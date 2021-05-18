Press Release: BioNTech Broadens Management Board by Appointing Jens Holstein as CFO

MAINZ, Germany, May 18, 2021 --
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_rmdE-CSAIk2-3GGju_A-d6fPc_P9QEH4IRzYbpxGVkbAbS01d0zEdRohE9PWUXdFqvRwfk-V-Hh4TUEPxaTHA==
BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company"), announced today
that the Supervisory Board has appointed Jens Holstein to the Management
Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As of July 1, 2021, Jens
Holstein will join the Management Board to help strengthen BioNTech on
its growth trajectory as a global, fully integrated immunotherapy
company with an approved or authorized product. He previously served as
CFO for MorphoSys AG and in various CFO and general management roles
within the Fresenius SE Group. Jens Holstein takes over the CFO role
from Dr. Sierk Poetting who will fully focus on his tasks as Chief
Operating Officer (COO) going forward.
Under Sierk Poetting's leadership, BioNTech grew from approximately 300
employees when he joined the company in 2014, to more than 2,000
employees to date. In his position as CFO, Sierk has played a
fundamental role in BioNTech's successful IPO in October 2019 as the
eighth German company to be listed on Nasdaq. Over the past months,
Sierk's and his teams' efforts have been crucial to the expansion of
BioNTech's manufacturing partner network to meet the global demand of
the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, including the Marburg site, which is one
of the largest mRNA manufacturing facilities worldwide. In his role as
COO, he will drive the further development and execution of a digital
strategy, which is comprised of the automation of R&D and production and
the further expansion of BioNTech's global manufacturing footprint,
including the recently announced site in Singapore.
"The success of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine development program 'Project
Lightspeed' has led to the accelerated transformation to a global
immunotherapy company which requires extensive manufacturing capacities
to support worldwide supply. The extension of the Management Board
allows Sierk to further focus on manufacturing as well as the digital
transformation of BioNTech," said Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of the
BioNTech Supervisory Board. "We are looking forward to Jens Holstein
joining the Management Board. He has extensive international business
and financial leadership experience of more than 25 years in the
pharmaceutical industry. Jens is an excellent addition to drive
BioNTech's next phase of growth and jointly foster the foundation for
long-term, global success."
"Through the development of a well-tolerated and effective COVID-19
vaccine, BioNTech has achieved a historic breakthrough for science. This
first product authorized for use marked a crucial milestone in the
Company's growth path. I am thrilled to join the Management Board at
this exciting time in the Company's development," said Jens Holstein.
"With the proceeds from the COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech will be in a
position to accelerate its research pipeline in cancer therapies,
infectious diseases, regenerative therapies, inflammatory reactions, as
well as autoimmune diseases. I'm looking forward to supporting this
outstanding team in fulfilling its mission of improving the health of
people worldwide."
As CFO, Jens will work closely with the other Management Board members
to drive BioNTech's financial performance. He will be responsible for
Finance, Tax, Treasury, Human Resources and Purchasing. In addition,
Jens will play a leadership role in the development and execution of the
Company's regional expansion plans.
Prior to joining BioNTech, Jens was CFO of dual-listed MorphoSys AG
where he was instrumental in building a fully integrated
biopharmaceutical company. Before joining MorphoSys in 2011, Jens served
in multiple CFO positions as well as general management roles within the
Fresenius SE Group. He served as Regional CFO for the region EME
(Europe/Middle East) and as Managing Director of Fresenius Kabi
Deutschland GmbH. From 2006 to 2010, he was Regional Chief Financial
Officer of Fresenius Kabi Asia Pacific Ltd., based in Hong Kong. Prior
to this appointment, Jens Holstein was Managing Director of Fresenius
ProServe GmbH, and CFO and Labor Director of the company's subsidiary
Wittgensteiner Kliniken AG. Earlier positions within Fresenius included
General Manager of hospitalia care GmbH, Commercial Manager of the
Projects & Service business unit of Fresenius AG and Commercial Manager
of hospitalia international GmbH. Jens Holstein also spent several years
in the consulting industry, including in M&A with positions in Frankfurt
and London. Jens Holstein holds a Diploma in Business Administration
from the University of Münster, Germany. He is also a Non-Executive
Member of the Board of Directors at global genomic diagnostics company
Veracyte Inc.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies,
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific checkpoint
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant,
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.
For more information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OV4iHqxreaCSbbjGOFBFqK2QZG9hpoPf-S4Eam1R2Aioigyx8KbOQ4XjbxfphAa0YmzN6On6jxUIOLu7gtTclA==
www.BioNTech.de
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat
COVID-19; the ability of BioNTech to supply the quantities of BNT162 to
support clinical development and market demand, including our production
estimates for 2021; and the potential benefits of BioNTech's leadership
hires. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
BioNTech's current expectations and beliefs of future events. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises
nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech's
control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You
should review the risks and uncertainties described under the heading
"Risk Factors" in BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year
Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is
available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this
press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes
no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=46Xxny1P3wTHxcZh_bu9rSqyibjl3_CamxBRutaOmOVADD3xlGUfPvcPWJntbqBh_d7c0afjTk_xA84CfCWmnljDNtsOKJwA_8KIcwHeaxh-6Nkv1QUVKL8POSjl4X69yTb2_ZVpnYBIMPdXAOQ2s0Be9w88hfJqB_whgizyqfqBxxdjw350ulfR9d7zlQ6ggv6L93YfcluMCQ9x_Vy34-Gq-kzx_A-IjVXFMrWJQfM=
Media@biontech.de
Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
+49 (0)6131 9084 1074
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7JLh0nGu2eyBJL4TRepubGguDtx88nDhCVVVenf8QB7bP7IkyiDywQ3SrGmpXd9cGJ-S2GQSwR4fwQp9HsLs-3rrZHjVdZFcYOYYdzQcuF77yskkznULPMSHKIokOdW3U0bKakLaJ3h2pQVfP4utrjPPGJF8GiWznVPBjikxcRyicBXHKs59OPeH8xMhLrBvgFOZ_H3LZIVIo29RY4LO-Hu8t2t8dfUgRCLDpslq0URwPHPMpKC7Jha4IiipKwCABV4NEv9q6wCxqJAA_Uo1Bg==
Investors@biontech.de
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 18, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)