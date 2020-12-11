Log in
AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
Press Release: Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vaccine to Prevent COVID-19

12/11/2020 | 11:15pm EST

12/11/2020 | 11:15pm EST
   -- U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use; companies 
      are prepared to deliver first doses in the U.S. immediately 
 
   -- Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced an agreement with the U.S. 
      Government to supply doses in 2020 & 2021 
 
   -- In collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer and BioNTech, as well 
      as other vaccine companies are expected to deliver hundreds of millions 
      of vaccine doses to Americans by the end of 2021 
 
   -- Historic, science-driven efforts will seek to help bring an end to the 
      most devastating pandemic in a century 
 
   -- Pfizer and BioNTech expect to file a Biologics License Application for 
      possible full regulatory approval in 2021 
 
 
   NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, December 11, 2020 -- 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0_Yj-1nbGNliUTu0hQIU1n4SmEhV9NRPHZ9PrvdY70a7lZT3LbUJo_1vam6MrxgA7SBOD9S3ld6YNEGihzduuA== 
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wgT9X5Z5pmpYl6etuXuwZThjdoK2mmPKpplYSWggUhtPFG94bwoUt79P-pw9Zx7pzzKo7pRz5w5H5cB1Bl0tMA== 
BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug 
Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the mRNA 
vaccine, BNT162b2, against COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age or 
older. The vaccine is now authorized under an Emergency Use 
Authorization (EUA) while Pfizer and BioNTech gather additional data and 
prepare to file a planned Biologics License Application (BLA) with the 
FDA for a possible full regulatory approval in 2021. 
 
   Under Operation Warp Speed, the Department of Defense (DoD) in 
partnership with agencies within the Department of Health and Human 
Services (HHS), including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and 
Prevention (CDC), will manage allocation and distribution of the vaccine 
in the U.S. This will be prioritized according to the populations 
identified by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices 
(ACIP) guidelines. 
 
   "Pfizer's purpose is breakthroughs that change patients' lives, and in 
our 171-year history there has never been a more urgent need for a 
breakthrough than today with hundreds of thousands of people continuing 
to suffer from COVID-19," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief 
Executive Officer, Pfizer. "As a U.S. company, today's news brings great 
pride and tremendous joy that Pfizer has risen to the challenge to 
develop a vaccine that has the potential to help bring an end to this 
devastating pandemic. We have worked tirelessly to make the impossible 
possible, steadfast in our belief that science will win." 
 
   "We founded BioNTech to develop new technologies and medicines that 
utilize the full potential of the immune system to fight serious 
diseases," said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. "Today 
we are another step closer to our vision. We believe that today's 
Emergency Use Authorization, and the subsequent distribution of our 
vaccine that has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 95% and a favorable 
safety profile, will help to save lives across the United States and 
could accelerate a return to normality." 
 
   The FDA based its decision on the totality of scientific evidence shared 
by the companies, including data from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kvvflhbGalgDBz5GksFTCq8p5z_TI6_YTp8W7BNZIPweGsXEbHBJqK6gvM9n6CTRjnoRyf0gX24Dk6vcd0A--BebmLltVk1dQJqUlaNCiabNFuqqhzHmgIYGFjcNI4aFzBmI9AMP_Kmg4jd1UVmaaLa3RJtOb8ylk0AAd22vpSvTrtrDw7OO3CvUpA4tnJw_rPQrvReRcrFzxliCkCJYpQ== 
announced last month and published this week in 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nqt7n7L7-wWPKEYtvu0vArzObwRHvoToS5oqQ1yjIMfbQ2gzJyiL0RH4hozYk6yxilEN7VPTlRWUrZxI6agEw9hsHNxmtP-ssD50aELHH5oE4uMHDtlu7oS18WMCy4dIYDc-eDb3vWmFL5PqxorP_gPt4hmt9PJDMGbFLTF_ytR1xT0HQnISDhes51JVGhe-ChvvGiAi3k6l_1VESsQxtA== 
The New England Journal of Medicine. The Phase 3 data demonstrated a 
vaccine efficacy rate of 95% in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 
infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and 
without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each 
case measured from 7 days after the second dose. The Data Monitoring 
Committee for the study has not reported any serious safety concerns 
related to the vaccine. Efficacy was consistent across age, gender, race 
and ethnicity demographics. All trial participants will continue to be 
monitored to assess long-term protection and safety for an additional 
two years after their second dose. 
 
   Pfizer and BioNTech appreciate the continued participation of the 
approximately 44,000 trial volunteers and remain committed to the 
companies' pledge to always make their safety and well-being the 
companies' top priority. The participants in our COVID-19 vaccine 
clinical trial are courageous volunteers who have made a personal and 
important choice to help make a difference during this pandemic. Pfizer 
and BioNTech plan to provide an option for trial participants who 
received the placebo to receive the vaccine at scheduled timepoints in 
the study. This vaccine transition option will be voluntary and will be 
implemented in alignment with the regulatory authorities where the trial 
is conducted. 
 
   In July 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kvvflhbGalgDBz5GksFTCpmNSzGSV3TtT1VcI_SHjdKO9gCMjbCtVaryWuVhCbV_1yHLo4tCj52y7qR6KJfCXBdfaciqqVkW5MuZ6JsN8rU7bNVy9Rh_-YpzELazHWL2hPO3fLIhhzyDDZhVG08JxVU8UtNxAztIIQE41eoY1VPzzUw7b55i_TvJ0P6NqEXT80gaJQKpjiMxge8HR7NxUg== 
announced an agreement with the HHS and the DoD to meet the U.S. 
government's Operation Warp Speed program goal to deliver doses of a 
vaccine for COVID-19. With the vaccine being authorized for emergency 
use in the U.S., the companies will begin delivering the first doses in 
the U.S. immediately, with delivery fulfillment expected to be completed 
in 2021. 
 
   Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare 
Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) and Full EUA 
Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com 
 
   About the Phase 2/3 Study 
 
   The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2, which is based on 
BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology, has enrolled more than 44,000 
participants, the vast majority of whom have received their second dose. 
A breakdown of the diversity of clinical trial participants can be found 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pwtPdriXJSzRWwJvlNjkvJEhKwL9papATd9ua6nJwTD0DehVkHII9D06OAL5bHIzXEukJSRG6mzfHBvdX4OJgAwUtINqYDNiaBtjWkk3kPY= 
here from more than 150 clinical trials sites in the U.S., Germany, 
Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. 
 
   The Phase 3 trial is designed as a 1:1 vaccine candidate to placebo, 
randomized, observer-blinded study to obtain safety, immune response, 
and efficacy data needed for regulatory review. The trial's primary 
endpoints are prevention of COVID-19 in those who have not been infected 
by SARS-CoV-2 prior to immunization, and prevention of COVID-19 
regardless of whether participants have previously been infected by 
SARS-CoV-2. Secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 in 
those groups. The study also will explore prevention of infection by 
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 
 
   Data from this study, including longer term safety, comprehensive 
information on duration of protection, efficacy against asymptomatic 
SARS-CoV-2 infection, and safety and immunogenicity in adolescents 12 to 
17 years of age will be gathered in the months ahead. Additional studies 
are planned to evaluate BNT162b2 in pregnant women, children younger 
than 12 years, and those in special risk groups, such as the 
immunocompromised. 
 
   Manufacturing and Delivery Capabilities 
 
   Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work in collaboration with governments 
and Ministries of Health around the world that will distribute the 
vaccine, subject to country authorization or approval and terms of 
supply agreements, to help ensure it can reach those most in need as 
quickly as possible. The companies are leveraging Pfizer's leading 
vaccine manufacturing and distribution capabilities to quickly scale, 
manufacture and distribute large quantities of the vaccine at high 
quality, complementing BioNTech's mRNA manufacturing expertise gained 
over almost a decade. Pfizer has a 171-year track record of researching, 
developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative medicines and 
vaccines to patients in need. Pfizer and BioNTech are confident in their 
ability to deliver the vaccine to people in the U.S. Based on current 
projections, Pfizer's and BioNTech's combined manufacturing network has 
the potential to supply globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 
and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021 (subject to manufacturing 
capacity and regulatory approval or authorization). 
 
   Pfizer is leveraging three of its U.S. manufacturing sites to produce 
the COVID-19 vaccine -- Saint Louis, Missouri, Andover, Massachusetts, 
and Kalamazoo, Michigan. Pfizer's Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Puurs, 
Belgium sites are also being used. 
 
   Pfizer has vast experience and expertise in cold-chain shipping and has 
an established infrastructure to supply the vaccine worldwide, including 
distribution hubs that can store vaccine doses for up to six months. The 
company's distribution is built on a flexible just-in-time system that 
can ship the frozen vials quickly to designated points of vaccination at 
the time of need, minimizing the need for long term storage. Vaccination 
in a pandemic situation is expected to be rapid, and we do not expect 
that the product will need to be stored at any location for more than 30 
days. To assure product quality, the companies have developed specially 
designed, temperature-controlled shippers for the vaccine, which can 
maintain recommended storage conditions (-70degC +/-10degC) for extended 
periods of time with dry ice. The shipper can maintain temperature for 
10 days unopened which allows for transportation to markets globally.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)

