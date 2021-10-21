Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Phase -2

Individuals should tell the vaccination provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

-- have any allergies -- have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) -- have a fever -- have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner -- are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system -- are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding -- have received another COVID-19 vaccine -- have ever fainted in association with an injection

The vaccine may not protect everyone.

Side effects reported with the vaccine include:

-- There is a remote chance that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction-- A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, vaccination providers may ask individuals to stay at the place where they received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination -- Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness -- If an individual experiences a severe allergic reaction, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital -- Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received the vaccine. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of the vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low. Individuals should seek medical attention right away if they have any of the following symptoms after receiving the vaccine: -- chest pain -- shortness of breath -- feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart -- Side effects that have been reported with the vaccine include: -- severe allergic reactions; non-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face; myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle); pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart); injection site pain; tiredness; headache; muscle pain; chills; joint pain; fever; injection site swelling; injection site redness; nausea; feeling unwell; swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy); decreased appetite, diarrhea; vomiting; arm pain fainting in association with injection of the vaccine -- These may not be all the possible side effects of the vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. The possible side effects of the vaccine are still being studied in clinical trials. Call the vaccination provider or your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or do not go away

Data on administration of this vaccine at the same time as other vaccines has not yet been submitted to FDA. Individuals considering receiving this vaccine with other vaccines, should discuss their options with their healthcare provider.

Patients should always ask their healthcare providers for medical advice about adverse events. Individuals are encouraged to report negative side effects of vaccines to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit http://www.vaers.hhs.gov or call 1--800--822--7967. In addition, side effects can be reported to Pfizer Inc. at www.pfizersafetyreporting.com or by calling 1-800-438-1985.

