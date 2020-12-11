Log in
BIONTECH SE

12/11 04:00:00 pm
127.3 USD   -1.73%
Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-

12/11/2020 | 11:15pm EST
if approved, whether it will be commercially successful; decisions by 
regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, 
safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or 
commercial potential of a vaccine, including development of products or 
therapies by other companies; disruptions in the relationships between 
us and our collaboration partners or third-party suppliers; risks 
related to the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine; 
challenges related to our vaccine's ultra-low temperature formulation 
and attendant storage, distribution and administration requirements, 
including risks related to handling after delivery by Pfizer; the risk 
that we may not be able to successfully develop non-frozen formulations; 
the risk that we may not be able to create or scale up manufacturing 
capacity on a timely basis or have access to logistics or supply 
channels commensurate with global demand for our vaccine, which would 
negatively impact our ability to supply the estimated numbers of doses 
of our vaccine within the projected time periods indicated; whether and 
when additional supply agreements will be reached; uncertainties 
regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine technical 
committees and other public health authorities and uncertainties 
regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; 
uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, 
operations and financial results; and competitive developments. 
 
   A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in 
Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 
31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the 
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking 
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in 
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. 
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and 
www.pfizer.com. 
 
   About BioNTech 
 
   Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy 
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious 
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery 
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel 
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates 
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, 
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint 
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based 
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house 
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are 
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious 
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has 
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global 
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal 
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, 
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit 
www.BioNTech.de. 
 
   BioNTech Forward-looking Statements 
 
   This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech 
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be 
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat 
COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a 
potential COVID-19 vaccine; our expectations regarding the potential 
characteristics of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial and/or in commercial 
use based on data observations to date; the expected timepoint for 
additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial; 
the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review, 
regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission 
of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or Emergency Use 
Authorization; the timing for submission of manufacturing data to the 
FDA; our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our estimated 
product shelflife at various temperatures; and the ability of BioNTech 
to supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical development and, 
if approved, market demand, including our production estimates for 2020 
and 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based 
on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are 
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual 
results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and 
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to meet the 
pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create a 
vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or 
other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and 
safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of 
the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization; 
the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other 
potential difficulties. 
 
   For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see 
BioNTech's Quarterly Report for the Three and Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 2020, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to its Current Report on Form 
6-K filed with the SEC on November 10, which is available on the SEC's 
website at 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b8FZ8Ntw_Zyz5k2qc5L0IyUt4WhOYMnx2yK7lHbS1fkHzbk_l3EUMOX707f7auDTyEU8c_nXtZ7v-CQZLI8v1w== 
www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of 
the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information 
unless required by law. 
 
   Pfizer Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Amy Rose 
 
   +1 (212) 733-1226 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0_Yj-1nbGNliUTu0hQIU1nlAl4mffCTsfrSvK5W5rnmuD1h3xFUv5VbkrAPynaB6DAzRJsbBgSntq3ZqaH3Q1tpupBOJIAtQ5M4qEvcfU1cM_VqtlRK6mzTZ8h40-oJc 
PfizerMediaRelations@pfizer.com 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Chuck Triano 
 
   +1 (212) 733-3901 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oBAacffYscaC0G-WWHSzPrSXm864tNuQq_WgiO0kdFeVTQsesZVonb4AfjpRMdiiUESAsnHJMZ0CihtzIwAOq7MjWvbKqh7qXXURllk9uA1Y6NftBjILoqNSKP7V73kH 
Charles.E.Triano@Pfizer.com 
 
   BioNTech Contacts: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Jasmina Alatovic 
 
   +49 89 62 81 75 46 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-Nd7OmFc-y5M5MjHEprKvxKVC8NZjnS8jBVxvcPzvJ2EqTottagKCRfl2oM-NQDwrPlGuygtMCpPrwDoBfocnJaWVHJ5AjhMI7eGBkf_P7Y= 
Media@biontech.de 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Sylke Maas, Ph.D. 
 
   +49 (0)6131 9084 1074 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BZMEAsZBDz5jCHaFevWVC3iU0dx5EYV5qvoPS4MbWcoZyy4mvWdaBjz6mpbY-3zE-PvFmW-idYGR-l92FxTsbXB1bk3YsCz-olZLCD38ONw= 
Investors@biontech.de

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)

