjl3_CamxBRutaOmOVADD3xlGUfPvcPWJntbqBh_d7c0afjTk_xA84CfCWmnljDNtsOKJwA_8KIcwHeaxh-6Nkv1QUVKL8POSjl4X69yTb2_ZVpnYBIMPdXAOQ2s0Be9w88hfJqB_whgizyqfqBxxdjw350ulfR9d7zlQ6ggv6L93YfcluMCQ9x_Vy34-Gq-kzx_A-IjVXFMrWJQfM= 
Media@biontech.de 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Sylke Maas, Ph.D. 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1074 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7JLh0nGu2eyBJL4TRepubGguDtx88nDhCVVVenf8QB7bP7IkyiDywQ3SrGmpXd9cGJ-S2GQSwR4fwQp9HsLs-3rrZHjVdZFcYOYYdzQcuF77yskkznULPMSHKIokOdW3U0bKakLaJ3h2pQVfP4utrjPPGJF8GiWznVPBjikxcRyicBXHKs59OPeH8xMhLrBvgFOZ_H3LZIVIo29RY4LO-Hu8t2t8dfUgRCLDpslq0URwPHPMpKC7Jha4IiipKwCABV4NEv9q6wCxqJAA_Uo1Bg== 
Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

