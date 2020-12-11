Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vaccine to Prevent COVID-19

-- U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use; companies
are prepared to deliver first doses in the U.S. immediately
-- Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced an agreement with the U.S.
Government to supply doses in 2020 & 2021
-- In collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer and BioNTech, as well
as other vaccine companies are expected to deliver hundreds of millions
of vaccine doses to Americans by the end of 2021
-- Historic, science-driven efforts will seek to help bring an end to the
most devastating pandemic in a century
-- Pfizer and BioNTech expect to file a Biologics License Application for
possible full regulatory approval in 2021
NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, December 11, 2020 --
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0_Yj-1nbGNliUTu0hQIU1n4SmEhV9NRPHZ9PrvdY70a7lZT3LbUJo_1vam6MrxgA7SBOD9S3ld6YNEGihzduuA==
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wgT9X5Z5pmpYl6etuXuwZThjdoK2mmPKpplYSWggUhtPFG94bwoUt79P-pw9Zx7pzzKo7pRz5w5H5cB1Bl0tMA==
BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the mRNA
vaccine, BNT162b2, against COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age or
older. The vaccine is now authorized under an Emergency Use
Authorization (EUA) while Pfizer and BioNTech gather additional data and
prepare to file a planned Biologics License Application (BLA) with the
FDA for a possible full regulatory approval in 2021.
Under Operation Warp Speed, the Department of Defense (DoD) in
partnership with agencies within the Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS), including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), will manage allocation and distribution of the vaccine
in the U.S. This will be prioritized according to the populations
identified by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
(ACIP) guidelines.
"Pfizer's purpose is breakthroughs that change patients' lives, and in
our 171-year history there has never been a more urgent need for a
breakthrough than today with hundreds of thousands of people continuing
to suffer from COVID-19," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer, Pfizer. "As a U.S. company, today's news brings great
pride and tremendous joy that Pfizer has risen to the challenge to
develop a vaccine that has the potential to help bring an end to this
devastating pandemic. We have worked tirelessly to make the impossible
possible, steadfast in our belief that science will win."
"We founded BioNTech to develop new technologies and medicines that
utilize the full potential of the immune system to fight serious
diseases," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "Today
we are another step closer to our vision. We believe that today's
Emergency Use Authorization, and the subsequent distribution of our
vaccine that has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 95% and a favorable
safety profile, will help to save lives across the United States and
could accelerate a return to normality."
The FDA based its decision on the totality of scientific evidence shared
by the companies, including data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kvvflhbGalgDBz5GksFTCq8p5z_TI6_YTp8W7BNZIPweGsXEbHBJqK6gvM9n6CTRjnoRyf0gX24Dk6vcd0A--BebmLltVk1dQJqUlaNCiabNFuqqhzHmgIYGFjcNI4aFzBmI9AMP_Kmg4jd1UVmaaLa3RJtOb8ylk0AAd22vpSvTrtrDw7OO3CvUpA4tnJw_rPQrvReRcrFzxliCkCJYpQ==
announced last month and published this week in
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nqt7n7L7-wWPKEYtvu0vArzObwRHvoToS5oqQ1yjIMfbQ2gzJyiL0RH4hozYk6yxilEN7VPTlRWUrZxI6agEw9hsHNxmtP-ssD50aELHH5oE4uMHDtlu7oS18WMCy4dIYDc-eDb3vWmFL5PqxorP_gPt4hmt9PJDMGbFLTF_ytR1xT0HQnISDhes51JVGhe-ChvvGiAi3k6l_1VESsQxtA==
The New England Journal of Medicine. The Phase 3 data demonstrated a
vaccine efficacy rate of 95% in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2
infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and
without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each
case measured from 7 days after the second dose. The Data Monitoring
Committee for the study has not reported any serious safety concerns
related to the vaccine. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race
and ethnicity demographics. All trial participants will continue to be
monitored to assess long-term protection and safety for an additional
two years after their second dose.
Pfizer and BioNTech appreciate the continued participation of the
approximately 44,000 trial volunteers and remain committed to the
companies' pledge to always make their safety and well-being the
companies' top priority. The participants in our COVID-19 vaccine
clinical trial are courageous volunteers who have made a personal and
important choice to help make a difference during this pandemic. Pfizer
and BioNTech plan to provide an option for trial participants who
received the placebo to receive the vaccine at scheduled timepoints in
the study. This vaccine transition option will be voluntary and will be
implemented in alignment with the regulatory authorities where the trial
is conducted.
In July 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kvvflhbGalgDBz5GksFTCpmNSzGSV3TtT1VcI_SHjdKO9gCMjbCtVaryWuVhCbV_1yHLo4tCj52y7qR6KJfCXBdfaciqqVkW5MuZ6JsN8rU7bNVy9Rh_-YpzELazHWL2hPO3fLIhhzyDDZhVG08JxVU8UtNxAztIIQE41eoY1VPzzUw7b55i_TvJ0P6NqEXT80gaJQKpjiMxge8HR7NxUg==
announced an agreement with the HHS and the DoD to meet the U.S.
government's Operation Warp Speed program goal to deliver doses of a
vaccine for COVID-19. With the vaccine being authorized for emergency
use in the U.S., the companies will begin delivering the first doses in
the U.S. immediately, with delivery fulfillment expected to be completed
in 2021.
Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare
Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Full EUA
Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com
About the Phase 2/3 Study
The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2, which is based on
BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, has enrolled more than 44,000
participants, the vast majority of whom have received their second dose.
A breakdown of the diversity of clinical trial participants can be found
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pwtPdriXJSzRWwJvlNjkvJEhKwL9papATd9ua6nJwTD0DehVkHII9D06OAL5bHIzXEukJSRG6mzfHBvdX4OJgAwUtINqYDNiaBtjWkk3kPY=
here from more than 150 clinical trials sites in the U.S., Germany,
Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.
The Phase 3 trial is designed as a 1:1 vaccine candidate to placebo,
randomized, observer-blinded study to obtain safety, immune response,
and efficacy data needed for regulatory review. The trial's primary
endpoints are prevention of COVID-19 in those who have not been infected
by SARS-CoV-2 prior to immunization, and prevention of COVID-19
regardless of whether participants have previously been infected by
SARS-CoV-2. Secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 in
those groups. The study also will explore prevention of infection by
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Data from this study, including longer term safety, comprehensive
information on duration of protection, efficacy against asymptomatic
SARS-CoV-2 infection, and safety and immunogenicity in adolescents 12 to
17 years of age will be gathered in the months ahead. Additional studies
are planned to evaluate BNT162b2 in pregnant women, children younger
than 12 years, and those in special risk groups, such as the
immunocompromised.
Manufacturing and Delivery Capabilities
Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work in collaboration with governments
and Ministries of Health around the world that will distribute the
vaccine, subject to country authorization or approval and terms of
supply agreements, to help ensure it can reach those most in need as
quickly as possible. The companies are leveraging Pfizer's leading
vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities to quickly scale,
manufacture and distribute large quantities of the vaccine at high
quality, complementing BioNTech's mRNA manufacturing expertise gained
over almost a decade. Pfizer has a 171-year track record of researching,
developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative medicines and
vaccines to patients in need. Pfizer and BioNTech are confident in their
ability to deliver the vaccine to people in the U.S. Based on current
projections, Pfizer's and BioNTech's combined manufacturing network has
the potential to supply globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020
and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021 (subject to manufacturing
capacity and regulatory approval or authorization).
Pfizer is leveraging three of its U.S. manufacturing sites to produce
the COVID-19 vaccine -- Saint Louis, Missouri, Andover, Massachusetts,
and Kalamazoo, Michigan. Pfizer's Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Puurs,
Belgium sites are also being used.
Pfizer has vast experience and expertise in cold-chain shipping and has
an established infrastructure to supply the vaccine worldwide, including
distribution hubs that can store vaccine doses for up to six months. The
company's distribution is built on a flexible just-in-time system that
can ship the frozen vials quickly to designated points of vaccination at
the time of need, minimizing the need for long term storage. Vaccination
in a pandemic situation is expected to be rapid, and we do not expect
that the product will need to be stored at any location for more than 30
days. To assure product quality, the companies have developed specially
designed, temperature-controlled shippers for the vaccine, which can
maintain recommended storage conditions (-70degC +/-10degC) for extended
periods of time with dry ice. The shipper can maintain temperature for
10 days unopened which allows for transportation to markets globally.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 11, 2020 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)