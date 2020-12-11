Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3

if approved, whether it will be commercially successful; decisions by
regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes,
safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or
commercial potential of a vaccine, including development of products or
therapies by other companies; disruptions in the relationships between
us and our collaboration partners or third-party suppliers; risks
related to the availability of raw materials to manufacture a vaccine;
challenges related to our vaccine's ultra-low temperature formulation
and attendant storage, distribution and administration requirements,
including risks related to handling after delivery by Pfizer; the risk
that we may not be able to successfully develop non-frozen formulations;
the risk that we may not be able to create or scale up manufacturing
capacity on a timely basis or have access to logistics or supply
channels commensurate with global demand for our vaccine, which would
negatively impact our ability to supply the estimated numbers of doses
of our vaccine within the projected time periods indicated; whether and
when additional supply agreements will be reached; uncertainties
regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine technical
committees and other public health authorities and uncertainties
regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations;
uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business,
operations and financial results; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and
www.pfizer.com.
About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy
company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious
diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery
and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel
biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates
includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies,
innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint
immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based
on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house
manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are
developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious
diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has
established a broad set of relationships with multiple global
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal
Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant,
Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit
www.BioNTech.de.
BioNTech Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of BioNTech
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be
limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech's efforts to combat
COVID-19; the collaboration between BioNTech and Pfizer to develop a
potential COVID-19 vaccine; our expectations regarding the potential
characteristics of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial and/or in commercial
use based on data observations to date; the expected timepoint for
additional readouts on efficacy data of BNT162b2 in our Phase 2/3 trial;
the nature of the clinical data, which is subject to ongoing peer review,
regulatory review and market interpretation; the timing for submission
of data for, or receipt of, any marketing approval or Emergency Use
Authorization; the timing for submission of manufacturing data to the
FDA; our contemplated shipping and storage plan, including our estimated
product shelflife at various temperatures; and the ability of BioNTech
to supply the quantities of BNT162 to support clinical development and,
if approved, market demand, including our production estimates for 2020
and 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based
on BioNTech current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to meet the
pre-defined endpoints in clinical trials; competition to create a
vaccine for COVID-19; the ability to produce comparable clinical or
other results, including our stated rate of vaccine effectiveness and
safety and tolerability profile observed to date, in the remainder of
the trial or in larger, more diverse populations upon commercialization;
the ability to effectively scale our productions capabilities; and other
potential difficulties.
For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see
BioNTech's Quarterly Report for the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to its Current Report on Form
6-K filed with the SEC on November 10, which is available on the SEC's
website at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=b8FZ8Ntw_Zyz5k2qc5L0IyUt4WhOYMnx2yK7lHbS1fkHzbk_l3EUMOX707f7auDTyEU8c_nXtZ7v-CQZLI8v1w==
www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of
the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information
unless required by law.
