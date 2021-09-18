Press Release : FDA Advisory Committee Votes -4

Log in
Press Release : FDA Advisory Committee Votes

09/18/2021

09/18/2021 | 03:40am EDT
upon commercialization; the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other potential difficulties.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech's Annual Report as Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I_ZXFvkayYcxAO9D6yueBZCE9jJLa-bfvTcTSmzFPiJ6q8NdZlPj3YTikIlqpietyH80zI7_mt_utzUeuh1olg== www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACTS

Pfizer:

Media Relations

Amy Rose

+1 (212) 733-7410

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-qM3kh6jpyGIv_grALlLNDlsz27OW_UKOqv6au-E0OrThF4H6K0QTjUxTkeUlSzNLxTsviy1o8CTweu2M1tqCRCt7ghZLVNlLtD8XokagJ0= Amy.Rose@pfizer.com

Investor Relations

Christopher Stevo

+1 (212) 733-0437

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=iKoGOr_1gsIqHYVMK-aON-Jjbz0mPwcdebIVqGfbsdiR0R3jN0ttt5YJaJ1T02Pfih9xG6WwLZnnqYKk9djnRoZRCZUT9knAeTns4mo-fnLfyB5nQATkmUqdCO1XK87i Christopher.Stevo@pfizer.com

BioNTech:

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

+49 (0)6131 9084 1513

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9h0Njbz-uomqOwQORh3yJB4p77U9oN0arMZ1kF_5qIYbH_U0g_KtaMPQ3I8DBkh7mRwFKhL0BV9mrx4yaGzMvofNki8wI5Y2BM0pN7WnBMA= Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations

Sylke Maas, Ph.D.

+49 (0)6131 9084 1074

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=K-cpNFYGmggHBpUFDqxVSrzRoYJEou9msl5OUP4K9oF63FXF2mbd1qk695_EX5y2yWXoII8xGQ5xfTEHlb4Ip_0-MRpfao6fKPCS7JL6CSU= Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2021 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 16 863 M 19 771 M 19 771 M
Net income 2021 8 881 M 10 412 M 10 412 M
Net cash 2021 9 100 M 10 670 M 10 670 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73 987 M 86 750 M 86 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Jens Holstein Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIONTECH SE340.60%86 750
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.22.91%89 434
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.93%67 910
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%65 728
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.33%48 539
BEIGENE, LTD.56.02%35 842