Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioNTech SE    BNTX

BIONTECH SE

(BNTX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/11 04:00:00 pm
127.3 USD   -1.73%
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-

12/11/2020 | 11:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Once open, a vaccination center may use the specially designed shippers 
as a temporary storage solution to maintain the recommended storage 
conditions (-70degC +/-10degC) up to 30 days with re-icing every five 
days in accordance with the handling instructions. Each shipper contains 
a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of 
each vaccine shipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once thawed, 
the vaccine vial can be stored safely for up to five days at 
refrigerated (2-8degC) conditions. 
 
   From the start of the research program earlier this year, Pfizer and 
BioNTech have successfully supplied and distributed their 
investigational vaccine to more than 150 clinical trial sites across the 
U.S., as well as Europe, Latin America and South Africa reaching 
approximately 44,000 participants. Based on their collective experience, 
the companies believe in their capability to distribute the vaccine 
globally upon approval or authorization. BioNTech will hold the 
regulatory approvals in the U.S., U.K., Canada and, if authorized, in 
the EU, and other countries. Pfizer will have marketing and distribution 
rights worldwide with the exception of China, Germany, and Turkey. 
 
   AUTHORIZED USE: 
 
   The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an 
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent 
coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory 
syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV2) in individuals 16 years of age and 
older. 
 
   IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: 
 
 
   -- Do not administer Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals with 
      known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any 
      component of the Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 
 
   -- Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions 
      must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction 
      occurs following administration of Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 
 
   -- Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving 
      immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the 
      Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 
 
   -- The Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect all vaccine 
      recipients. 
 
   -- In clinical studies, adverse reactions in participants 16 years of age 
      and older included pain at the injection site (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%), 
      headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), 
      fever (14.2%), and lymphadenopathy (0.3%). Additional adverse reactions, 
      some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread 
      use of the Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 
 
   -- Severe allergic reactions have been reported following the 
      Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of 
      clinical trials. Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be 
      serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the 
      Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 
 
   -- Available data on Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered to 
      pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in 
      pregnancy 
 
   -- Data are not available to assess the effects of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 
      Vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion 
 
   -- There are no data available on the interchangeability of the Pfizer 
      BioNTech COVID 19 Vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines to complete the 
      vaccination series. Individuals who have received one dose of Pfizer 
      BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine should receive a second dose of Pfizer BioNTech 
      COVID-19 Vaccine to complete the vaccination series 
 
   -- Vaccination providers must report Adverse Events in accordance with the 
      Fact Sheet to VAERS at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html or by 
      calling 1-800-822-7967. The reports should include the words 
      "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA" in the description section of the 
      report 
 
   -- Vaccination Providers should review the Fact Sheet for mandatory 
      requirements and Information to Provide to Vaccine Recipients/Caregivers 
      and the Full EUA Prescribing Information for Requirements and 
      Instructions for Reporting Adverse Events and Vaccine Administration 
      Errors 
 
 
   Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare 
Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Full EUA 
Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com 
 
   About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives 
 
   At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies 
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive 
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, 
development and manufacture of health care products, including 
innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work 
across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, 
treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our 
time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier 
innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care 
providers, governments and local communities to support and expand 
access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more 
than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on 
us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on 
our website at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b8FZ8Ntw_Zyz5k2qc5L0I39hJYLa1d4D8nHpsXBfh1gAQlmXhp8SqF4tb5eN7oLOD9SY-gTE1qC7G--uK3nkUA== 
www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b8FZ8Ntw_Zyz5k2qc5L0I9b82W5XT-7Ul8EHdxSPn3z5iqHcC7LzNtjx7tP5-e_7dD99TK9noHlAeFUmmcoHrg== 
www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nK-euhp_ud7SE0YweKBUNoWGNfkvpxr9yRgQvFkMaczdPldthXKsIKiOhXRX3CacAAbMn3O5Xd_MPITXKwT2VA== 
@Pfizer and 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nK-euhp_ud7SE0YweKBUNs2wDHX_1NjfXD96KACVYCfMmRUvC5vwUTS5l1El5cKqrEmqyA9r9K1i5TvGUifTXPStc_x6EKNnsUHgpVCS8KI= 
@Pfizer News, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=q7pYoxBIwy2OKPXiX3T_DINzvbGr6TGk-vhp7BlOJY_NfYfn7uowZuofkq2-je51id0FJWXSgadlMyKz2_ZGCWl0PnAazB2t11aK6EtRJXM= 
LinkedIn, 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wzqiEzj_qNk5tLE_BpnAkMy7QagcXUP0LFbddSO8Nmjhxu5M69gNhODmBmeDVaV5GnGKIW5QozjCLziMTFp15g== 
YouTube and like us on Facebook at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zQpQZDkFhwPgPyglRYZGpVc--lIgZsk1bJVgJIFPrOsWdDhuWcxLG6-D0-RvsS7DnoOrm0AdtYg8jUtX3Qq0HjtJmr2ZQvOLf2IWaUEZO-s= 
Facebook.com/Pfizer. 
 
   Pfizer Disclosure Notice 
 
   The information contained in this release is as of December 11, 2020. 
Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements 
contained in this release as the result of new information or future 
events or developments. 
 
   This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts 
to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to 
develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and modRNA 
candidate BNT162b2 (including qualitative assessments of available data, 
potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials, an Emergency Use 
Authorization in the U.S., other regulatory submissions, the anticipated 
timing of regulatory submissions (including the anticipated timing of 
filing of a Biologics License Application in the U.S.), regulatory 
approval or authorization and anticipated manufacturing, distribution 
and supply) involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could 
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or 
implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other 
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, 
including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, 
commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory 
submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well 
as risks associated with clinical data (including the Phase 3 data), 
including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical or clinical 
trial data and further analyses of existing preclinical or clinical 
trial data; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results, 
including the rate of vaccine effectiveness and safety and tolerability 
profile observed to date, in additional analyses of the Phase 3 trial 
and additional studies or in larger, more diverse populations upon 
commercialization; the risk that more widespread use of the vaccine will 
lead to new information about efficacy,  safety, or other developments, 
including the risk of additional adverse reactions, some of which may be 
serious; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing 
interpretations and assessments, including during the peer 
review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and 
by regulatory authorities; whether and when additional data from the 
BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal 
publications and, if so, when and with what modifications; whether 
regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results 
from these and any future preclinical and clinical studies; whether and 
when a Biologics License Application for BNT162b2 may be filed in the 
U.S. and whether and when other biologics license and/or emergency use 
authorization applications may be filed in particular jurisdictions for 
BNT162b2 or any other potential vaccines; whether and when any 
applications that may be pending or filed for BNT162b2 (including a 
potential Biologics License Application in the U.S.) may be approved by 
particular regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, 
including making a determination as to whether the vaccine's benefits 
outweigh its known risks and determination of the vaccine's efficacy and,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -1.73% 127.3 Delayed Quote.275.74%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.36% 512.94 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.75% 1752.27 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
FACEBOOK INC -1.29% 273.55 Delayed Quote.33.28%
PFIZER INC. -1.46% 41.12 Delayed Quote.10.78%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.22% 167.29 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 7.8562 Delayed Quote.32.14%
All news about BIONTECH SE
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in th..
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized -2-
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/11With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
RE
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- Update
DJ
12/11WRAPUP 3-U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
12/11PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE : Distribution, Side Effects and Everything You Need t..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 490 M 593 M 593 M
Net income 2020 -262 M -318 M -318 M
Net cash 2020 865 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
P/E ratio 2020 -94,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 309 M 30 652 M 30 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,9x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BIONTECH SE
Duration : Period :
BioNTech SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIONTECH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 89,44 €
Last Close Price 105,11 €
Spread / Highest target 7,65%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ugur Sahin Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Jeggle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sierk Pötting Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Özlem Türeci Chief Medical Officer
Christoph Huber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIONTECH SE275.74%30 652
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.49%75 776
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.38%58 259
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.78%50 554
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.65%40 685
GENMAB A/S61.66%25 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ