Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2

Once open, a vaccination center may use the specially designed shippers
as a temporary storage solution to maintain the recommended storage
conditions (-70degC +/-10degC) up to 30 days with re-icing every five
days in accordance with the handling instructions. Each shipper contains
a GPS-enabled thermal sensor to track the location and temperature of
each vaccine shipment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once thawed,
the vaccine vial can be stored safely for up to five days at
refrigerated (2-8degC) conditions.
From the start of the research program earlier this year, Pfizer and
BioNTech have successfully supplied and distributed their
investigational vaccine to more than 150 clinical trial sites across the
U.S., as well as Europe, Latin America and South Africa reaching
approximately 44,000 participants. Based on their collective experience,
the companies believe in their capability to distribute the vaccine
globally upon approval or authorization. BioNTech will hold the
regulatory approvals in the U.S., U.K., Canada and, if authorized, in
the EU, and other countries. Pfizer will have marketing and distribution
rights worldwide with the exception of China, Germany, and Turkey.
AUTHORIZED USE:
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent
coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory
syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARSCoV2) in individuals 16 years of age and
older.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:
-- Do not administer Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals with
known history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any
component of the Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
-- Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions
must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction
occurs following administration of Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
-- Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving
immunosuppressant therapy, may have a diminished immune response to the
Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
-- The Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect all vaccine
recipients.
-- In clinical studies, adverse reactions in participants 16 years of age
and older included pain at the injection site (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%),
headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%),
fever (14.2%), and lymphadenopathy (0.3%). Additional adverse reactions,
some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread
use of the Pfizer--BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
-- Severe allergic reactions have been reported following the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of
clinical trials. Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be
serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
-- Available data on Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine administered to
pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in
pregnancy
-- Data are not available to assess the effects of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19
Vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion
-- There are no data available on the interchangeability of the Pfizer
BioNTech COVID 19 Vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines to complete the
vaccination series. Individuals who have received one dose of Pfizer
BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine should receive a second dose of Pfizer BioNTech
COVID-19 Vaccine to complete the vaccination series
-- Vaccination providers must report Adverse Events in accordance with the
Fact Sheet to VAERS at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html or by
calling 1-800-822-7967. The reports should include the words
"Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA" in the description section of the
report
-- Vaccination Providers should review the Fact Sheet for mandatory
requirements and Information to Provide to Vaccine Recipients/Caregivers
and the Full EUA Prescribing Information for Requirements and
Instructions for Reporting Adverse Events and Vaccine Administration
Errors
Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare
Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Full EUA
Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com
About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products, including
innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work
across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention,
treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our
time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier
innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care
providers, governments and local communities to support and expand
access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more
than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on
us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on
our website at
www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on
www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer
@Pfizer and
@Pfizer News,
LinkedIn,
YouTube and like us on Facebook at
Facebook.com/Pfizer.
Pfizer Disclosure Notice
The information contained in this release is as of December 11, 2020.
Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements
contained in this release as the result of new information or future
events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's efforts
to combat COVID-19, the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to
develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the BNT162 mRNA vaccine program and modRNA
candidate BNT162b2 (including qualitative assessments of available data,
potential benefits, expectations for clinical trials, an Emergency Use
Authorization in the U.S., other regulatory submissions, the anticipated
timing of regulatory submissions (including the anticipated timing of
filing of a Biologics License Application in the U.S.), regulatory
approval or authorization and anticipated manufacturing, distribution
and supply) involving substantial risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other
things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints,
commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory
submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well
as risks associated with clinical data (including the Phase 3 data),
including the possibility of unfavorable new preclinical or clinical
trial data and further analyses of existing preclinical or clinical
trial data; the ability to produce comparable clinical or other results,
including the rate of vaccine effectiveness and safety and tolerability
profile observed to date, in additional analyses of the Phase 3 trial
and additional studies or in larger, more diverse populations upon
commercialization; the risk that more widespread use of the vaccine will
lead to new information about efficacy, safety, or other developments,
including the risk of additional adverse reactions, some of which may be
serious; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing
interpretations and assessments, including during the peer
review/publication process, in the scientific community generally, and
by regulatory authorities; whether and when additional data from the
BNT162 mRNA vaccine program will be published in scientific journal
publications and, if so, when and with what modifications; whether
regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results
from these and any future preclinical and clinical studies; whether and
when a Biologics License Application for BNT162b2 may be filed in the
U.S. and whether and when other biologics license and/or emergency use
authorization applications may be filed in particular jurisdictions for
BNT162b2 or any other potential vaccines; whether and when any
applications that may be pending or filed for BNT162b2 (including a
potential Biologics License Application in the U.S.) may be approved by
particular regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors,
including making a determination as to whether the vaccine's benefits
outweigh its known risks and determination of the vaccine's efficacy and,
