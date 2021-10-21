Press Release : Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Phase 3 Trial Data Showing High Efficacy of a Booster Dose of Their COVID-19 Vaccine

-- First results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial demonstrate a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain -- In trial with more than 10,000 participants 16 years of age and older, COVID-19 booster was found to have a favorable safety profile -- Companies plan to submit these data to FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies to further support licensure in the U.S. and other countries

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, October 21, 2021 -- https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DvVIVOONb4W_otqsGftjtHqhSClVBYIr8dNQoAS35VAG-j9SprfgyQNt2hAfNxVAFT6uKvHTbRJ8-H5Fyif5bQ== Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=umiEMQsY1lS88szoC7g2s-BfwUS33-uoVyWLnFwV3YCNohhS7YYcd5o-MsgdhTpDg3C3P-ru5Ri_OgSWW10fPg== BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced topline results from a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 30-ug booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older. In the trial, a booster dose administered to individuals who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose series restored vaccine protection against COVID-19 to the high levels achieved after the second dose, showing a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% when compared to those who did not receive a booster. These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial.

"These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "In addition to our efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated, we believe boosters have a critical role to play in addressing the ongoing public health threat of this pandemic. We look forward to sharing these data with health authorities and working together to determine how they can be used to support the rollout of booster doses around the world."

"These important data add to the body of evidence suggesting that a booster dose of our vaccine can help protect a broad population of people from this virus and its variants," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. "Based on these findings we believe that, in addition to broad global access to vaccines for everyone, booster vaccinations could play an important role in sustaining pandemic containment and a return to normalcy."

All trial participants previously completed the primary two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and then were randomized 1:1 to receive either a 30-ug booster dose (the same dosage strength as those in the primary series) or placebo. The median time between second dose and administration of the booster dose or placebo was approximately 11 months. Symptomatic COVID-19 occurrence was measured from at least 7 days after booster or placebo, with a median follow-up of 2.5 months. During the study period, there were 5 cases of COVID-19 in the boosted group, and 109 cases in the non-boosted group. The observed relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6% (95% CI: 89.3, 98.6) reflects the reduction in disease occurrence in the boosted group versus the non-boosted group in those without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Median age of participants was 53 years, with 55.5% of participants between 16 and 55 years, and 23.3% of participants 65 years and older. Multiple subgroup analyses showed efficacy was consistent irrespective of age, sex, race, ethnicity, or comorbid conditions.

The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine, with no safety concerns identified.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit detailed results from the trial for peer-reviewed publication. The companies also plan to share these data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory agencies around the world as soon as possible.

On https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=G8qDa0cf2KKZb7X2dkZIF2trN5e5pt5bfKXy2o5Ui69ohBH8PzSmvIRN3xQxOCDY5XI4fbycZFfgZk7U58quim7k5kgFhUT77Oy5trcwMIC4mQQtWAgxpgrkKn_UrPl33CmJTD279-wVsb4sKlU2dpp2wCqfNHjrwzi5esQsVBbiRmrKiXe97t2QChXaDy2FL-sscJSUW4fsz6wE0RkDRTYlTG-LgIICwAX6vsBpQxk= September 22, 2021, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA for individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, and individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2. On October 20, 2021, a booster dose of the vaccine also was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA in eligible individuals who have completed a primary vaccination with a different authorized COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, a booster dose of the vaccine is https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lB5y13F_w4gbMI-KPvBdB-EGXcExl5W_7bYatimPqqMV0IH5UuSNbhbEpWy4JG7vyStTmb1HwBEoOpdLlyU9qS5cZ_02-_L0WvfkFotvfpoBWjX-5yuZPJL6d_otVc30MUA5fF-_axDXG5ngujU_UGPckcX0sP0kS81Dwz4QiXkhs391Ot8OO03HwN-Q6wPWaxbjpenWmTdXXTkO_sH6NQ== authorized in the European Union and other countries, with recommendations for populations varying based on local health authority guidance.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which is based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in the United States (jointly with Pfizer) and other countries. Submissions to pursue regulatory approvals in those countries where emergency use authorizations or equivalent were initially granted are planned.

U.S. Indication & Authorized Use

HOW IS THE VACCINE GIVEN?

The vaccine will be given to you as an injection into the muscle.

Primary Series: The vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 3 weeks apart. A third dose may be administered at least 4 weeks after the second dose to individuals who are determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Booster Dose:

-- A single booster dose of the vaccine may be administered to individuals: -- 65 years of age and older -- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 -- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 -- A single booster dose may be administered to eligible individuals who have completed primary vaccination with a different authorized COVID--19 vaccine. Booster eligibility and schedule are based on the labeling information of the vaccine used for the primary series.

WHAT IS THE INDICATION AND AUTHORIZED USE?

The FDA-approved COMIRNATY(R) (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably. Although they may be manufactured in different facilities, the products offer the same safety and effectiveness.

COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer for BioNTech.

-- It is approved as a 2-dose series for prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older. -- It is also authorized under EUA to be administered to provide: -- -- a two-dose primary series in individuals 12 through 15 years; -- a third primary series dose in individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise; and -- a single booster dose in individuals: -- 65 years of age and older -- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 -- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has received EUA from FDA to provide:

-- a two-dose primary series in individuals 12 years of age and older; -- a third primary series dose for individuals 12 years of age and older who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise; and -- a single booster dose in individuals: -- 65 years of age and older -- 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 -- 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 -- a single booster dose to eligible individuals who have completed primary vaccination with a different authorized COVID--19 vaccine. Booster eligibility and schedule are based on the labeling information of the vaccine used for the primary series.

EUA Statement

Emergency uses of the vaccine have not been approved or licensed by FDA, but have been authorized by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 12 years of age and older. The emergency uses are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see EUA Fact Sheet at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5JaDr_uZVG8dk0OQV0B6URJ7mIZMJZeZH1I0VoLfZZ1xvV-h8yzU39frjIeVUma1jVh-bpT5nkPSRBLPhL_a_PqtQexzri7Utowc7hRTnPk= www.cvdvaccine-us.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Individuals should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine if they:

-- had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine -- had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine

