    BNTX   US09075V1026

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
Press Release : BioNTech Plans to Initiate the -2-

10/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
vaccine capacities, production and supply solutions on the African continent and the nature, timing, and feasibility of these solutions; the potential set-up of manufacturing solutions in Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa, either on our own or together with potential partners; the potential safety and efficacy of the product candidates; and BioNTech's anticipated market opportunity and size for its product candidates the rate and degree of market acceptance of BioNTech's investigational medicines, if approved. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: discussions with regulatory agencies regarding timing and requirements for additional clinical trials; and the ability to produce comparable clinical results in future clinical trials.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CIua1SAkQHNmtyMtsEFxeSz-boPZ61QUPb2HNefIINYIEnvircvHPQw_9N-ysjZeafI4QvDcWojezKT6S4orAZ85qJoyG9a05M6THxXo1Xo= Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

+49 (0)6131 9084 1074

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Y-JkXsLgTGV9yGZQuU5dEKl5rCcsZKOJiAIZBqCdcum8ZjttGSxj11da8PhUSYFHa4TlczWHqQ9JZhW0JjOFc-dz-mlp7likPoCx95BgtdQ= Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 16 703 M 19 397 M 19 397 M
Net income 2021 8 797 M 10 215 M 10 215 M
Net cash 2021 8 661 M 10 058 M 10 058 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61 368 M 71 229 M 71 265 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIONTECH SE
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 254,09 €
Average target price 254,59 €
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE261.78%71 229
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.15%84 845
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.08%64 399
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.27%59 906
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.73%47 992
BEIGENE, LTD.49.95%36 160